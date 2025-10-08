Report: Saoirse Ronan to play Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

Saoirse Ronan attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)/Linda McCartney (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Sam Mendes has reportedly found his Linda McCartney.

Deadline reports that Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan has been cast to play Paul McCartney’s first wife and Wings bandmate in the director’s The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

The four films are expected to hit theaters in April 2028, with each one told from the point of view of a different band member. It will star Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of the band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Linda, who passed away from breast cancer in April 1998, started her career as a photographer, shooting such celebrities as Bob Dylan, Neil Young and The Who. She shot Eric Clapton for Rolling Stone in 1968, becoming the first female photographer to land a cover of the magazine.

Paul and Linda married in March 1969 and had three children together, Mary McCartney, Stella McCartney and James McCartney. Paul also adopted Linda’s daughter Heather, from her first marriage to Joseph Melville See Jr.

After The Beatles broke up in 1970, Paul taught Linda how to play keyboards and she became part of his post-Beatles band Wings. She was also a vocal animal rights activist and successful vegetarian cookbook author.

Anne Hathaway shares first look at Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway is giving fans a glimpse at her look for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The actress shared a photo of herself in costume as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel film to Instagram on Monday.

“Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2,” Hathaway captioned her post, which was collaborated on with 20th Century Studios.

In the photo, Hathaway smiles while leaning against a railing. She wears a matching black pinstriped vest and pants with pearls and a gold necklace.

Notably, Andy Sachs has said goodbye to her signature bangs in favor of a middle part with loose waves.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June. David Frankel directs the film from a script by Aline Brosh McKenna. The pair both directed and wrote the original film.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

Additionally, Kenneth Branagh has been cast as the husband of Streep’s iconic character, Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.

In brief: ‘Tulsa King’ season 3 teaser and more
The teaser trailer for Tulsa King season 3 has arrived. The short, 30-second video finds Sylvester Stallone back in his role as Dwight Manfredi while expanding his empire and facing new enemies. The new season of Tulsa King begins streaming Sept. 21 on Paramount+ …

Miranda Cosgrove sports a southern accent in the trailer for The Wrong Paris. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming rom-com, which finds an aspiring artist joining a dating show she thinks will get her a free trip to France, only to end up in Paris, Texas, instead. The film arrives on the streaming service on Sept. 12 …

Did you miss watching F1® The Movie on the big screen? You’re in luck. The film, which is Brad Pitt‘s highest grossing film to date, is racing back to IMAX screens. The rerelease of the Apple Original Film is happening by popular demand, and tickets are on sale now …

Taron Egerton doesn’t want to play James Bond: ‘I’m too messy for that’
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taron Egerton is not interested in taking over 007.

The actor said he does not think he should be the next person to take on the role of James Bond in a recent interview with Collider.

“I don’t think I’m a good choice for it. I think I’m too messy for that,” Egerton said. “I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig‘s tenure. But I think I wouldn’t be good at it, and I think there’s so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably.”

Egerton previously played a spy in the 2014 film Kingsman: The Secret Service and once again in its 2017 sequel. Although he isn’t jumping at the chance to play Bond at the moment, Egerton said that doesn’t mean he doesn’t “have aspirations and plans” or that he’s against starring in “more commercial” franchises in the future.

“I think I’m a period in my life where I’ve been following the things that speak to me on a creative level a little bit more, but, you know, I’m sure I won’t feel that way forever,” Egerton said. “But James Bond is quite an undertaking and I think, one, as far as I’m aware, nobody’s asking me to do it. But also, it’s possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest. I do think it’s a big old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, a role like that.”

