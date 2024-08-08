Reviews hint it might be game over for ‘Borderlands’ movie

Lionsgate

The video game franchise Borderlands has legions of fans around the world. However, the upcoming movie adaptation, not so much — at least according to reviewers. 

The action comedy starring Cate BlanchettJamie Lee CurtisKevin Hart and the voice of Jack Black heads to theaters on Friday with a Rotten Tomatoes aggregated critics score of just 3% — one of the lowest scores of the year. 

It remains to be seen what audiences think of Eli Roth‘s action comedy, which also stars Ariana Greenblatt and Florian Munteanu — after all, a critics score a blockbuster does not necessarily make.

That said, the reviewers absolutely teed off on the film, which was branded a “catastrophic disappointment” according to one critic; a “noisy rip-off” of Guardians of the Galaxy, according to another; and a movie that no less “represents the lowest point cinema could ever reach,” according to a third.

That said, even the most savage review still gave points to Blanchett’s performance as Lilith, who leads a ragtag team on an extraterrestrial treasure hunt. 

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan popping up Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse at Vegas’ Wynn Casino
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan has spun his Yellowstone universe into a library of shows — and also a cottage industry with his Four Sixes Ranch brand, which is about to spawn a pop-up restaurant.

The Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse will set up shop at Wynn Las Vegas beginning in September.

Brian Gullbrants, Wynn Resorts COO, touts a “one-of-a-kind experience,” adding, “This distinctive, limited-time pop-up puts an emphasis on Western authenticity paired with an unforgettable dinner and cocktail menu.”

Chef David Middleton “will focus on prime steaks and cuts from Four Sixes Ranch and American classic cocktails and decadent desserts,” according to the ad copy. “The curated menu mirrors that of a boutique steakhouse and places emphasis on ingredients local to Texas.”

Menu highlights will include “a showstopping Caviar Tower, served with potato tots, kettle chips, brioche toast, country fried chicken tenders, chive crema, deviled quail eggs, lemon zest, parsley and bacon bits,” as well as dishes showcasing the beef from Sheridan’s 260,000-acre Northern Texas ranch.

The restaurant’s beverage program will boast signature cocktails, including the Campfire Old Fashioned, “smoked tableside on a whiskey barrel stove,” among others.

Sheridan enthuses, “The passions in my life are telling stories and food and with each plate served at Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, Chef David and I get to do both.”

Reservations will be open to the public beginning Aug. 26; first seatings will be Sept. 16.

 

Season 2 of ‘Frasier’ reboot debuting Sept. 19
Paramount+

Shortly after the reboot received a trio of Emmy nominations in technical categories on Wednesday, Paramount+ announced the second season of the Frasier reboot will debut on Sept. 19. 

The next season reportedly includes a “Seattle-themed episode,” a nod to the original NBC hit’s setting. 

In the reboot, Kelsey Grammer‘s titular psychiatrist has moved back to his Cheers stomping grounds of Boston in an effort to start a new chapter of his life. However, that one particular episode will see Dr. Crane returning to his old radio station KACL, where he’ll be reunited with Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent, Bebe Glazer.

Also joining Grammer for the sophomore frame are season 1 regulars Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith.

Max curates a Summer Movie Watch List
‘Dune’ – Warner Bros. Pictures

With the temperatures high, you may want to beat the heat by hunkering down in the AC and taking in some movies. With that in mind, Max has unveiled its Summer Movie Watch List.

The streamer has curated its library into categories like “Summer Romance,” with offerings from Casablanca to Brokeback Mountain, and “Beach Reads,” with based-on-a-book films including Carrie, the two new Dune films and The Color Purple.

There’s also a “Summer Scaries!” section with the Friday the 13th movies and many others, and a family film category. 

Max also has a Summer Blockbusters List, with dozens of offerings, from Barbie to the Batman movies, and many in between. 

