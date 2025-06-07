Report: Mia Goth to star with Ryan Gosling in ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’

Report: Mia Goth to star with Ryan Gosling in ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It seems as though Mia Goth is set to enter a galaxy far, far away.

The actress has joined Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shawn Levy is directing the new film, which is set to start filming in the fall. It’s scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 28, 2027.

While specific details have yet to be revealed, the story will take place around five years after the events of the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It will be a standalone story unconnected to the Skywalker Saga. The plot involves Gosling’s character protecting a young charge against a group of evil pursuers.

Goth would be playing one of the evil pursuers.

Levy spoke about the upcoming film onstage at Star Wars Celebration in Japan back in April.

“This is a stand-alone. It’s not a prequel, not a sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet,” Levy said at the time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in ‘Ready or Not’ sequel and more
In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in ‘Ready or Not’ sequel and more

Ready or not, here they come. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are joining the sequel Ready Or Not: Here I Come, Deadline reports. Joining them are Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand and David Cronenberg. This newly announced cast joins the previously announced Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton in the horror thriller, which began filming on Monday …

Netflix has released a trailer for a docuseries all about the WWE writers’ room. Called WWE: Unreal, the show will follow WWE superstars outside of the ring and go behind the scenes of the drama that happens offstage that informs what happens on it …

Broadway actors are getting the spotlight in the new edition of the Variety video franchise Actors on Actors. For the first time, the stars of the Great White Way will pair up in twos to discuss their respective shows just in time for Tonys season. Among the celebrities taking part are George Clooney, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Cruise pays tribute to ‘Top Gun’ co-star Val Kilmer: ‘I wish you well on the next journey’
Tom Cruise pays tribute to ‘Top Gun’ co-star Val Kilmer: ‘I wish you well on the next journey’
Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Image

Tom Cruise paid tribute to his late Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer on Thursday.

While speaking onstage at CinemaCon 2025 about Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Cruise took a moment to honor Kilmer and shared what it meant to work with the actor on Top Gun, according to Variety. He also asked attendees to join him in a moment of silence for Kilmer.

“I can’t tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joined Top Gun and came back later for Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise said. “I think it would be really nice if we could just have a moment together, because he loved movies, and he gave a lot to all of us. Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him.”

After the moment of silence, Cruise, speaking to his late co-star, said, “I wish you well on the next journey.”

Top Gun served as Kilmer’s first major role, playing Tom “Iceman” Kazansky alongside Cruise’s Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Kilmer died from pneumonia Tuesday night, according to his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, who confirmed the news to The Associated Press.

Pneumonia is a lung infection commonly caused by bacteria or viruses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kilmer was previously diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and underwent a tracheotomy — a surgical procedure that creates an opening in the front of the neck to access the trachea, or windpipe, directly, according to the Cleveland Clinic — which made speaking difficult for the actor.

Kilmer is survived by his Mercedes and his son, Jack.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alexis Bledel on her surprise return for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series finale
Alexis Bledel on her surprise return for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series finale
Disney/Steve Wilkie

(SPOILER ALERT) Alexis Bledel returns to Gilead in the series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The actress exited the show after season 4, but made the decision to return to her role as Emily/Ofglen in the series finale, which debuted on Tuesday. Bledel told The Hollywood Reporter it felt right to return to tie up some loose ends and reconcile with Elisabeth Moss‘ June.

“It felt right to bring closure to Emily’s journey and offer the audience a sense of completion,” Bledel said. “[Creator] Bruce [Miller] put together such a kind and talented group, and so many of the original crew were still there in season six. The production runs like a well-oiled machine — everyone brings their best.”

Bledel said it was an “immediate yes” when she was asked back to the show. Moss was equally excited about the idea of Bledel returning.

“I said to [Miller] at the time, ‘You realize now that you’ve told me that, we have to do it?'” Moss said. “And she wanted to do it from the beginning. She didn’t need convincing at all. My first official scene on day one was with Alexis. So it meant a lot to get to work with her again.”

The series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale is available to stream on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.