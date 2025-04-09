Report: Netflix eyeing Jack Lowden for Mr. Darcy in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Netflix may just have found its Mr. Darcy.

Jack Lowden is in talks to play the romantic hero in the streamer’s TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, according to Variety.

Fitzwilliam Darcy is the iconic literary character made famous for his relationship with protagonist Elizabeth Bennet in Jane Austen‘s classic 1813 novel.

Netflix did not comment on the casting news. The streamer announced the project in October 2024. This new adaptation is being written by Dolly Alderton.

No official casting has been announced so far, though there were unconfirmed rumors in the British press that Daisy Edgar-Jones is being eyed to play Elizabeth Bennet.

If Lowden were to take on the role, he’d join a roster of iconic portrayals of the character, including Colin Firth‘s performance in the 1995 BBC miniseries and Matthew Macfadyen‘s portrayal in the 2005 film by Joe Wright.

Peter Cushing and Laurence Olivier have also famously played the romance icon on screen.   

Courtesy of NEON

The Monkey hits theaters Feb. 21 and it’s going to be a bloody good time.

In the adaptation of the 1980 Stephen King short story of the same name, Theo James takes on double duty starring as twin brothers Hal and Bill, who are forced to confront a murderous cursed toy from their childhood, a wind-up monkey.

Despite experiencing the same traumatic events, James describes the brothers as complete opposites, sharing, “[Hal] had dealt with death around himself a lot, and he’d come to terms with it in a way. And then juxtaposing that with Bill, who is trying to escape death … he’s just a scared child that has never evolved beyond childhood and is desperately afraid. And as a result, he’s looking for love and immortality in the wrong places. The wrong place happens to be a maniacal monkey.”

Director Osgood Perkins, who also directed the 2024 horror film Longlegs, shared that he had no hesitation when it came to sharing his adaptation of the story with the King of Horror, King.

“I was pretty confident that … the handle I had on it was … pretty true, was pretty authentic,” he says. “I felt like I was an authority on sort of the insanity of life and death. It’s like sort of been something I’ve dealt with in my life. So, I felt like I knew what I was talking about, and I was approaching it with sort of humor.”

King gave his stamp of approval, and Perkins says, “Ultimately, he loves the movie. So all things worked out.” 

And Perkins does not hold back on the insanity of death with plenty of creative and humorous killings — if you have the guts to watch.

Photo By Kerry Spicer

Midas Man, about The Beatles‘ manager Brian Epstein, is now streaming. Epstein, a gay man from an immigrant Jewish family, died of an accidental drug overdose at age 32 after shepherding the Fab Four and other music acts to worldwide fame. Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, who plays Epstein, says he initially didn’t know much about Epstein — or even The Beatles’ music.

“There was so many songs that I really hadn’t heard properly before. … So, yeah, I spent a lot of time listening,” he tells ABC Audio. “It was like a real perk of the job. I mean, I felt like, ‘I’m listening to albums. That’s my work for the day. … Lucky me.’ But … somehow being familiar [with the songs] felt important.”

Fortune-Lloyd also studied up on Epstein, who died in 1967, and he concludes that Epstein was the “perfect manager” for The Beatles because he “understood what artists needed to create.”

He says, “When people talk about The Beatles and the extraordinary things they were doing … I think without someone like Brian looking after things, being the adult in the room, giving them the space to create and not have to worry about anything else — I don’t think they could do that.”

Midas Man is a sympathetic portrait of a troubled man, and Fortune-Lloyd said he’d “love” for Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to see it, though he suggests it might be “difficult to watch,” seeing as how they were “so close” to Epstein.

“I’ve been made aware that they know about the film, and I really hope that they get to see it,” he says. “I hope they recognize and appreciate that we tried to honor the man and their relationship, and we created a loving portrayal of their friend. So, it’d be beautiful to share it with them.”

Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell are in talks to star in a Single White Female remake. Sony and 3000 Pictures are working on the film, Variety reports. The original movie, which debuted in 1992, starred Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bridget Fonda

Isabel May is in talks to join David Corenswet in the upcoming sports drama film Mr. Irrelevant. Deadline first reported the casting news for the Jonathan Levine-directed film, which is from a script by Nick Santora. The film will be about the football player John Tuggle, who was the last person to be picked in the final round of the 1983 NFL Draft …

Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming DC Comics series Lanterns. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is joining the cast of the series based on the Green Lantern in a recurring role. Ritter will play Billy Macon, who is described as a good-looking charmer who does his father’s bidding. The show, which comes from showrunner Chris Mundy, is filming now …

