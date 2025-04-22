RFK Jr. plans to phase out artificial food dyes in US
(WASHINGTON) — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will move to phase out the remaining eight artificial food dyes from America’s food supply within two years, his department announced Monday, a significant escalation in his fight to rid the country’s food of additives that studies suggest could be harmful.
Kennedy and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary will offer details on Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday’s announcement will target artificial dyes that are used in cereal, ice cream, snacks, yogurts and more.
Former President Joe Biden’s administration in January started the process to ban one artificial dye, Red No. 3, which will need to be removed from food by January 2027 and from medications by 2028 because it was shown to cause cancer in rats.
Kennedy will now seek to remove the eight other petroleum-based dyes approved by the FDA.
The secretary is expected on Tuesday to announce the approval of additional natural dyes, a person familiar with the plans told ABC News.
It is not yet clear what enforcement mechanism Kennedy will seek to implement the new changes.
The two-year timeline Kennedy is expected to announce comes after he told food industry leaders at a meeting last month that he wanted their companies to remove artificial dyes from their products by the end of his four-year term, according to a memo describing the meeting, which was obtained by ABC News.
Kennedy’s announcement Tuesday would speed up that process — and alert companies that Kennedy intends to make good on his warning quickly.
From candy to breakfast cereal to medication, synthetic food dyes are in a wide range of products that Americans consume. Studies suggest their vibrant color makes food more appealing and could even increase appetite.
The health effects of the dyes are not fully understood, but many other countries have either banned the additives outright or required food packaging warning labels about the health risks.
All dyes have the potential to spark allergic reactions for a small minority. Several dyes have been linked to hyperactivity and behavioral problems in children or have been shown to cause cancer in mice or rats — but none have shown to cause cancer in humans.
Already, red and blue states alike have taken matters into their own hands in removing artificial food dyes from certain foods. Both West Virginia and California have passed laws to ban a handful of food dyes from school lunches, with plans to extend the ban to a broader, statewide level too.
In West Virginia, the ban on artificial dyes in school lunch will go into effect in August, making it the first state in the country to implement such restraints. In California, it will take effect in 2028.
Twenty-six other states, from Iowa to Washington and from to Texas to Vermont, are considering similar legislation around banning food dyes or other chemical additives in foods, according to a list compiled by the Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization that focuses on chemicals and toxins.
The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment within California’s Environmental Protection Agency in 2021 concluded a two-year study into seven synthetic food dyes that found associations with certain neurobehavioral outcomes in some children.
Researchers also found that the FDA’s current level of “acceptable daily intake” levels for the dyes may be too high to protect children from the potential behavioral impact, the report said.
(AUSTIN, Texas) — The measles outbreak in western Texas is continuing to grow with 18 cases confirmed over the last five days, bringing the total to 327 cases, according to new data published Tuesday.
Nearly all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). At least 40 people have been hospitalized so far.
Just two cases have occurred in people fully vaccinated with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the data.
In the Texas outbreak, children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases at 140, followed by children ages 4 and under accounting for 105 cases, according to the data.
“Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities. DSHS is working with local health departments to investigate the outbreak,” the department said in a press release.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(AUSTIN, TX) — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seemed to imply in recent days that the measles outbreak in western Texas was slowing down.
In a post on X on Sunday, Kennedy remarked on the second death linked to the outbreak, which occurred in an unvaccinated school-aged child.
About 10 minutes later, Kennedy edited the post to add that the curve has been flattening since early March, when he started sending in reinforcements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — supplying clinics with vaccines and other medications.
“Since that time, the growth rates for new cases and hospitalizations have flattened,” he wrote.
However, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services showed that cases are increasing, with more counties in western Texas reporting infections.
Katherine Wells, director of public health for Lubbock, Texas, said last week that public health officials were projecting “a year-long timeline for control of the outbreak.”
“This is going to be a large outbreak, and we are still on the side of increasing number of cases, both due to spread and increased testing capacity,” she said.
Public health specialists told ABC News they are skeptical that the curve is flattening and believe that cases linked to the outbreak are not only increasing, but likely much higher than the official case count.
“This outbreak is far from under control — even if the curve begins to flatten, we still face major risks in under-vaccinated communities across the country,” said Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer, as well as an ABC News contributor. “With so many pockets of low vaccination, we’re still on the brink of widespread, sustained transmission unless urgent action is taken.”
Likely more cases in Texas
As of Tuesday, there have been 505 confirmed measles cases in Texas, according to DSHS data.
Between March 28 and April 4, DSHS confirmed 81 cases — one of the highest totals confirmed in a single week since the first cases were identified in late January. The Texas Department of State Health Services does not make hospitalization rates available to the public.
“We know that there have been more cases, at least sustained cases, over the past couple months. We know that the size of the outbreak has jumped pretty substantially over the past month,” Dr. Craig Spencer, an associate professor of the practice of health services, policy and practice at the Brown University School of Public Health, told ABC News.
ABC News has requested a copy of the data that Kennedy is referring to when making claims about the curve flattening, but has not yet heard back from the HHS.
“We don’t have a full picture of what’s happening on the ground because of our inability to reach some communities. And so, I certainly would not feel confident saying that we have plateaued,” he added.
Spencer said one reason he is not comfortable saying the outbreak has plateaued in Texas is that he believes the number of cases is likely an undercount.
Texas DSHS said any cases reported after March 16 are incomplete, and additional cases may be reported.
There have been two confirmed deaths linked to the Texas outbreak and a third death is being investigated in New Mexico in an unvaccinated adult who tested positive after dying.
“We know that there’s really, on average, about one death for every around 1,000 cases,” Spencer said. “We’ve already seen three deaths, which would make you suspect it’s probably more like 3,000 cases.”
“It feels very, very likely that the count is higher than 500,” he said, adding, “It’s not impossible for there to be three deaths among 500 cases, but statistically, one would expect more cases for that number of deaths.”
Dr. Megan Ranney, dean of the Yale School of Public Health, told ABC News there is risk in saying the cases have flattened when the data may suggest otherwise. Namely, she said is worried that people may be dissuaded from getting tested or treated.
“We know that many people are avoiding formal medical care and therefore testing. There is always a delay in reporting even when people are tested,” Ranney said. “I worry that people are afraid to get measles tested or to bring their kid in for care.”
“My other worry is we still want people to take prevention measures and, of course, we know the vaccine is not only the safest way, but also the most effective way to prevent infection with measles,” she continued.
Kennedy promotes catch-all treatments not intended for all measles cases
In a second social media post on Sunday evening, Kennedy shared that he had met the families of the two school-aged children who died of measles in Texas, as well as a third family who reportedly had a daughter in the ICU for three weeks with measles.
Kennedy said he also met with two physicians who have “treated and healed” about 300 children infected with measles in the Mennonite community with aerosolized budesonide and clarithromycin.
Aerosolized budesonide is a steroid used to reduce inflammation in the lungs, making it easier to breathe. Clarithromycin is an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections.
“If you were to go to any evidence-based treatment guidelines, there is nothing that says you should treat patients with budesonide or clarithromycin,” Spencer said. “Now those are medications that have a broad suite of uses, and so I’m not going to say that they have absolutely no indication for measles, or really anything else.”
He said there are scenarios in which either medication may be used in a measles patient, but it is on a case-by-case basis.
“I don’t think that they’re hurting anyone, but they’re probably not helping anyone,” he added. “They are not at all tools that I would reach to as my first, or really even second, line of tools that I would use in someone presenting with symptoms consistent with measles.”
In an interview with ABC News Live on Monday, Dr. Peter Marks, the former director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research within the Food and Drug Administration — who is reported to have been forced out — said budesonide, clarithromycin and vitamin A — another treatment endorsed by Kennedy — are neither preventatives nor “real treatment” for all cases of measles.
He highlighted the importance of receiving the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine. The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles or nearly 100% effective against dying of measles after contracting it.
Some people may be at risk for an adverse reaction with any vaccine, so experts say it’s important to discuss the risks and benefits with a health care provider.
“It should be an easy decision, as easy as buying a car seat and strapping your kid in,” Marks said about getting a vaccine if eligible. “You would never drive without your kid strapped into their car seat. You know, if you had an 18-month-old, why wouldn’t you give that child something that could prevent your child from dying of an infection when there’s a one in 1,000 chance if they get measles, they would die from it?”
ABC News’ Dr. Mark Abdelmalek contributed to this report.