Report: ‘One of Them Days’ ﻿sequel with Keke Palmer and SZA is in early development

Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

A sequel to Issa Rae‘s One of Them Days is in the works. Variety reports Keke Palmer and SZA are expected to reunite with the film’s original creative team for part two of the movie. 

SZA seemed to confirm the news in an Instagram Story, sharing a post of a woman strutting down the street with the caption, “me on my way to the auditions of one of them days 2.” She also wrote, “Imma read the script this time fr.”

One of Them Days was released in January and followed Keke’s Dreux and SZA’s Alyssa as they scrambled to find cash to avoid eviction after learning Alyssa’s boyfriend spent their rent money. The film also featured Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt Williams, Gabrielle Dennis, DomiNque Perry and Dewayne Perkins, who referred to his experience on the film as a “full-circle moment.”

Perkins told ABC Audio that Keke hosted the premiere of his movie The Blackening in 2023 and told him they had “to find something to work on together.”

“Then on the first day when I went on set for One of Them Days, we were like, ‘This is it, it’s happening.’ So it felt like a very cool, cool moment,” Perkins recalls. “And SZA was so, so chill and nice.”

“I really love when people who have a lot of fame, a lot of popularity, are normal, because some are not,” he says. “And I just love a pleasant person, like a pleasant experience. And that was just one of those experiences that was simply just pleasant. And I think it reflected on screen. That’s why it was so good.”

Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep recreate ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ scene in fun video
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Meryl Streep is returning for season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.

That’s all.

On Thursday, the Academy Award winner appeared in a video with Selena Gomez to mark her return to the beloved Hulu series.

In the video, the duo recreate a famous scene from The Devil Wears Prada, in which Streep starred alongside Anne Hathaway. In the original scene, Streep’s character Miranda Priestly remarks on Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs’ clothing choices, stating that she has “no style or sense of fashion.” Andy begins to respond, before Miranda interrupts her and states that she wasn’t asking a question.

In Thursday’s video, Gomez, standing next to Streep, states flatly, “So you’re coming back for season 5.”

Streep, channeling Hathaway’s Devil Wears Prada character, replies, “Well, I think that depends on–“

Before she finishes her sentence, Gomez interjects, “No, no, that wasn’t a question.”

The caption of the video also gave a nod to the 2006 film.

“Gird your loins, Meryl is returning for Season 5! That’s all,” the caption read.

Only Murders in the Building was picked up for a fifth season at Hulu in September 2024, following the premiere of its fourth season. In addition to Streep and Gomez, the show stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The series follows friends Oliver Putnam (Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Gomez), who investigate a series of suspicious murders in their upscale apartment building, The Arconia, in New York City. Streep portrays Loretta Durkin, an actress.

In March, it was announced that Renée Zellweger would also join the star-studded cast.

The new season is currently in production.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ gets haunting new trailer
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Death seems to be inevitable for one family in the new Final Destination Bloodlines trailer.

The new look at the latest installment in the horror franchise previews the story of a grandmother warning her family of death’s grip on them after she evaded a violent death in her past.

The trailer opens with a backyard barbecue that nearly turns fatal several times over.

A shard of glass lands in a beverage, a grill catches fire, and a trampoline collapses, among other potentially disastrous events.

Elsewhere in the trailer, grandmother Iris explains that years ago, she had a “premonition” that saved several people from death.

“I saved a lot of lives that night. Lives that were never meant to be saved. But Death doesn’t like it when you mess with his plans,” Iris says.

Actress Kaitlyn Santa Juana plays college student Stefanie, who sets up the central conflict. “Death is coming for us because we were never supposed to exist,” Stefanie says in the trailer.

A synopsis for the upcoming film reads, “Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters May 16.

‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action series in the works at Netflix
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Jinkies! Scooby-Doo is getting a live-action series.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it is collaborating with Warner Bros. Television to develop a modern reimagining of the beloved mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog in a live-action series format.

The show will revolve around the teens’ final summer at camp, according to a logline for the upcoming series.

“Old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” the logline says. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as showrunners via Midnight Radio and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman will serve as executive producers via Berlanti Productions.

For Berlanti, working on the live-action series is a full-circle moment.

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells,” Berlanti said in a statement shared in the announcement for the series. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

The upcoming series is based on characters in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, created in 1969 by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for the production company Hanna-Barbera.

Over the years, Scooby-Doo has been developed into several spinoffs, reboots and live-action films. 

