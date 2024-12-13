Report: Joseph Quinn to play George Harrison in Sam Mendes’ Beatles project

Report: Joseph Quinn to play George Harrison in Sam Mendes’ Beatles project
Neil Mockford/WireImage

The rumors regarding the casting of Sam Mendes’ four Beatles films continues, with Deadline now reporting Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison.

And it sounds like he’s getting ready for the part, with Deadline citing sources in Europe who claim Quinn’s been spotted with a guitar while overseas filming his role of Human Torch in the new Fantastic Four movie. 

Quinn is no stranger to the guitar, or at least acting like he knows how to play one. His character Eddie Munson memorably played Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the season 4 finale of Stranger Things. 

Quinn most recently starred in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, and if the casting rumor is true, he will be the second star from that movie rumored to be in the Beatles films. On Tuesday, Gladiator II director Ridley Scott let it slip that Paul Mescal is attached to the project; he’s rumored to be playing Paul McCartney.

As for the rest of the band, Ringo Starr recently let it slip in an Entertainment Tonight interview that Barry Keoghan had been cast to play him. Plus, Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson has been mentioned as a possible candidate to play John Lennon. When asked about it on the red carpet for the Babygirl premiere, he played coy, telling Variety “we’ll see.”

So far there has been no official announcement about the casting of the films. 

Mendes’ Beatles project was announced back in February, with the director revealing he planned to make four separate films, one for each member of the group. Sony Pictures is the studio behind the movies, and it marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of the band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Colin from Accounts’ creators Harriet Dryer, Patrick Brammall on recapturing the magic in season 2
‘Colin from Accounts’ creators Harriet Dryer, Patrick Brammall on recapturing the magic in season 2
Paramount+

Paramount+ is once again going to the dogs with season 2 of the comedy series Colin from Accounts. All eight episodes of the new season of the hit Australian comedy are now available to stream.

The show was created by and stars husband and wife team Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, and Patrick tells ABC Audio that he felt a little bit of pressure to recapture the magic of the first season.

“You know, people have a stake in the show, a sense of ownership of what the show should be,” he says. “But once we sat down to start writing it, it felt very much like ducks to water again. And we were able to just write stuff that thrilled us and made us laugh again.”

Every episode features at least a little bit of conflict between the couple at the center of it all, and Dyer thinks that’s what makes it interesting, noting “stuff going wrong is funny.”

Besides, she adds, “Happy is kind of boring.”

And even though the show is named after the dog who brought their characters together, Dryer says it’s not a dog show.

“This is the thing — it can get pretty doggy and madcap pretty quickly. Like, if you start to do super, super doggy storylines, suddenly we’re in, like, a family movie that comes out on Christmas Day. … We’ve got to try to not be that,” she says.

Brammall says he and his wife have an equal part in writing the show, but they’re not “hunched over one laptop trying to write a scene.”

“We’d never get anything done,” he says.

“We’d need a chiropractor, as well,” Dryer chimes in.

“And a divorce lawyer,” jokes Brammall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

No criminal charges for Artem Chigvintsev after domestic violence arrest, DA says
No criminal charges for Artem Chigvintsev after domestic violence arrest, DA says
Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

Artem Chigvintsev will not be criminally charged following his arrest for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release Tuesday.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the decision not to charge the Dancing with the Stars pro “was made after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office.”

“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence,” Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a statement included in the release.

It continued, “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,'” adding, “If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

The District Attorney’s Office said it “does not typically issue press releases when it declines to file charges against any given individual,” but “did so for this case due to the intense media interest it has received since Mr. Chigvintsev’s arrest.”

A representative for Artem told Good Morning America in a statement Tuesday, “Mr. Chigvintsev has maintained his innocence from the beginning. He is grateful that the district attorney accurately assessed what took place, and determined he should not be charged. He enjoys tremendous support from the community, and requests privacy for the pending divorce matter. He loves his son, wants the best possible for him, and looks forward to the next chapter in his life professionally and as a father.”

Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29, just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.

His wife, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, filed for divorce shortly afterward. 

The couple married in August 2022 and share one child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

ABC News reached out to Garcia’s representative for comment but did not immediately hear back.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix 
Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour: Get ready to sing your guts out. You can watch Olivia Rodrigo‘s concert from the comfort of your home.

The Diplomat: Keri Russell is back in season 2 of her political drama.

Disney+
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: The Russo family is back to making magic in the new sitcom.

Prime Video
One Shot: Overtime Elite: Follow three basketball teams from across the country in season 2.

Hallmark+
Finding Mr. Christmas: Who will go above and beyond to become the ultimate holiday hunk? You’ll have to watch the reality competition show to find out.

Max
Like Water For Chocolate: You can watch the original HBO series based on the beloved novel now.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.