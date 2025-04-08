Report: Robert Pattinson favored to join cast of ‘Dune 3’

Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images

It seems Robert Pattinson may be heading to Arrakis.

The actor is being considered to join the cast of Dune 3, according to Deadline. The outlet reports that no formal offer has been sent, but there is strong interest for Pattinson to join the ensemble. There is no word on who he would play, although the role is expected to be significant.

This potential casting would add another A-lister to an already star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Zendaya.

Director Denis Villeneuve is still putting the finishing touches on the script for the third installment of the film series based on Frank Herbert‘s sci-fi books. The franchise comes from Legendary and Warner Bros.

The Dune universe has been expanded into multiple formats. In addition to the films Dune and Dune: Part Two, a TV series set in the same universe launched in November 2024. Called Dune: Prophecy, it released on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

Dune 3 is expected to start filming in the summer.

Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us is making sure season 2 will be accessible to as many fans as possible.

The drama series will be available to stream in American Sign Language, Max announced on Wednesday.

The first season of the show will also be made available to stream in ASL starting on March 31. This will make it possible for interested fans to catch up on season 1 in time for the season 2 premiere on April 13.

The ASL versions of The Last of Us will be performed by CODA star Daniel Durant and Leila Hanaumi.

This makes Max the first streaming service to offer ASL versions of a major series alongside its premiere episode. It is also the first time original HBO programming will be available to stream in ASL on the platform.

Max previously offered ASL versions of several Warner Bros. movies, including Barbie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

“We are thrilled to expand our ASL program and debut our first HBO Original series in ASL with The Last of Us,” Naomi Waibel, SVP of global product management at Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “This debut brings the show to life in an authentic and fully accessible way for Deaf audiences and is another meaningful step towards our goal of offering an inclusive streaming experience.”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie in season 2 of The Last of Us. Set five years after the first season, “Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind,” according to season 2’s official logline.

Season 2 also stars Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright and Catherine O’Hara.

Travel with Trudie Styler to an overlooked Italian city in new Hulu documentary ‘An Ode to Naples’
Courtesy Hulu

You’ve visited Italy on vacation, but have you been to Naples? The new Hulu documentary Posso Entrare? (Can I Come In?): An Ode to Naples wants to change that. It’s written and directed by Trudie Styler, who has an estate in Tuscany with her husband, rock star Sting. Surprisingly, she was unfamiliar with Naples until she made the film.

“We have quite a full life in Tuscany, but I’d never been to Naples,” she tells ABC Audio. “And then I started to ask questions. ‘Why haven’t you been to Naples?’ I would say to a friend. ‘Oh, well … [it’s] dirty, dangerous.'” 

So when Styler was offered the chance to make a film about the city, she wanted to dispel those notions.

“For the last three years I’ve been immersing myself in that city, meeting extraordinary people who have their stories to tell, which I weave through into the documentary. And they transformed my life,” she tells ABC Audio.

Full of history, art and culture, Naples has been plagued by organized crime for years. Styler’s film highlights all of that, as well as unique programs that artists, locals and clergy have established to give young people a chance to thrive and help those hoping for a better life.

One program, the Orchestra of the Seas, teaches prisoners to make instruments from the wood of shipwrecked immigrant boats. In the film, it sets the stage, literally, for Sting to appear: He’s seen playing his song “Fragile” on one of the first prisoner-created guitars.

“It was wonderful to see how humbled [the prisoners] were to hear something that they’d made with their own hands,” Trudie says.

Ultimately, Trudie says she hopes viewers — especially Americans with Neapolitan roots — will watch the film and, she says, “do what I did: instead of buying into the stories of Naples being dirty and dangerous … they will take a day … to go and see the wonderful sights.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
The Bachelor: Your wish has been Grant-ed! Watch Grant meet his future wife in the season 29 premiere.

Paradise: Sterling K. Brown is a Secret Service agent in charge of the president’s safety in the new drama series.

Apple TV+
Mythic Quest: Everyone at the video game company strives for a work-life balance amongst the chaos in season 4 of the comedy show.

Netflix
Mo: Watch Mo straddle the line between two different cultures in season 2 of the comedy series.

The Recruit: Owen is pulled into a life-threatening situation in season 2.

Prime Video
You’re Cordially Invited: Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon plan weddings for the same venue on the same day in the comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

