Republicans accuse NPR, PBS of bias at House hearing; Democrats rebuke it as a partisan attack
NPR CEO Katherine Maher, PBS President & CEO Paula Kerger; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Republicans accused public media outlets NPR and PBS of bias at a House subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, while Democrats defended the organizations and criticized the event as a distraction from the ongoing controversy regarding the Trump administration’s use the Signal messaging app for the communication of sensitive information.

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger and NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher rebutted allegations of bias, saying the outlets abide by journalistic standards and serve a diverse audience that includes rural viewers.

The hearing, titled “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the Heads of NPR and PBS Accountable,” was held by the Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee, the name of which echoes the Department of Government Efficiency, the Trump administration’s cost-cutting initiative overseen by Elon Musk.

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., criticized NPR and PBS during the hearing for alleged liberal bias, pointing to federal funding for the outlets as the target of potential cuts.

“NPR and PBS have increasingly become radical, left-wing echo chambers for a narrow audience of mostly wealthy, white, urban liberals and progressives,” Greene said.

Minutes later, House Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Ma., defended the public media outlets and criticized the hearing as a distraction for more important issues often taken up by the House Oversight Committee, the larger body to which the DOGE subcommittee belongs.

“I’m sad to see this once proud committee — the principle investigative committee in the House of Representatives — has now stooped to the lowest levels of partisanship and political theater to hold a hearing to go after the likes of Elmo and Cookie Monster and Arthur the aardvark,” Lynch said.

Later in the hearing, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Ca., said sarcastically: “Is Elmo now, or has he ever been, a member of the Communist Party?”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

US stocks drop amid fresh tariffs on Canada, recession fears
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, extending losses suffered a day earlier amid a fresh round of tariffs on Canada and concern about a possible recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled about 515 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked down 0.4%.

The Tuesday selloff extended a days-long market decline touched off by U.S. tariffs imposed last week on Canada, Mexico and China, some of which were delayed.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced retaliatory measures on Canada after they slapped a 25% tariff on electricity sent to the U.S., saying that he is imposing an additional 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, bringing those tariffs to 50%.

The move escalated a global trade war that intensified a day earlier, when China slapped retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., deepening trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 4%, recording its worst day of trading since 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each dropped more than 2% on Monday.

The market drawdown on Monday extended losses last week. The S&P 500 recorded its worst week since September.

When asked about a potential recession in an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump said tariffs imposed in recent days could bring about a “period of transition.”

“I hate to predict things like that,” Trump told Fox News in an interview recorded on Thursday. “It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”

In response to a question later on Sunday about his reluctance to rule out a recession, Trump said: “I tell you what, of course you hesitate. Who knows?”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected Tuesday morning to release a report on how many jobs are open in the economy, which could provide another clue about the strength of economy amid the new recession concerns. An inflation report is expected Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.
 

US stocks climb amid signs government may avert shutdown
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks climbed in early trading on Thursday, advancing amid signs the federal government may avert a shutdown and recovering some of the losses suffered during an escalating trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 230 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 increased 0.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.3%.

The market upswing comes after Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday night that he plans to vote to keep the government open, signaling that there will almost certainly be enough Democratic votes to advance a House GOP funding bill before a shutdown deadline at the end of the day Friday.

The gains offered relief for investors reeling from a market decline set off last week by President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 closed down more than 10% since a peak attained last month, meaning the decline officially qualified as a market correction. It marked the index’s first correction since October 2023.

Trump on Thursday stood firm on his tariff policy, despite the losses on Wall Street.

“I’m not going to bend at all,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. When asked whether he would reconsider a fresh round of tariffs set to go into effect on April 2, Trump offered a one-word reply: “No.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each closed down more than 1% on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined nearly 2%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ John Parkinson, Lauren Peller, Allison Pecorin and Rachel Scott contributed to this report.
 

US imposes 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Li Hongbo / Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum are now in effect, part of an escalating series of trade maneuvers by President Donald Trump that have unsettled markets.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. is imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports from all trading partners with no exceptions or exemptions, according to an earlier statement by the White House.

Products that are expected to be impacted include canned goods, vehicles and washing machines.

Baseball bats, sewing needles and lamps could also go up in price.

While the tariff is being slapped on imports from all countries, the U.S. imports more steel and aluminum from Canada than any other country.

The 25% tariffs go into effect just a day after Trump threatened to double the tariff specifically on Canada amid an intensifying tit-for-tat between the two countries over Trump’s tariff policies.

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford threatened to impose a 25% surcharge on electricity from the province sent to U.S. customers in response to earlier U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

That led to a threat from Trump to up the tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%.

Trump later reversed course after an agreement was reached and Ford pulled back his threat to impose the electricity surcharge.

“After President Trump threatened to use his executive powers to retaliate with a colossal 50 percent tariff against Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke with Secretary Lutnick to convey that he is backing down on implementing a 25 percent charge on electricity exports to the United States,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement.

Ford will travel to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on trade.

ABC News’ Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.

