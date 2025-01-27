RFK Jr. says he’s not anti-vaccine. But he could profit off a vaccine fraud claim lawsuit.

RFK Jr. says he’s not anti-vaccine. But he could profit off a vaccine fraud claim lawsuit.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In 2020, as a pandemic raged across the globe, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to social media to appeal to his hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook.

The son of the late U.S. Attorney General and New York Sen. Bobby Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, the younger Kennedy said he was looking for parents whose children had been vaccinated against a different virus — human papillomavirus or HPV — and later grew sick.

Public health researchers and doctors said there was no evidence that the vaccine, Gardasil, was linked to the health problems he cited, noting 160 favorable studies on safety. A federal court created to compensate people injured by vaccines also had already rejected a similar claim, citing “insufficient proof” that the vaccine was behind the plaintiff’s health issues.

But in his posts, Kennedy said that he and lawyer Michael Baum – “one of my closest friends” — believed there was still a path forward. The families could sue the manufacturer Merck in civil court claiming marketing fraud – allegations Merck denies.

“If you have been injured by Gardasil, call us,” Kennedy wrote on Facebook, posting a toll-free number invoking his famous initials “RFK.”

According to financial disclosure documents released last week, Kennedy’s primary source of income in the past year were large sums of referral fees from multiple law firms, including Baum’s office, whose civil lawsuit against Merck’s Gardasil vaccine went to trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week.

Kennedy’s leading role in building a case against Merck is now raising questions about how he might wield his power as the nation’s next health secretary – a job intended as an impartial overseer in public health – while in line for potential payouts from a major pharmaceutical company.

“This disclosure shows that RFK Jr. made millions off of peddling dangerous anti-vaccine conspiracies,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a member of the Senate Finance Committee, which will oversee Kennedy’s nomination.

“Even worse, if he is confirmed, his finances will still be tied to the outcomes of anti-vaccine lawsuits — even as he’d be tasked with regulating them as health secretary. These are outrageous conflicts of interest that endanger public health,” Warren said in a statement provided to reporters.

Kennedy, who is expected to testify for the first time Wednesday before the Senate panel, said he has resigned his work with several law firms, including Wisner Baum, and that if confirmed he would not be involved in legal cases.

But in a plan greenlit by federal ethics officials, Kennedy said he plans to retain his right to 10 percent of fees awarded in contingency cases with Wisner Baum so long as the cases don’t involve the U.S. government. The federal government is not a party in the civil lawsuit against Merck.

“I am entitled to receive a portion of future recovery in these cases based upon the set percentage as set forth in the referral agreement,” he wrote.

Kennedy disclosed another $856,559 in income from Wisner Baum referral fees, although the documents do not say which legal cases were tied to those fees. Other income included $8.8 million from his firm Kennedy & Madonna. Kennedy said he was terminating his relationship with the firm, which would no longer use his name.

A spokesperson for Kennedy declined to comment on the record on the Wisner Baum payouts and ongoing lawsuit. Baum did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement on the civil lawsuit, Merck said “an overwhelming body of scientific evidence, including more than 30 years of research and development along with real world evidence generated by Merck and by independent investigators, continues to support the safety and efficacy of our HPV vaccines. The plaintiff’s allegations have no merit, and we remain committed to vigorously defending against these claims.”

Robert Krakow, a New York lawyer who specializes in vaccine injury cases and has worked with Kennedy in the past, said referral fees are fairly standard when it comes to personal injury claims.

Kennedy has been a “galvanizing force” when it came to questioning vaccine safety, providing a special touch when talking to families because “he was very sincere and listened to people,” Krakow said. Using social media platforms to recruit clients is a natural extension of that work, he said.

“It’s not often you have a celebrity do that,” Krawkow said of Kennedy’s work to find clients who claim vaccine injuries. “But there’s nothing inherently wrong with recruiting people for referral fees.”

Reuters was first to report Kennedy’s extensive role in the Gardasil vaccine lawsuit.

Because Kennedy’s financial arrangement was allowed by ethics officials, it’s not clear whether the issue will be a sticking point for Republicans eager to align with Trump. According to the agreement released last week, Kennedy can keep the fees from Wisner Baum so long as the independent ethics office at the Health and Human Services Department determines the case does “not involve the United States as a party and in which the United States does not have a direct and substantial interest.”

Kennedy also has insisted in private meetings with senators that he is not “anti-vaccine,” but only wants more study, according to one person familiar with the discussions.

The messaging aligns with what Kennedy has said publicly. Kennedy often notes he was vaccinated as a child and opted to vaccinate his own children decades ago. His work as chair and chief litigator of the Children’s Heath Defense, which opposes the recommended schedule of vaccines for children, did not begin until around 2015.

“What I’ve said is I’m pro-science and pro-safety,” he told a local New Hampshire television station in 2023.

Still, public health experts and many senators — several of them old enough to remember serious outbreaks of measles and polio in the 1950s — have expressed serious concerns about his role in eroding confidence in vaccines even if he says he won’t outright block access to them.

“We potentially face a massive health hazard, maybe especially for our children,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Sanders, a Vermont Democrat who had been seen as someone who might be able to find common ground with Kennedy on environmental and food policy, said the concern with the incoming administration was that “we may revert back to those terrible days when so many children died” before age 3.

As head of the Health and Human Services Department, Kennedy would be responsible for the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates the selling and marketing of vaccines, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which collects data on vaccines to issue public health recommendations that are closely followed by doctors.

If confirmed, he could insist upon appointing vaccine skeptics to the independent group that reviews FDA data on vaccines.

Kennedy also could alter how information is used from CDC’s public reporting system known as “VAERS” that allows anyone to flag possible adverse reactions from vaccines. The reports are unverified but used to look for potential patterns that can be investigated.

Health officials say symptoms reported in VAERS are often found to be unrelated from a person’s immunization history.

Dorit Reiss, a professor at UC Law San Francisco and expert in legal issues on vaccinations, said handing over that process to someone with Kennedy’s track record would be unprecedented.

“Kennedy has been a committed anti-vaccine activist for a long time. I have seen no indication that his views have changed,” Reiss said.

ABC’s Sony Salzman and Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

White House official credits Biden’s ‘persistence’ for Mideast ceasefire deal
ABC News

White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer acknowledged “significant support” from President-elect Donald Trump’s team to secure the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas in an interview Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week.”

The bulk of implementing the deal is expected after Trump takes office on Monday, which Finer said President Joe Biden’s administration was conscious of.

“They’re fully up to speed, and we have been as transparent and supportive as we can as we hand this off,” he said.

But while Finer praised the Trump team’s cooperation, he told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl that it was his boss’ “persistence” that saw the deal through.

“But ultimately, at the end of the day, it was our team that was in the driver’s seat for the negotiations directed by President Biden with their support,” he said.

The interview came minutes before the first three Israeli hostages were released from captivity in Gaza, the first step in the implementation of a ceasefire deal that also involves the freeing of Palestinian prisoners.

“The attention of the world, of the press, of maybe even other governments around the world had moved on to other issues, but President Biden literally just about every day would call [national security adviser] Jake Sullivan or me or others on our team and ask for an update on the deal, what he could do to help push things forward, who he could deploy to the region, who he could call on the phone,” Finer said. “And he made, you know, dozens of calls to heads of state involved in negotiating this deal, to ultimately get it done.”

“It never escaped his attention and it really was his persistence that ultimately led to the day that we’re going to have today and the opportunity for a better future in the region that this unlocks,” Finer added.

“The Israeli government made a very difficult decision but I think had reached the same conclusion that we have reached over a long period of time, which is that ultimately, the only way to end this war, bring the hostages home, secure humanitarian relief for Gaza was some sort of exchange along the lines that was negotiated,” Finer told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of Israeli-American hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen — who is expected to be one of the 33 hostages released — told Karl he was “thrilled” to hear of the first three hostages being released in the first phase of the ceasefire, and expressed his hope that the remaining hostages, including his son, return home safely.

It’s been over a year since Dekel-Chen received a “positive sign of life” of his son, he said.

His son’s wife was seven months pregnant with their third child on Oct. 7, Dekel-Chen said.

“She only knows her dad as a poster on the wall, and not the man himself,” he said.

Dekel-Chen plans to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday and expressed “immense gratitude” to the president-elect for his work on the deal.

“The Biden team absolutely did extraordinary work in getting the superstructure of this deal together,” he said. “However, it took a tweet, the subsequent statements from President-elect Trump, to get this home.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden on Veterans Day calls for US to ‘come together as a nation’
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(ARLINGTON, Va.) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observed Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday in what was their first appearance together since last week’s election.

The two participated in a full honor wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before Biden made remarks at the Memorial Amphitheater.

“This is the last time I will stand here at Arlington as commander in chief,” Biden said. “It’s been the greatest honor of my life to lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you, just as you defended us.”

Biden, who began by quoting President Abraham Lincoln, said this is the moment to “come together as a nation.”

“The world is dependent on each of you and all of us, all of you, to keep honoring the women and the men and the families of borne, the battle,” he said. “To keep protecting everything they fought for. To keep striving to heal our nation’s wounds. To keep perfecting our union.”

Earlier Monday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted veterans, members of the military and caregivers at the White House.

Biden touted his record on veterans affairs, including bringing down veteran homelessness and passing the PACT Act.

The White House on Monday announced new efforts to address toxic exposures for veterans, including an expansion of the cancers considered presumptive for VA disability benefits. The topic is a personal one for Biden, whose son Beau died from cancer in 2015. Biden said he believes exposure to burn pits overseas during Beau’s deployment to Iraq contributed to his death.

“For all the military families, all those with a loved one still missing or unaccounted for, all Americans grieving the loss of a loved one who wore the uniform, Jill and I want you to know we see you. We thank you. And we will never stop working to meet our sacred obligation to you and your families,” Biden said.

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were also at Arlington to commemorate the holiday. They sat alongside Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as Biden made his remarks.

Biden also raised the military withdrawal from Afghanistan during his address. The handling of removing troops from the conflict became a lightning rod for Republican criticism.

“Four presidents faced the decision after we got [Osama] bin Laden whether to end our longest war in history in Afghanistan,” he said. “I was determined not to leave it to a fifth.”

Former President Donald Trump visited the cemetery in August to mark the third anniversary of the Afghanistan airport attack that killed 13 U.S. service members. An incident described as a confrontation between his campaign and a cemetery worker prompted an investigation that appeared ongoing as of late October.

Trump defeated Harris last week in the presidential race. The former president swept the seven swing states and he is projected to win 312 electoral votes to Harris’ 226, and he is on track to win the popular vote.

Harris conceded on Nov. 6, saying she would help with a peaceful transition of power and vowed to continue the “fight that fueled this campaign.”

Biden, in his own remarks after Harris’ loss, praised her for running an “inspiring” campaign and implored Americans to “bring down the temperature.”

Biden and Trump are set to meet at the White House on Wednesday, restoring a tradition that Trump did not participate in after he lost the 2020 election.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

China’s been trying to ‘Trump-proof’ its economy amid his tariff threats, experts say
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Key U.S. trading partners are better equipped now to deal with President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats than they were during his first administration, according to experts.

China has spent the last several years trying to “Trump-proof” its economy, reducing its reliance on U.S. trade. Exports from China to the U.S. fell 20% to $427 billion in 2023.

“China’s been trying to Trump-proof its economy for the last few years,” said Neil Thomas, a fellow for Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis. “We know from Trump’s first term that tariff threats are often used as an opening salvo for diplomatic negotiations, so I expect there’s going to be a lot of behind-the-scenes diplomacy.”

Trump on Monday announced he plans to impose a 10% additional tariff on Chinese imports, as well as 25% tariff on products coming from Canada and Mexico.

American markets, so far, are mostly shrugging off Trump’s latest tariff threat with stock indexes mixed.

But the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso fell against the U.S. dollar and socks of global carmakers also fell — suggesting investors are waiting to see if Trump makes good on his proposals.

China has shifted and diversified exports to other regions, including Europe and Latin America. It has also increased investments in manufacturing in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America, according to Scott Kennedy, Chinese business and economics specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

The bigger concern for China is Trump’s campaign vow to slap 60% tariffs on Chinese imports. That tariff threat could still come.

Trump’s latest reason for imposing tariffs on China is the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs pushed back on Trump’s claim that China hasn’t done enough to stop the flow of illicit drugs.

“China is willing to continue to carry out anti-drug cooperation with the United States on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect,” it said. “The United States should cherish China’s goodwill and maintain the hard-won good situation of Sino-US anti-drug cooperation.”

Cooperation on fentanyl is one of the big wins from President Joe Biden’s diplomacy with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to one senior administration official, China has been “helpful” on curbing the flow of precursor chemicals and they’ve been abiding by their commitments.

“Trump wants to take credit for that win [on fentanyl cooperation], and he wants to get even more out of Beijing than Biden to show that his approach to diplomacy is superior,” Thomas said.

Thomas said given the fact that China is still struggling to revive its economy post-pandemic, it’s possible China could take further steps on fentanyl and impose the death penalty on a few major exporters.

Experts say Beijing will likely try to use Elon Musk and other American businesses with operations in China to try to persuade the Trump administration to moderate his policies on China.

In retaliation to the tariffs, Beijing could also revoke some of the preferential treatment that it gives Tesla.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.