Report: Nick Jonas to play KISS rocker Paul Stanley in biopic

L: Nick Jonas; Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; R: Paul Stanley, ABC/Tsuni

Nick Jonas played Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Frankie Valli in a filmed version of the musical Jersey Boys, and now he’s set to portray another Rock & Roll Hall of Famer on film: Paul Stanley of KISS.

Deadline reports that Nick will portray the singer/guitarist in Shout It Out Loud, a movie about the formation of the ’70s band that became famous for their hard rock anthems, distinctive makeup and onstage stunts involving fire and fake blood. Production is set to start at either the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

Deadline reports that Nick will do his own singing, but will need some vocal training to replicate Stanley’s voice.

The film is being directed by McG, whose credits include directing Charlie’s Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, as well as executive producing The O.C., Supernatural and Chuck.

Nick, who’s currently starring on Broadway in The First Five Years, has also appeared in movies like Jumanji and The Good Half. He and Jonas Brothers will launch their Jonas 20: Living the Dream tour Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, comes out Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is back on the beach for season 10 in July
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is back on the beach for season 10 in July
ABC/Craig Sjodin

It’s time to hit the beach with a fresh bouquet of roses.

Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer for its 10th season on ABC, and the network has just announced its premiere date. The reality dating series will premiere on July 7.

This season, the cast falling in love on the beaches of Costa Rica will include cast members from across the franchise, including contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette for the first time ever.

Jesse Palmer is returning as the show’s host. Wells Adams also makes his return as the show’s bartender and “the voice of reason” this summer.

New for season 10 is the Champagne Lounge, where former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will head up Paradise Relations while bringing on the bubbly, according to a press release.

Season 10 finds fan-favorites from the franchise looking for their second, or in some cases third, shot at love as they try to turn a summer fling into a real relationship.

“This season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling,” according to its official synopsis. “Plus, in a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and ABC. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Renée Zellweger joins season 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and more
In brief: Renée Zellweger joins season 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and more

Another wizard may have just joined the cast of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. Deadline reports that Nick Frost is nearing a deal to play the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the show. This means he would join actors John Lithgow, Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu, who are set to play or are in negotiations to be Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall and Severus Snape in the new series …

CBS has renewed its series Watson for season 2. The renewal comes two months after the show launched its first season. The show follows the character John Watson six months after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of his nemesis, Moriarty. The Paramount-owned network said the premiere episode was its most-watched scripted show of the 2024-25 season, according to Nielsen …

Renée Zellweger has joined the season 5 cast of Only Murders in the Building. Deadline first reported the casting news about the Hulu show on Wednesday. While details about Zellweger’s character and the season 5 storyline are being kept under wraps, stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all returning for the new batch of episodes …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brad Pitt says his personal life is always in the news: ‘It’s been an annoyance’
Brad Pitt says his personal life is always in the news: ‘It’s been an annoyance’
Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Brad Pitt is opening up about his personal life seemingly always making headlines.

The actor spoke about making movies while his personal life is under public scrutiny in the latest GQ cover story.

“My personal life is always in the news,” Pitt said. “It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.”

Pitt stars in the upcoming film F1, which arrives in theaters in June after a longer-than-expected production that stopped for a whole year due to the Hollywood strikes. Additionally, Pitt settled his divorce from Angelina Jolie toward the end of shooting F1. The divorce was settled on Dec. 30, 2024, after eight years of legal disputes.

The actor was asked if filming F1 was a refuge from what was happening in his personal life.

“It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. I don’t know. I don’t know,” Pitt said.

He continued, saying his life feels fairly contained. “It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit,” he said.

Pitt also said he doesn’t feel relief now that his divorce is finalized.

“No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing,” Pitt said. “Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.