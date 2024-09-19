Republicans step up effort to change Nebraska’s electoral vote process to benefit Trump

(WASHINGTON) — Republicans are stepping up their efforts to change Nebraska’s electoral vote process to winner-take-all — a move that would benefit former President Donald Trump in an expected close November election in which a single vote could make a key difference in the Electoral College.

The winner-take-all electoral change could be pivotal if the Republican-leaning state allocates all of its five electoral votes solely to Trump instead of dividing them with Kamala Harris.

Nebraska split its electoral votes in 2020, with President Joe Biden flipping the 2nd District, which includes the Democratic stronghold of Omaha.

Trump endorsed the winner-take-all system in April.

Pressure continues to grow on state lawmakers to as the state’s full federal delegation, all Republicans, and other national GOP figures continue to push for the change.

But amending Nebraska’s electoral college process is not simple.

Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, would have to convene a special legislative session. Pillen released a statement on Friday saying he would not call a session unless GOP legislators show they have 33 votes needed to break an expected Democratic filibuster.

Yet, state senators are not confident they have the votes; State Sen. Tom Berwer told the Nebraska Examiner he anticipates the group to come shy with 30 or 31 votes. That is a reason why Trump-ally Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have been brought in to make the case. Graham flew to Nebraska Wednesday to meet with key stakeholders.

“I went and talked to some senators as the Governor. Senator [Pete] Ricketts and the Governor asked me to come out and to the caucus. I guess that’s what you call it, about the state of the play in the world and the consequences of the next election on a foreign policy front,” Graham told ABC News on Thursday.

“I hope they will allow winner-take-all. [Splitting electoral votes] was created in ’92 to help Clinton. Trump’s going to win the state by 20 points. You know, I told the conference, I’ve never seen so many challenges and threats to our country as I do now. I think she would make things worse,” he said, referring to Harris. “I was glad to go out and talk about the world as I see it, and I hope the people in Nebraska that this may come down to a single electoral vote,” he added.

Ricketts told reporters at the U.S. Capitol later on Thursday that he encouraged Graham to go to Nebraska to push for winner-take-all. “I think Senator Graham is a great spokesperson for it, he is very savvy about why we need to make sure that all of our voters have an opportunity to have their voices heard on what the other states are doing,” he said.

All five members of Nebraska’s federal delegation — all Republicans — joined together on Wednesday night, penning a letter to vouch for the change. The letter — signed by GOP Reps. Mike Flood, Don Bacon, Adrian Smith and Republican Sens. Deb Fischer and Ricketts — said the state should “speak with a united voice in presidential elections.”

“We need a President that will represent all of us, from Omaha to Scottsbluff and everywhere in-between. Senators and Governors are elected by the state as a whole because they represent all of the people of Nebraska equally, and the state should speak with a united voice in presidential elections as well. After all, we are Nebraskans first, not members of Nebraska’s three congressional districts,” the letter reads.

Kate Heltzel, a spokesperson for the Nebraska legislature outlined the legislative process that would need to unfold in order to implement the change.

“A senator would introduce a bill once the special session convenes, which likely would be referenced to the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, which would then hold a public hearing. If the bill is advanced by the committee, it would move to the floor of the Legislature and would need to advance through three rounds of debate before final passage. There is no set time frame for how long a special session lasts — that is up to the senators after it begins — except that the process requires a minimum of seven days for a bill to move from introduction to final passage, based on constitutionally required layover days between rounds of debate, etc.”

Some members mentioned to the Examiner that Trump himself may begin to make calls on the matter. ABC News is awaiting a response from Trump campaign.

However, if Pillen does call a special session, and members are able to break a filibuster, changes can be enacted quickly. According to Nebraska’s deputy secretary of state, Cindi Allen, “If winner-take-all is passed by the legislature before the election, barring any challenges, winner-take-all would go into effect.” This applies to any time in the election cycle. Even after early voting starts on Oct. 7. The secretary’s office confirmed that if there are no legal challenges, the Nebraska legislature could push the change through at the very last minute, on Nov. 2 or 3, for example.

Kate Heltzel, a spokesperson for the Nebraska legislature, sees more of a gray area.

“Some argue that the rule cannot be changed after general election voting begins in Nebraska. In-person early voting begins 30 days before an election, or Oct. 7 this year. Others contend that the only requirement is that the law be changed before Electoral College members cast their votes in December. To my knowledge, the attorney general has not officially weighed in on the issues, so I don’t have a definitive answer,” she wrote.

ABC News’ Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.

(CHICAGO) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was among the many politicians attendance at the Democratic National Convention Monday, as the political gathering kicked off in Chicago.

Whitmer has served as governor of the Great Lake State since 2019 and published her political memoir “True Gretch” in July.

She sat down with ABC News’ ABC News’ Linsey Davis to discuss the Harris-Walz ticket, her potential future presidential run and underscore the significance of women’s votes in the upcoming election.

ABC NEWS: Joining us now on set, Michigan governor, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Thank you so much, governor, for joining us. We really appreciate it. So, one month ago, you were still suggesting and supporting Joe Biden for another term. Are you surprised at how quickly things have changed?

WHITMER: Well, you know what, we always knew that if a change was going to happen, it was going to come from President Biden. And ultimately he did change his mind. And we pivoted really quickly to embrace his vice president. She’s been by his side. She has been a loyal part of his administration. She’s been a key part of why they’ve had so many victories and knows how to step into the role and take us to the next, the next chapter, and I’m really excited about it. I think Tim Walz is a fantastic running mate for her, too.

ABC NEWS: You were one of a number of governors, of party leaders who really stepped out and endorsed Kamala Harris right away, right on the heels of Joe Biden doing the same. Were you surprised at all about how quickly the party really coalesced around Kamala Harris? Because, of course, at first there was some concern about that.

WHITMER: Well, you know, it’s a big tent and there are lots of different vantage points and people that are part of this party. But I think we all recognize that Kamala Harris was in the best position to take the next step for us as a party. She’s a great leader. She has proven she knows how to get things done, and she’s a normal human being. You know, she wasn’t born with a silver spoon in her mouth. She has worked her way through life. She’s attained and held a number of offices and shown how tough she is. And she is up to this moment, and I’m excited to be here. I brought my daughters with me because I think it is. We are on the cusp of a big new chapter in this country and and it’s exciting. You can feel it here.

ABC NEWS: And you mentioned Tim Walz and your support for him. We know that you took your name out of the running for that VP selection early on, but had you received a call how would you have responded?

WHITMER: You know, I got to tell you, I’ve made a commitment to serve out my term in Michigan, and never for a second have I, do I plan not to do exactly that. Tim Walz, Josh Shapiro — Kamala Harris had so many great people from whom she could choose her running mate. But at the end of the day, it’s got to be someone she wants to run with. And so I, I would have been happy with any of those choices, but I think, I think this is just a great ticket. These are regular everyday people. They get it. They understand us, they see our lives, and they’re going to focus every single day on how to make our lives better. And you contrast that with Donald Trump, who’s in it for himself. I think that this is going to resonate with a lot of Americans.

ABC NEWS: There are many people will associate your state of Michigan with the uncommitted movement. Of course, we’ve seen a number of protesters here. How concerned are you, with regard to not only the physical presence of the protesters here in Chicago, but also the ballot box, in Michigan in particular, come November?

WHITMER: Well, number one, you know, there’s always protests at conventions, and certainly it’s robust. And we recognize it’s important that people have their ability to speak out. And that’s what people are doing. I also know that we are seeing a tremendous outpouring of energy and excitement about a Harris-Walz administration. We had a 15,000 person rally in Michigan two days after she announced her running mate. The other guy called it AI, but I was there. It was actually real people who are very excited about this. And so we have to earn the votes of every person. That means getting into the Jewish community, the Muslim community, the Arab community, the Palestinian community, all of whom call home in robust numbers, but all of whom are important. And, there’s there’s good work to do here, but I’m optimistic.

ABC NEWS: As you know, president — well former president — Donald Trump is expected to go campaign in Howell, Michigan, tomorrow. Many people are aware that a month ago, in Howell, KKK protesters marched in the streets with the white robes on and, and suggested that they support Donald Trump. I’m curious if you make anything about that connection and his going in particular to Howell tomorrow.

WHITMER: Well, you know, anyone who’s doing a little bit of research might have said that’s really a bad idea. Look at the optics. You’re showing up where the KKK was just at the same time you’re in Michigan. I mean, this is, I think a troubling, a troubling strategy that we see from the other side to divide us and to scare us and to stoke fear and anger and contrast to what we’re going to see here all week. This is a gathering of joyful, happy warriors. We are rolling up our sleeves. We’re doing the work. We take no one and no vote for granted. But by the same token, we’re not going to feed into the hatred and the otherism that we see routinely coming out of the Trump campaign.

ABC NEWS: In your book, “True Gretch,” and I want to quote, you say “You put on a leather jacket when you need true armor,” and “Don’t mess with the American women, we will fight back and we will win.” You talked about bringing your daughters here. Do you think that women are key in Michigan for Kamala Harris winning?

WHITMER: No question. No question at all. We saw, with our reproductive rights on the ballot two years ago, women would come to our events and say “I’m a Republican. I didn’t vote for you, but I’m out knocking doors for you because you’re the only one fighting for my rights.” People who have been expecting these 50-year rights would always be there, are now gone for our daughters across this country, are engaged. And so I do think that, the women’s votes are going to be very important in every election, but especially this one, especially in this historic moment too.

ABC NEWS: So each night we’re going to be talking to a governor from a battleground state like Michigan. And I’m curious for your state in particular, what do you think it’s going to need? What do you think your voters need, in order to get Kamala Harris and Tim Walz over the victory line?

WHITMER: Well, I think we get we show up, we do the work, we get into all 83 counties. We actually talk to voters, talk about the, you know, opportunity economy that Kamala Harris is, you know, addressing, saying every person deserves a path to prosperity, affordable housing and affordable way to get skills so we can get to a good paying job. The growth and manufacturing, we are seeing that in Michigan, it would not have happened but for the Biden-Harris administration. The cars that used to sit on lots waiting for chips are now moving, moving along the line, because we’re on on-shoring the supply chains. So I think that there are a lot of compelling things that Michiganders, are going to resonate with us. But I’m not going to assume everyone knows this. We got to make sure that they, that they appreciate what what really is at stake here.

ABC NEWS: And lastly before I let you go, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t ask. I know this is all about Harris and Walz now, but down the future, have you ruled out ever running for president yourself?

WHITMER: You know what? I’m voting for Harris-Walz this year. I plan to vote for them again in four years. So we’ll talk about what happens in eight years a while from now.

ABC NEWS: Alright Gov. Whitmer thank you so much for the time. Really appreciate you joining us.

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic support has quickly coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race.

In the days since the president withdrew and backed his running mate for the top of the ticket, Harris has received an unprecedented flood of donations and backing from most party leaders, rank-and-file members and even a slate of Democrats floated as could-be Biden replacements.

On Monday night, Harris secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting, according to ABC News reporting.

But her formal nomination, the Democratic National Committee says, will still come as part of its previously announced plan to run a “virtual roll call” that will formally determine the Democratic nominee for president.

A DNC memo obtained by ABC News, along with a press briefing from party leadership on Monday night, provided additional details on how this virtual nomination — ahead of the in-person convention starting Aug. 19 — will move forward. Virtual voting could start as soon as Aug. 1 and the DNC hopes to have it “wrapped up” by Aug. 7.

How does nominating a presidential candidate normally work for Democratic candidates?

When voters cast ballots for their preferred candidate in a Democratic presidential primary, they are not actually voting directly for the candidate — but for pledged delegates, who are individuals who have promised to support a candidate at a later party convention. A candidate nets delegates both based on the percentage of the vote the candidate gets statewide and by congressional district (in most states; some states use different divisions).

Those Democratic delegates are not formally bound to the candidate and are able to change their vote without penalty, but are pledged to follow the will of the people who elected them and are meant to reflect the will of the primary voters. The delegates formally vote for the presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention in a roll call vote. There are nearly 4,000 pledged delegates this cycle.

Automatic delegates — also known as superdelegates — are not pledged, but only vote if no candidate gets a majority of the delegates in a first round of voting at the convention. There are more than 700 automatic delegates this cycle. This type of delegate is usually composed of local party leaders.

Why are Democrats holding a virtual roll call in the first place? And what changed when Biden left the race?

The DNC announced in May — before Biden’s decision to step away from the presidential race — that it would hold a virtual roll call vote ahead of the convention.

This is because in April, Ohio’s secretary of state alerted Democrats that the state’s ballot certification deadline would come before the party’s convention in August, meaning Biden wouldn’t be the official nominee by their cutoff and thus was ineligible. The Ohio legislature later rectified the issue, passing legislation that extended their deadline and led to Biden’s qualification.

Still, the DNC has argued that GOP-controlled Ohio leaders are acting in bad faith and that Biden’s qualification is not assured, and that they want to avoid any legal challenges. The office of the Ohio Secretary of State has disputed this and said there would be no issue.

The virtual roll call faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks as Democratic voters called on Biden to withdraw. They argued that Biden would be confirmed as the official nominee without any real opportunity for opposition when delegates are in-person together in Chicago on the convention floor.

When Biden left the race, his delegates — who were never legally or formally obligated to vote for him as pledged delegates — became completely “up for grabs” and do not transfer automatically by any means over to Harris.

Still, DNC leaders told reporters on Monday that the truncated virtual process will still “ensure” that their nominees are on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The DNC has held back on formally endorsing Harris — letting the planned process still play out. The party has also said voting will be conducted similar to how party voting was done in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the planned in-person convention.

Technically, other candidates can still run in the virtual roll call. They must meet the party and legal qualifications to be president, file their candidacy formally with the DNC and secure the signatures of supporting delegates before the nomination vote. They also must be Democrats, not registered as independents or with another party.

Automatic delegates will not vote in any first round of voting in the virtual roll call, a DNC official said Monday.

Does Harris need to announce her vice presidential pick before the roll call?

According to the DNC, technically, no. During a Monday briefing, a DNC official indicated that candidates do not need to have selected a vice presidential pick by Aug. 7, and that the DNC is leaving that timeframe (and any concerns with ballot access in states that need a running mate) up to the candidate — although they give the candidate the option to have running mates selected on that timeline. The official framed that as preserving how the candidate in every cycle have their own timeline to make the pick.

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison suggested Tuesday during an appearance on MSNBC that while the party has built into their working nomination proposal some flexibility surrounding vice presidential selection, the process should be “wrapped up” by Aug. 7 in order to guarantee getting the candidate on the ballot in all 50 states.

“Well, we have built this system in terms of the nomination process so that our nominee of the party has some opportunity to go through a vetting process for their VPs … But in order to be on the ballot in all 50 states, we have to have all of this wrapped up by Aug. 7,” he said.

What does it mean for Harris to have ‘secured commitments’ from more than enough delegates? Can they still change their minds?

As of Tuesday morning, according to ABC News reporting, Harris has secured non-binding commitments from more than 2,300 delegates — a total that’s well more than the 1,975 delegates needed to clinch the nomination.

That came because many state parties — including groups with large delegations such as California and New York — announced Monday, the day after Harris announced she was running, that all of their delegates would commit to supporting her. Put more simply, more than enough delegates have said they’ll vote for Harris during the roll call to put her over the threshold.

“When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee … I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon,” Harris said in a statement Monday night.

Delegates are not required — legally or otherwise — to stick to those commitments and are allowed to change their minds, which is similar to how the rules for regular nominating process would have played out.

(LAS VEGAS) — A Nevada man has been arrested after he threatened several government officials, including the New York judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial and the prosecutor who brought the case, according to an indictment unsealed in Las Vegas.

Spencer Gear, 32, allegedly made phone calls and sent emails to eight federal officials and three state employees, in which he threatened to assault and murder them.

The officials were referenced in the indictment by their initials.

In one phone call, Gear allegedly “threatened to kill A.B. and J.M.,” referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan.

He pleaded not guilty to all 22 counts contained in the indictment, which charged him with threatening a federal official and transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure.

“The citizens we rely on to serve the public must be able to do their jobs without fearing for their lives,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. “The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts and threats of violence targeting public servants, and we will stop at nothing to find and bring to justice those responsible.”

Gear was remanded into custody, and his trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 24.

If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

A spokeswoman for Bragg declined to comment, and a spokesman for the New York State Unified Court System could not immediately be reached for comment.

Robert Wells, the executive assistant director of the FBI National Security Branch, said the FBI “will not tolerate individuals who threaten government officials for doing their jobs and who create a climate of fear.”

“As this case demonstrates, we will work with our partners to investigate and hold accountable all those who threaten or interfere with government officials as they carry out their duties,” he said.

