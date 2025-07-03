‘Reservoir Dogs’ star Michael Madsen dies at 67

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, has died at the age of 67.

Madsen’s death was confirmed Thursday by his publicist, Liz Rodriguez.

Madsen was found unresponsive Thursday morning at his home in Malibu, California, and is believed to have died due to cardiac arrest, Rodriguez told ABC News.

“In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life,” Rodriguez said in a statement also written by Madsen’s managers, Susan Ferris and Ron Smith. “Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited.”

The statement continued, “Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

Madsen had a decadeslong career in Hollywood that included roles in over 300 films, including several that are still in production, according to his IMDB page.

In 2022, Madsen suffered a personal tragedy when his son, 26-year-old Hudson Madsen, died by suicide. Madsen said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times after his son’s death that he was trying to “make sense” of it.

“I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was ‘I love you dad,'” Madsen said in a statement to the Times. “I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

A$AP Rocky has a lot on his plate: he recently served as a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala; he’s in the headlines for expecting his third baby with Rihanna; and he’s featured in the teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Highest 2 Lowest. In the Spike Lee-directed film, he acts opposite Denzel Washington, which he says was a “dream come true.”

“It was difficult to not fan the f*** out every millisecond of the f****** duration. It was crazy — it’s f****** Denzel, man,” he tells VarietyHe notes Denzel was in Malcolm X, one of the first movies he ever loved. “I don’t give a f*** how successful [I am]: I’m always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I’m always going to give them their flowers. I’m never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out.”

As big as the moment was, Rocky says he wasn’t at all nervous to work with Denzel. “I was born for this. I’m not gonna waste nobody’s time,” he says. “This is what I do — this is the same approach you would take to making an album or to directing or designing anything: You’ve got to give it your all.”

Highest 2 Lowest will premiere at Cannes Film Festival, featuring Rocky as Yung Felon, an aspiring rapper trying to get noticed by a music mogul (Washington). He says the film was his “only escape” during his gun assault trial and similarly included a courtroom reckoning that allowed him to “embody the character so well.”

He explains, “I was able to act like a piece of s*** who was going away for a long time but didn’t realize the consequences, because in real life, I knew exactly what the consequences felt like.”

Laura Linney is set to star in the upcoming comedy series American Classic. The show, which will be for MGM+, also stars Kevin Kline and Jon Tenney. It follows a Broadway actor who has a public meltdown and must return to his hometown and the family-run theater where he first fell in love with acting. Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin co-created the show, which begins filming in summer 2025 …

Nicholas Galitzine is joining forces with Bill Skarsgård for the new film Mosquito Bowl. Deadline reports that the movie, which is being made for Netflix, is based on The New York Times bestseller The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II. While the roles the actors will play are under wraps, the film is set after the Pearl Harbor attack and follows four top American football stars who set aside their love of the game to enlist in the Marines …

Lucy Hale is set to star in the film adaptation of the novel Dead Letters. Based on the 2017 book by Caite Dolan-Leach, the film will be made for Netflix, Deadline reports. Hale will also executive produce the film along with Call Her Daddy‘s Alex Cooper. The story is a whodunnit thriller that follows identical twin sisters Ava and Zelda, who will both be played by Hale …

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Former television host Ananda Lewis has died, her sister Lakshmi Emory shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Lewis was 52.

Lewis, who was known for her role as an MTV VJ and host of Teen Summit, was battling Stage 4 breast cancer.

“She’s free, and in His heavenly arms,” Emory wrote on Facebook. “Lord, rest her soul.”

Lewis first revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2020, via an Instagram video that included her hope to encourage other women to get a mammogram. Lewis was battling Stage 3 cancer at the time.

“I have been fighting to get cancer out of my body for almost two years,” she said at the time. “For a really long time, I have refused mammograms, and that was a mistake.”

Lewis admitted that she refused regular mammograms because of her fear of being exposed to radiation.

People with an average risk of breast cancer are recommended to start mammogram screening starting at age 40 and even younger for those with higher than average risk. Mammograms are considered safe. They emit a very small amount of radiation, but less than a standard X-ray.

“I need you to get your mammograms,” she implored, sharing that she had to adjust her diet and lifestyle. “I still have a lot of work to do. … I wish I could go back. I have a 9-year-old I need to be here for.”

In October 2024, a year after her cancer had progressed to Stage 4, Lewis spoke with ABC News’ Kelley L. Carter to talk about her diagnosis and the treatment decisions she had to make, which included a refusal to undergo a medically recommended double mastectomy followed by rounds of chemotherapy.

“I couldn’t handle doing such a drastic surgery in my life at that time,” she said. “I was a stay-at-home mom, homeschooling my son. Cancer doesn’t come and replace all the other stuff you have to do. Cancer happens on top of your life, and for me, it was just too overwhelming in the beginning.”

Lewis said at the time that she had opted for homeopathic treatment, including a change in her diet and fractionated chemotherapy, which is not recommended by doctors as effective.

Since she revealed her cancer diagnosis, Lewis faced criticism from others for her decision to not have surgery years earlier.

“None of those people know me and they don’t know the details of my situation,” she said. “I’m not gonna sit here and battle people about their opinions. That has no bearing on my life. It’s a waste of my time. And I don’t have time to waste.”

“Life owes me nothing,” she added. “Every day I get, I’m grateful for. What I do is focus on what I can fix. And what I can control.”

Lewis, who was born March 21, 1973, in Los Angeles, began her career on BET when she landed a role as host of Teen Summit in 1993, a talk show program that focused on issues faced by Black teens. It also included live performances.

In 2001, she had her own talk show called The Ananda Lewis Show.

The role that many know Lewis for was as an MTV VJ. She hosted a variety of shows including Total Request Live and Hot Zone.

She was a correspondent on The Insider from 2004 to 2017.

In her 2024 interview with Carter, when asked  how she wanted people to remember her, Lewis said, “That I loved hard and lived loud and didn’t back away from problems and loved this life. And was O.K. with letting it go too.”

“It’s a temporary situation, so do your best,” she added. “That’s all we’re all doing is our best.”

