Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes seeks to end “review bombing” with new Verified Hot designation

Rotten Tomatoes

The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has changed its ratings system.

Where formerly there was a Critics Score, based on an average of what professional reviewers had to say about a movie or TV show, as well as an Audience Score, there will now be a “Verified Hot” designation used instead of the latter. 

A moviegoer’s review will only count if it can be verified that they bought a ticket to the particular movie — for now, only via its affiliate Fandango. 

That said, the “Verified Hot” designation could also be used to show how audiences are reacting to so-called “critic proof” movies — that is, flicks audiences love but professional reviewers might not, like the Fast and Furious films.

The system could also combat so-called “review bombing” — that is, people trashing films they haven’t seen.

“On Rotten Tomatoes, fans love to consult our verified audience score, in addition to the Tomatometer critics’ score, when discovering new movies and deciding what they want to watch next,” said Amanda Norvell, SVP of direct-to-consumer services at Fandango.

She continues, “With the addition of Verified Hot, we are excited to celebrate and shine a spotlight on the theatrical films that fans have unanimously embraced and have taken the time to share their incredible moviegoing experience with other fans.”

Rotten Tomatoes also announced that the summer hits Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Deadpool & Wolverine, Fly Me to the Moon, Inside Out 2, Twisters and It Ends with Us are the first films to get the new designation.

Additionally, the company is retroactively adding the badge to more than 200 films going back to May 2019. 

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6, part 1 trailer shows the team preparing to take on the world
Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for the first part of Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season, and this time, the team has its sights set on Sekai Taikai — “the world championships of karate.”

However, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, played respectively by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, can’t seem to agree on whose method will be the most effective.

Additionally, an old nemesis, John Kreese, played by Karate Kid alum Martin Kove, returns in the trailer as the sensei of a rival dojo who tells his students, “Only through pain does a champion reveal itself.”

Meanwhile, Daniel and Chozen Toguchi — played by Yuji Okumoto — come across a box hidden under the floorboard’s of Myagi Do, the contents of which are not revealed in the trailer.

Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 premieres July 18 on Netflix, with part 2 coming Nov. 28. The third and final part will premiere in 2025.

‘Despicable Me 4’ lights up Fourth of July weekend box office with 2.9 million debut
Illumination

Despicable Me 4 topped the domestic box office, grabbing an estimated $122.9 million over the five-day Fourth of July weekend and an estimated $75 million over the traditional three-day weekend.

All told, the Despicable Me movies, featuring Steve Carell as the former supervillain and leader of the Minions, ranks as one of the highest-grossing animated franchises of all time.

The film added an estimated $148 million overseas, for a global total of $230 million.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 landed in second place, earning an estimated $30 million over the three-day weekend, bringing its four-week North American gross to $533.8 million. The animated sequel has collected $1.217 billion worldwide. Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Third place went to A Quiet Place: Day One, delivering an estimated $21 million between Friday and Sunday, for a two-week haul of $94.4 million at the domestic box office and $178 million globally.

The second of this week’s two major releases, the slasher flick MaXXXine, opened with an estimated $6.7 million at the North American box office over the three-day weekend. The film, starring Mia Goth in the titular role, brought in $7.8 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Bad Boys: Ride or Die, earning an estimated $6.5 million for the three=day weekend, bringing its five-week domestic tally to $177.3 million and $360 million worldwide.

In Brief: Kate Winslet’s WWII drama ‘Lee’ drops trailer, and more
Syfy has driven a stake into the heart of Reginald the Vampire, according to TV Line. The cable channel has canceled the series, led by Jacob Batalon, after two seasons. The show premiered Oct. 5, 2022, and aired its final episode and season 2 finale on July 10 …

The Acolyte‘s Jodie Turner-Smith has been tapped to star in the upcoming Paramount+ with Showtime series The Agency alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere. Based on the hit French spy show The Bureau, The Agency follows a covert CIA agent home from a six-year mission in Damascus, played by Fassbender. As he’s struggling to let go of his false identity and the woman with whom he had an affair, he gets caught between a French foreign intelligence agency and the CIA. Turner-Smith will play ​​Sami Zahir, “a professor of social anthropology who is said to have a history with [Fassbender’s character],” according to the streaming service …

Sky Cinema has dropped the trailer for Lee, the World War II drama starring Kate Winslet based on the true story of Lee Miller, an American photographer “determined to document the truth of the Nazi regime, and in spite of the odds stacked against female correspondents,” per the studio. Lee captured some of the war’s most important images, “for which she paid an enormous price.” Josh O’Connor, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård and Marion Cotillard also star. Lee opens in theaters Sept. 27 …

