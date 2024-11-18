Republican Eric Hovde concedes Wisconsin Senate race, but questions ballot ‘integrity’

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde on Monday conceded in his race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and said he would not challenge the election results by requesting a recount.

Hovde, who last week said he was weighing whether to request a recount due to “voting inconsistencies,” maintained in his statement that the ballots may lack “integrity” and “legitimacy.”

“I have heard from numerous supporters urging me to challenge the election results. However, without a detailed review of all the ballots and their legitimacy, which will be difficult to obtain in the courts, a request for a recount would serve no purpose, because you will just be recounting the same ballots, regardless of their integrity,” Hovde said in a video posted on X. “As a result, and my desire to not add to political strife, through a contentious recount, I’ve decided to concede the election.”

As of noon on Monday, with 99% of the vote counted, Baldwin led Hovde by .9%, or about 27,000 votes of the 3.3 million cast.

But Hovde on Monday also doubled down on claims of voting inconsistencies he made last week, saying there were inaccurate absentee ballot totals in the city of Milwaukee and that Democrats engaged in voter deception.

“The results from election night were disappointing, particularly in light of the last minute absentee ballots that were dropped in Milwaukee at 4 a.m. flipping the outcome. There are many troubles around these absentee ballots and their timing, which I addressed in my last statement,” he said on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

