RFK Jr. petitioned FDA in 2021 to revoke authorization of all COVID vaccines
(WASHINGTON) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who’s nominated to become the next health secretary, asked the federal government to revoke its authorization of all COVID-19 vaccines in May 2021, just as vaccinated Americans began returning to a sense of normalcy after pandemic lockdowns.
The request came via a citizen petition filed by Kennedy and Meryl Nass on behalf of Children’s Health Defense, a group founded by Kennedy that advocates against the recommended vaccine schedule for children.
The petition, first reported by the New York Times, asked the Food and Drug Administration to “revoke Emergency Use Authorizations for existing COVID vaccines and refrain from approving and licensing them.”
It came five months after then-President Donald Trump proudly announced the FDA’s green light of the vaccine was imminent.
“They say it’s somewhat of a miracle, and I think that’s true,” Trump told reporters of the vaccine in December 2020.
Since then, the COVID vaccine has been credited with saving millions of lives and alleviating the burden on hospitals that became overwhelmed in the early days of the pandemic.
The FDA denied the petition in its response three months later, saying it found “no basis” in the petition to pull the vaccines from the market.
“FDA is not aware of any information indicating that the known and potential benefits of the authorized COVID-19 Vaccines are outweighed by their known and potential risks, nor has Petitioner provided any such information in the Petition,” the agency wrote at the time.
Kennedy is soon expected to testify publicly before a Senate panel in a bid to shore up support for his nomination. He’s expected to be pressed by Democrats and some Republicans on his past comments questioning the safety and efficacy of vaccines.
In December 2021, Kennedy falsely claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was “the deadliest vaccine ever made.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend the COVID vaccine, saying data shows those who are vaccinated are less likely to die from complications of the virus than those who are unvaccinated.
Days before Kennedy filed his May 2021 petition, the CDC had just announced that fully vaccinated Americans could go without masks because it believed at the time immunization reduced a person’s infectiousness. The agency would later reverse that decision after outbreaks occurred involving vaccinated individuals.
Pressed by an NBC interviewer in November whether he would have blocked the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine had he been in government at the time, Kennedy said, “I wouldn’t have directly blocked it.”
“I would have made sure that we had the best science, and there was no effort to do that at that time,” he said.
Kennedy’s spokesperson on the Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Kennedy aide who worked at Children’s Health Defense with him also did not immediately respond.
(NEW YORK) — Linda McMahon’s background — in both education and as a co-founder of sports entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. — has come under scrutiny since President-elect Donald Trump named her as his pick to lead the Department of Education on Tuesday.
McMahon is a longtime ally of Trump who served as his transition co-chair and the former head of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Though she is primarily known for founding and leading the WWE, she has had several stints in education — starting with her nomination to the Connecticut State Board of Education in 2009.
At the confirmation hearing in 2009, she said education was her passion and that her work as CEO of the WWE taught her “firsthand the skills Connecticut students need to obtain through education to be successful.”
She said that youth-oriented programs at WWE — such as the GET R.E.A.L. Program, which brought WWE stars into schools to teach students messages about “Respect, Education, Achievement and Leadership” — were examples of her past educational pursuits.
However, McMahon had written on her board application that she had a degree in education, even though her degree from East Carolina University was in French, according to local reports from that period. Her spokesman at the time called it an “honest mistake” in the Connecticut Post.
Regardless, McMahon stepped down from her post on the Connecticut State Board of Education — and her position as CEO of WWE — shortly after, in 2010, to run for the U.S. Senate as a Republican.
On her 2010 campaign website, she signaled support for “competition and choice through charter schools” and “secondary school reform” — a position that is reflected in her views today.
“I believe in local control. I am an advocate for choice through charter schools,” her campaign website at the time stated.
She lost that race, as well as her second attempt in 2012.
Other forays into education included her role as a member of the board of trustees for Sacred Heart University. She was on the board from January 2004 to February 2017. She returned after serving in Trumps first administration, in 2021.
McMahon also co-founded the conservative research group America First Policy Institute in April 2021, which says its mission is to “provide sound research and carefully crafted policy recommendations to advance the America First agenda,” according to a press release.
During that time, McMahon vouched to expand Pell Grant access for short-term workforce training programs.
“The country is facing a historic labor shortage, and a multiyear degree program is not necessary for many Americans to obtain high-paying, fulfilling careers,” said McMahon.
While announcing her as his choice as secretary of education, Trump said McMahon “will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America.”
The nomination was criticized by the National Education Association, which argued that her “only mission is to eliminate the Department of Education and take away taxpayer dollars from public schools, where 90% of students — and 95% of students with disabilities — learn, and give them to unaccountable and discriminatory private schools.”
According to his Agenda47 policy platform, Trump’s top education priorities do include eliminating the Department of Education. They also include expanding school voucher programs and giving more power to parents in classrooms.
School “choice” has been a key proponent of conservative education policy in recent years, aiming to expand “education savings” policies so that families can redirect public school funding toward private schools or homeschooling.
Arizona passed the country’s first of such program in 2011, and at least eight other states have followed its lead: Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia.
However, voters in three states — Nebraska, Kentucky and Colorado — rejected efforts to codify or expand this kind of program.
As head of the Department of Education, McMahon would oversee federal policies impacting millions of students in the U.S.
The purview reaches far beyond curricula. For example, the department investigates the handling of sexual misconduct allegations under Title IX.
At the same time, McMahon’s nomination comes as she and her husband Vince, co-founders of WWE, are facing allegations that they created a culture of tolerating and fostering the alleged sexual abuse against underage “ring boys.”
“Linda McMahon was in the thick of it, acting as Vince’s wife, confidante, co-leader in running the business, and the leader in trying to conceal the sordid underbelly of WWE’s sexual abuse culture,” according to the current lawsuit.
ABC News reached out to both Trump’s and McMahon’s teams for comment.
“This civil lawsuit based upon thirty-plus year-old allegations is filled with scurrilous lies, exaggerations, and misrepresentations,” said McMahon’s lawyer in a statement to ABC News. “The matter at the time was investigated by company attorneys and the FBI, which found no grounds to continue the investigation.”
“Ms. McMahon will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit and without doubt ultimately succeed,” the statement continued.
On Wednesday, McMahon accepted the president-elect’s nomination and said she is “hopeful” for Senate confirmation, which is a requirement of the role, in a post on X.
McMahon wrote, “I look forward to working collaboratively with students — educators — parents and communities to strengthen our educational system; ensuring every child regardless of their demographics is prepared for a bright future.”
She added: “Thank you for this extraordinary opportunity. I am ready to Serve!”
(WASHINGTON) — Former Vice President Mike Pence, who did not endorse or support President-elect Donald Trump during the 2024 election cycle, said Friday that he opposes Trump’s choice of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services because of Kennedy’s support for abortion access.
Pence said in a statement that choosing Kennedy is a departure from what he framed as the Trump-Pence administration’s general opposition to abortion access.
“I believe the nomination of RFK Jr. to serve as Secretary of HHS is an abrupt departure from the pro-life record of our administration and should be deeply concerning to millions of Pro-Life Americans who have supported the Republican Party and our nominees for decades,” Pence wrote.
Pence claimed that Kennedy, for most of his career, has supported positions such as “abortion on demand during all nine months of pregnancy” and restoring Roe v. Wade.
“The pro-life movement has always looked to the Republican party to stand for life, to affirm an unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed,” Pence wrote.
“On behalf of tens of millions of pro-life Americans, I respectfully urge Senate Republicans to reject this nomination and give the American people a leader who will respect the sanctity of life as secretary of Health and Human Services,” he added.
During his 2024 run, Trump said laws surrounding abortion access should be left up to individual states to decide.
Kennedy’s own position on abortion had lacked some clarity throughout his independent presidential campaign, which he suspended in August as he endorsed Trump.
He said at one point that he opposed the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade, and in one interview he argued that “we have to leave it to the women rather than the state.”
In 2023, he told NBC News he would sign a federal ban on the procedure after three months, but his campaign later walked back the comments, saying he “misunderstood” the question. In May 2024, he said he advocates a woman’s right to choose an abortion at any point during her pregnancy.
He later wrote in a post on X, after some blowback, that he “would allow appropriate restrictions on abortion in the final months of pregnancy, just as Roe v. Wade did.” And in June, he wrote on social media, “Abortion has been a notoriously divisive issue in America, but actually I see an emerging consensus: that abortion should be legal up until a certain number of weeks, and restricted thereafter.”
Some groups that oppose abortion access have also criticized Trump’s decision to pick Kennedy.
In a statement to ABC News, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said her group has “concerns” about Kennedy leading HHS.
“There’s no question that we need a pro-life HHS secretary, and of course, we have concerns about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” Dannenfelser wrote. “I believe that no matter who is HHS secretary, baseline policies set by President Trump during his first term will be re-established.”
Groups that support abortion access have also criticized Trump’s selection of Kennedy.
Mini Timmaraju, CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, wrote in a statement Thursday, “Trump ran on a promise not to ban abortion nationwide, but his cabinet nominees are Project 2025 come to life. RFK Jr. is an unfit, unqualified extremist who cannot be trusted to protect the health, safety, and reproductive freedom of American families.”
ABC News reached out to Kennedy for comment.
ABC News’ Olivia Rubin, Ben Siegel, and Will McDuffie contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — After a sweeping victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Nov. 5, President-elect Donald Trump is now set to become just the second ever to serve nonconsecutive terms in office.
Trump has wasted no time in moving to assemble his team for a second term in the White House — naming Susie Wiles as his chief of staff and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.N. ambassador, among other positions.
November 11, 2024, 7:00 PM EST – Trump asks Rep. Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser: Sources
Trump has asked Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., to be his national security adviser, multiple sources said.
Waltz was at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, sources said.
Waltz is a former Green Beret and China hawk who emerged as a key surrogate for Trump, criticizing the Biden-Harris foreign policy record during the campaign.
The Florida Republican sits on the Intelligence, Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees.
He has supported aid to Ukraine in the past but has demanded “conditions,” including increased spending from European allies, additional oversight of funds and pairing the aid with border security measures.
Waltz, who has visited Ukraine, was a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s policy towards Ukraine, criticizing the White House and allies for not providing Ukraine with more lethal aid — such as MiG fighter planes — earlier in the conflict.
Before running for elected office, Waltz served in various national security policy roles in the Bush administration, Pentagon and White House.
-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Benjamin Siegel, John Santucci and Katherine Faulders
November 11, 2024, 6:06 PM EST – Volunteer-run effort on RFK Jr.’s website crowd-sourcing ideas for Trump admin appointments
A volunteer-run effort on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s website has begun crowd-sourcing ideas for appointments in Trump’s administration.
A website titled “Nominees for the People” gives anyone the chance to submit names of people they’d like to see join the administration.
“President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. want your help nominating people of integrity and courage for over 4,000 appointments across the future Trump administration,” the website reads.
Stefanie Spear, a Kennedy spokeswoman, told ABC News that the crowd-sourcing effort is “a grassroots initiative run by volunteers,” and is not actually spearheaded by Kennedy, although the page uses the “mahanow.org” URL that Kennedy’s official campaign website adopted after he exited the race.
“We’ve always offered space on our website to our grassroots movement,” Spear said.
This post has been updated to reflect that the crowd-sourcing effort is a volunteer-run effort.
-ABC News’ Sasha Pezenik
November 11, 2024, 5:55 PM EST – Trump’s ‘border czar’ says mass deportation strategy will be a main priority
Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan, Trump’s newly announced “border czar,” said his main priority will be overseeing and formulating Trump’s long-vowed mass deportation strategy while consolidating decisions related to border security.
“Everybody talks about this mass deportation operation. President Trump talks about. I’ll oversee that and come up with a strategy for that,” Homan said during a lengthy interview with his hometown television station WWNY on Monday.
Homan said Trump’s mass deportations is “going to be a targeted enforcement operation, concentrating on criminals and national security threats first.”
He acknowledged that the deportations would be costly but argued the policy would “save the taxpayers a lot of money.”
Homan said he does not plan to “separate women and children” but acknowledged that deporting alleged criminals would result in breaking up families.
“When we arrest parents here, guess what? We separate them. The illegal aliens should be no different,” Homan said.
Homan also said worksite enforcement — an aspect of immigration policy focused on unauthorized workers and employers who knowingly hire them — is “going to get fired back up.”
“Under President Trump, we’re going to work it and we’re going to work it hard,” he said.
-ABC News’ Peter Charalambous
November 11, 2024, 5:46 PM EST – Melania Trump skipping meeting with Jill Biden: Sources
Melania Trump is not expected to travel to Washington with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, two sources told ABC News.
First lady Jill Biden had extended an invite to Melania Trump for a meeting, according to the sources. In 2016, Michelle Obama had hosted Melania Trump at the White House.
The Trump campaign declined to comment. The first lady’s office confirmed to ABC News that a joint invitation was extended to the Trumps to meet at the White House though declined to comment beyond that.
-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, John Santucci and Molly Nagle
November 11, 2024, 4:26 PM EST – RFK Jr. advising Trump transition on health decisions: Sources
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has continued to broadly advise Trump and the transition team on health-related appointments and has been in discussions to possibly fill a major role in the next administration, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
While sources caution that a role has not been finalized, RFK Jr. has been discussed as a potential candidate for the next secretary of Health and Human Services. But other roles are also on the table, including a broad “czar”-like position that would advise on policy and personnel decisions in other health arenas, the sources said.
RFK Jr. has been in active discussions with the transition team since Trump’s election victory last week. He’s been spotted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club multiple times and has been engaging in presentations which include candidates for specific Cabinet and health-related jobs, sources said.
He has spent hours with the co-heads of Trump’s transition team — billionaire Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon — in addition to others at Mar-a-Lago such as Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.; investor and donor Omeed Malik; Tucker Carlson; and Del Bigtree, RFK Jr.’s former campaign spokesperson who produced a documentary called “Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe.”
-ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Olivia Rubin and Will McDuffie
November 11, 2024, 3:30 PM EST – Lee Zeldin named to be EPA administrator
President-elect Donald Trump has tapped former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies,” Trump said in a statement. “He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way.
Zeldin, who also ran for New York governor against Andrew Cuomo in 2022, confirmed he had been offered the job via a post on X.
“It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator,” he wrote. “We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water.”
-ABC News’ John Santucci, Rachel Scott and Katherine Faulders
November 11, 2024, 3:06 PM EST -RFK Jr. suggests he’ll gut NIH, replace 600 employees
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated over the weekend that he would fire 600 employees at the National Institutes of Health, replacing them with a new cohort of workers as he seeks to dramatically reshape America’s health agencies.
Speaking at the Genius Network Annual Event in Scottsdale, Arizona, Kennedy described his role vetting people for Donald Trump’s new administration.
“We need to act fast, and we want to have those people in place on Jan. 20, so that on Jan. 21, 600 people are going to walk into offices at NIH and 600 people are going to leave,” Kennedy said, according to a video of his remarks posted on YouTube.
November 11, 2024, 3:06 PM EST- Trump expected to announce Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner and one of his senior advisers, will become his deputy chief of staff for policy, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
It’s not clear when Trump plans to formally announce the job, the sources said.
Miller worked in the first Trump administration and played a key role in crafting immigration policies — including those that resulted in thousands of families being separated at the border.
-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, John Santucci and Katherine Faulders
November 11, 2024, 3:00 PM EST – Trump picks Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador
President-elect Donald Trump selected Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, multiple Trump officials told ABC News.
“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement to ABC News.
Stefanik, a Republican congresswoman from New York’s 21st District, was elected last week to her sixth term in the House. She will inherit a role Nikki Haley held for two years in the first Trump administration.
-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Katherine Faulders and John Santucci