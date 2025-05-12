Report: Madonna’s life and career to be the subject of Netflix limited series

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In November, Madonna asked fans via Instagram if they thought her life story should be a feature film or a TV series. In the comments, many fans voted for her story to be told in a series — and now it appears as though that’s what’s going to happen.

Variety confirms that Netflix is developing a limited series about the Queen of Pop’s life and career. Madonna is working with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy on the project. No word on who will portray Madonna in the series.

The series is said to “unrelated” the biopic that Madonna spent years developing, which was put on hold in early 2023. That project would have starred Julia Garner as the pop icon. However, in July 2024 Madonna shared photos of herself working on a screenplay called Who’s That Girl?, leading to speculation that the project was back on.

In November, Madonna noted of her life story, “I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way.”

Bill Hader got fired from a movie theater job after spoiling ‘Titanic’ ending
RYAN WEST/NETFLIX

He’ll never let go of this memory, Jack. Bill Hader says he once got fired from a movie theater job after spoiling the ending of Titanic.

During an appearance on Netflix’s Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, Hader recounts that he was working at the theater right around the time the 1997 Leonardo DiCaprio/Kate Winslet film came out. A sorority had bought out the theater to watch the film, and they were giving him a hard time as he tried to move them from blocking the doorway.

“They were making fun of me,” he says of the college girls. “They said I looked like Charles Manson. Which I kinda did. I had a little bowtie on and cummerbund, and I was like, ‘Hey guys, please move.’ And they were like, ‘No.’”

“So when they went in, as I tore the tickets, I was like, ‘Enjoy the movie. The boat sinks at the end. Leo dies,’” he continued.

While it may have been a satisfying comeback in the moment, his boss couldn’t let it slide. “The [manager] came down smiling, and he was like, ‘Hey, Bill. I have to fire you,'” Hader says. “He loved it. Couldn’t look me in the eye, though.”

‘Shōgun’ season 2 to begin shooting in early 2026
FX

Shōgun season 2 will start filming in early 2026.

FX Entertainment has announced that the Emmy-winning drama series will begin production on season 2 in January 2026. It will film in Vancouver, Canada.

The first season of Shōgun is the most-viewed program in the history of FX. It was based on James Clavell‘s novel of the same name. A writers room led by creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks has created an entirely original new chapter in the story for season 2, based on the characters created by Clavell.

Part two of Shōgun takes place 10 years after the events of season 1. It tells the stories of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, and English pilot John Blackthorne, played by Cosmo Jarvis. Season 2 will continue “the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined,” according to an official synopsis.

In addition to returning to their roles, Sanada and Jarvis will serve as executive producer and co-executive producer on the series, respectively.

The first season of Shōgun, which is available to watch on FX, Hulu and Disney+, set the record for the most Emmy Awards won by a series in a single season with 18 wins.

Sanada recently spoke with reporters on the red carpet of the TIME100 Gala, where he talked about the pressure of living up to the success of the first season.

“Since we got a great reaction and numbers or award[s], you know, our pressure is getting higher, of course. But I think that’s going to be a good motivation,” Sanada said. “Pressure, but also pressure always can be a power — energy. So, I hope we can do it.”

