Republicans assess potential fallout for Trump from North Carolina bombshell
RobinOlimb/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Republicans in North Carolina and nationally are assessing the potential fallout for former President Donald Trump from a bombshell report alleging that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the party’s gubernatorial nominee, posted disturbing and inflammatory statements on a forum of a pornographic website.

CNN reported Thursday that Robinson, behind an anonymous username he allegedly used elsewhere, made the comments more than a decade ago, including supporting slavery, calling himself a “black NAZI” and recalling memories of him “peeping” on women in the shower as a 14-year-old.

ABC News has not independently verified the comments were made by Robinson, and he insisted in a video posted to X prior to the story’s publication that “those are not the words of Mark Robinson.”

But Robinson, a Donald Trump ally, already has a history of incendiary remarks about Jews, gay people and others, and elections in North Carolina, one of the nation’s marquee swing states, rest on a knife’s edge, raising questions of how much the latest news will impact his race and other Republicans on the ballot with him — including the former president.

“I think this only heightens the level of toxicity that the Robinson campaign has, and the real question becomes, what’s the radioactive fallout at the top of the ticket along with down the ballot for Republicans here in North Carolina” asked Michael Bitzer, the Politics Department chair at Catawba College.

“This cannot be something that the voters aren’t going to recognize and probably play more into softening the Republican support. Is it isolated only to Robinson’s campaign, or does it start to impact Trump? Does it impact other statewide executive Republicans as well? We’ll just have to wait and see, but this feels like a pretty significant event in North Carolina politics.”

Robinson, who casts himself as a conservative family man and is running for North Carolina’s open governorship against Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein, is already behind in the polls.

While he holds statewide office and has broad name recognition, Robinson boasts a highly controversial record, including calling the Holocaust “hogwash” and homosexuality “filth,” and he drew claims of hypocrisy when he admitted this year that he had paid for his wife to get an abortion, seemingly in contrast with his stated opposition to the procedure, which he’d previously likened to “murder” and “genocide.”

North Carolina’s gubernatorial race is still considered competitive given the state’s tight partisan divide, but Republicans in the state told ABC News they had already viewed him as trailing, and that Thursday’s report won’t help.

“He’s already got a lengthy history of publishing comments like that on the internet. These are perhaps a little more graphic. In terms of does this by itself serve as a guillotine, I don’t know. But it feels like the cumulative weight is starting to add up now,” said one North Carolina GOP strategist. “It flies in the face of everything he presents of himself publicly. So, cumulatively plus the hypocrisy of this, it’s obviously hurtful to him.”

Republicans were more divided on what it means beyond Robinson’s own candidacy.

North Carolina is a must-win state for Trump, and losing it would impose significant pressure on him to perform in other swing states.

Trump is already running ahead of Robinson — while polls show Robinson trailing, they also show a neck-and-neck race in the state between the former president and Vice President Kamala Harris. The main question now is whether the news depresses Republican turnout in a state where even a small nudge in turnout one way or the other can make decide the victor.

“[Robinson] was already toast. The question is if it hurts Trump, something the campaign is very worried about,” said Doug Heye, a veteran GOP strategist with experience working in North Carolina. “It doesn’t directly cost him voters, but his endorsed pick continues to be a big distraction and has no money to drive out the vote.”

“He’s a baby blue anchor around Trump’s chances in the Tar Heel State,” added Trump donor Dan Eberhart. “This is not good news for Trump’s campaign at all.”

Democrats are already seizing on the news to try to connect Robinson to Trump, who has repeatedly praised him, even calling him at one point “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

Kamala HQ, an X page that serves as one of the Harris campaign’s rapid response tools, posted a slate of videos featuring Trump speaking positively about Robinson.

“His campaign was toast before this story, so the real impact is on all of the Republicans who have endorsed and campaigned alongside him,” said Bruce Thompson, a North Carolina Democratic fundraiser.

However, Trump has been able to navigate his own headwinds, including felony convictions in New York, questioning Harris’ race and more to remain the leader of his party and a viable presidential candidate, leading some Republicans to doubt that Robinson’s struggles will impact the presidential campaign.

“Doubt it impacts at all down-ballot,” said Dave Carney, a GOP strategist who chairs a pro-Trump super PAC.

“I don’t think it helps, but it won’t hurt,” added Sean Spicer, Trump’s first White House press secretary.

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt sounded a confident note, saying in a statement that the former president’s team would “not take our eye off the ball.”

“President Trump’s campaign is focused on winning the White House and saving this country. North Carolina is a vital part of that plan. We are confident that as voters compare the Trump record of a strong economy, low inflation, a secure border, and safe streets, with the failures of Biden-Harris, then President Trump will win the Tarheel State once again,” she said.”

Still, sources familiar with the matter said the Trump campaign was bracing for a story to come out about Robinson and is planning on putting more distance between the former president and the embattled nominee Robinson — but initially did not have plans to call on him to drop out.

“He seems to not be impacted by what’s going on down-ballot underneath him,” the North Carolina Republican strategist said of Trump. “There’s no way it helps him. But does it hurt him? I don’t know, I think that’s an open question.”

Trump wants a US ‘Iron Dome’ the military hasn’t asked for
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is reviving his promise to build “the best Iron Dome in the world,” a version of the air defense system built by Israel that experts say probably wouldn’t make much sense for a country with friendly neighbors like Canada and Mexico.

In a conversation Monday night with Elon Musk on his social media platform X, Trump defended his idea by saying “it just takes one maniac to, you know, start something.”

“Israel has it. We’re gonna have the best Iron Dome in the world. We need it, and we’re gonna make it all,” he told Musk.

Here’s a look at what Iron Dome is, why experts question its utility for the U.S. and how Trump might actually be talking about something else:

What is an ‘Iron Dome’?

Iron Dome was developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to knock down short-range rockets, such as the ones lobbed from the border of Lebanon by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Together with other systems like David’s Sling, which is designed to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles, Israel’s Iron Dome is part of a nationwide missile-defense shield over the country, whose residents live under the near-constant threat of attack from its neighbors.

The multi-billion dollar system was credited with helping to knock down hundreds of missiles and drones last April when Iran launched an attack. Israel’s Iron Dome could play a major role in coming days if Iran follows through on its threat to attack Israel again, this time in retaliation for the recent killing of a Hamas leader visiting Tehran.

As part of a broader policy to help defend Israel, the U.S. has paid some $3 billion to Israel to date for Iron Dome batteries, interceptors and maintenance costs, according to a recent analysis by the Congressional Research Service.

Could the US benefit from its own ‘Iron Dome’?

The short answer from experts is probably not. With allies north and south of the U.S., and oceans on either side, the U.S. doesn’t face the same kind of short-range missile threat as Israel.

That reality probably explains why the military hasn’t asked Congress to pay to build one. A U.S. defense official told ABC News last month that U.S. Northern Command — — the military combatant command charged with defending the homeland from foreign missiles — has not expressed interest in a larger, nationwide missile defense system either.

The military already employs multiple systems “that together provide agility in responding to potential threats, which increases available options for the nation’s leaders,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in July.

Among those systems already in place in the U.S. is the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense program, which was designed to knock down rogue long-range missiles from a country like North Korea. It’s possible the U.S. could try to bolster the capability of this existing system to wipe out any threat of a large-scale attack from a country with a hefty arsenal like Russia.

But expanding that system to cover every inch of the U.S. though would likely cost billions of dollars at a time when the country also is trying to protect against attacks in cyber and space. China and Russia are now pursing hypersonic weapons, while administration officials this spring acknowledged Russia’s pursuit of nuclear capabilities in space, greatly complicating what it means for any one system to keep the U.S. safe.

So why does Trump keep talking about building an Iron Dome?

Trump often latches on to the idea of building things for the country because it’s a tangible example of a policy idea.

In the case of 2016, Trump talked about building a border wall as a way of saying he would take illegal immigration seriously, even as experts warned the idea wasn’t practical. By the time Trump left office, only about a quarter of the U.S. border with Mexico had new fencing — most of which replaced smaller existing structures.

In the case of an Iron Dome, Trump seems to be signaling another shift in U.S. policy — away from diplomatic engagements with other countries in favor of isolationist policies that rely on heavy military spending to deter adversaries.

For its part, the GOP endorsed the idea as part of its official policy platform at the Republican convention in July.

Elbridge Colby, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development during the Trump administration, said last July that he saw the new GOP platform as an intentional shift.

The GOP focuses on protecting the homeland, “not looking for monsters to destroy,” Colby said.

Trump attacks FBI director Wray for saying ‘some question’ over whether struck by bullet
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is railing against FBI director Christopher Wray for testifying earlier this week that it was still unclear whether Trump was hit with a bullet — or something else — at his Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!) … ” Trump posted in part Thursday night on his Truth Social account.

Trump was reacting to Wray telling House lawmakers on Wednesday that the bureau still hasn’t reached a determination as to whether Trump’s ear was hit by an actual bullet.

“I think with respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” Wray said in response to a question from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan asking whether the FBI has accounted for all bullets fired by the shooter.

“It’s conceivable — although as I sit here right now I don’t know whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing could have also landed somewhere else,” Wray said.

As he indicated, the FBI is still examining bullet fragments found at the rally site in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to a source familiar with the investigation, to determine what actually hit the former president.

On Friday, Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician who served while Trump was president, disputed Wray’s testimony in a letter on his congressional letterhead.

“There was no evidence it was anything other than a bullet,” Jackson wrote in the letter posted to X by Trump’s adviser Jason Miller. “Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself. Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else.”

Jackson writes that he has been treating Trump in the aftermath of the assassination attempt and concurs with the assessment made by the doctors at the Butler Memorial Hospital the day of the shooting.

The hospital has not released any medical reports about Trump’s injury, the cause or any treatment Trump received. Nor is there an official account yet from the state or federal government or the Trump campaign, other than two letters from Jackson, an outspoken supporter.

A statement released by the FBI on Thursday said the attempted assassination resulted in Trump’s injury, but the exact manner how is still under investigation.

“The FBI’s Shooting Reconstruction Team continues to examine evidence from the scene, including bullet fragments, and the investigation remains ongoing.”

In his post on Truth Social, Trump insisted it was a bullet that struck him.

“No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard,” Trump wrote. “There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was.”

At his campaign rallies, Trump now says he “took a bullet for democracy.”

In the same social media post Thursday, Trump also said Wray “knows nothing” and has promised to fire him if he wins a second term.

ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

Drone attack on US base in Syria, no injuries reported
omersukrugoksu/Getty Images/STOCK

(NEW YORK) — A United States military base in eastern Syria was attacked by a one-way drone, according to a U.S. defense official.

Initial reports do not indicate there were any injuries in the attack, but the official said that medical evaluations and a damage assessment following the attack were ongoing.

“On Aug. 9 at about 5 p.m. ET, there was an attack using a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system (OWAUAS) against U.S. and Coalition forces at Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria,” said the defense official.

The attack is the latest indication that Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq and Syria may have resumed attack on bases in both countries following a monthslong pause.

Social media posts have indicated that a fire may have resulted from the attack.

Earlier this week, five Americans were injured when two rockets struck the sprawling Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq. The Pentagon has blamed that attack on Iranian-backed militia groups but has not determined specifically which group is responsible.

There are currently about 900 American military personnel still operating in Syria where they support local Kurdish forces in preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State. There are about 2,500 U.S. military personnel in Iraq also participating in a counter-ISIS mission.

Since Oct. 18, there have been close to 170 attacks taking place on a nearly daily basis as Iranian-backed militia groups target U.S bases in Iraq and Syria, supposedly in retaliation for the Israel-Hamas war.

Those attacks largely stopped after Feb. 4 following large-scale U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria and a drone strike that killed a top-level leader of the Kataib Hezbollah militia group that the U.S. held responsible for the attacks.

However, there have now been a small number of attacks on U.S. bases since mid-July that had not resulted in any damage or casualties until this week’s injuries in the attack on the base at Al-Asad.

U.S. officials have indicated that Iran may enable its proxy groups in the region to resume attacks on U.S. bases as part of a plan to retaliate for the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Tehran last week that Iran blames on Israel.

Earlier this week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters that the U.S. was putting in place force protection measures “to protect our troops and also make sure that we’re in a good position to aid in the defense of Israel if called upon to do that. So you’ve seen us do a number of things to strengthen our force posture.”

“So we’ll see how this evolves, but I won’t speculate on any specific action by Iran or any other Iranian-backed group going forward,” he added.

