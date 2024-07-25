Rerun: The most popular re-watched TV shows by state

Rerun: The most popular re-watched TV shows by state
‘The Office’ – Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Whether unwinding with a little “comfort watching” or re-bingeing an old favorite from pilot to finale, most people have hit play on their favorite series more than once.

And according to a new survey, The Office is the most popular series in the country to do just that.

Casino.ca polled 3,000 Americans and 3,000 Canadians as to which shows they watch over and over again, and for both American and Canadian viewers, The Office is the preferred choice.

In the U.S., the Steve Carell comedy was the top pick in 14 states, including California, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Coming in second in the U.S. was Breaking Bad: The Emmy-winning drama was the #1 re-watched show in New Mexico, where the Bryan Cranston series is set, and six others, including Alabama, Florida and Nebraska.

Friends ranked third, topping the competition in four states, including New York, the home turf of Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler and Joey, and their fictional hangout Central Perk.

Fourth place was a tie with two other NBC shows, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU. Both New York City-based series were tops in three states, but New York wasn’t one of them.

Rounding out fifth place was another tie, with The Big Bang Theory, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons, Modern Family and Schitt’s Creek each being the top choice in two states.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Producers say Max’s ‘Penguin’ series leads directly into Matt Reeves’ sequel to ‘The Batman’
Producers say Max’s ‘Penguin’ series leads directly into Matt Reeves’ sequel to ‘The Batman’
Max

Entertainment Weekly has a sneak peek of The Penguin, Max’s spin-off from Matt Reeves‘ blockbuster The Batman

Reeves is producing the small-screen project centering on the ascent of Colin Farrell‘s Oz aka Penguin. Farrell tells the magazine, “I loved doing the part in the Batman film and the idea that we would get spoiled by having eight hours to really delve into this character’s psychology and backstory. Backstory plays a big part in the television show.”

Lead writer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc calls the show “a Scarface story,” adding, “It’s a rise-to-power story of Oz before he really makes it to the top.”

Set a week after the events of The Batman, which ended with Paul Dano‘s The Riddler flooding Gotham, LeFranc says, “We’re living in the underbelly of the city. … We’re in Oz’s world.”

LeFranc explains the show is a “bridge” between the Robert Pattinson blockbuster and Reeves’ anticipated sequel. “We’re going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned.”

The Penguin debuts on Max this September.

The Batman – Part II hits theaters on Oct. 3, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

After first chapter flameout, Kevin Costner’s second ‘Horizon’ film pulled from release schedule
After first chapter flameout, Kevin Costner’s second ‘Horizon’ film pulled from release schedule
Warner Bros. Pictures

Kevin Costner gambled tens of millions of dollars of his own money on his Western film franchise Horizon: An American Saga, and so far it’s not paying off — and that’s directly affecting the release of its sequel.

The reportedly $100 million first film opened on June 28 and made just $11 million in its debut weekend.

Costner planned to release as many as four chapters of the franchise in theaters — indeed the trailer for the first one advertised the second chapter would be following close behind on Aug. 16.

But that’s no longer the case, The Hollywood Reporter says.

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned New Line and Costner’s own Territory Pictures have decided to pull the second chapter from its theatrical release date, according to a rep from New Line to the trade. The strategy is to “give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment … over the coming weeks” by shifting it to streaming on video on demand and Max.

In a separate statement, a rep for Costner’s production company says, “The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying,” adding, “We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Eddie Murphy refers to longtime partner Paige Butcher as his “wife” in interview
Eddie Murphy refers to longtime partner Paige Butcher as his “wife” in interview
(L-R) Bria Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy, Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy and Bella Murphy — John Sciulli/Getty Images for Netflix

Eddie Murphy referred to his longtime partner, Paige Butcher, as his wife multiple times in a recent podcast interview with The New York Times.

Murphy’s first “wife” reference came early on in the interview, published Saturday, in which Murphy spoke on his career and his new movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The 63-year-old said, “I used to know who everybody was. Now, there’s just so much stuff. I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?'” He added that Butcher would hypothetically respond, “‘Oh that’s so-and-so, the biggest thing in the world,'” said Murphy.

The Coming to America actor shares two of his 10 children, Max Charles Murphy and Izzy Murphy, with Butcher, an Australian actress.

Later in the interview, Murphy recalled his nightly television watching schedule. “I watch every night at 6 o’clock, when I eat dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud, and on Tuesdays I watched the Masked Singer,” he said. “We do, my wife and I, we watch all those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff.”

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Murphy for comment on his marital status with Butcher. Murphy was married to his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell, from 1993 to 2006.

Murphy recently stepped out on the red carpet for the world premiere of Axel F with his family, including Butcher and several of his 10 children.

Murphy also recalled his early days of comedy, including idolizing Richard Pryor. He also noted, “That’s one aspect of who I am, that I’m a comedian, but I see myself as an artist. I’m a super sensitive artist, and I can dabble. I can express myself creatively in a bunch of different ways,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.