RFK Jr. says he’s suspending 2024 campaign, backing Donald Trump
(WASHINGTON) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Friday he is suspending his long-shot campaign for president and instead supporting former President Donald Trump.
He did so at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, during which he encouraged voters in red or blue states to vote for him but said he would remove himself from the ballot in battleground states where he could act as a “spoiler.”
“I want everyone to know that I am not terminating my campaign,” he said. “I am simply suspending it and not ending it.”
He went on to explain what drove him to enter the race, to leave the Democratic Party and “now to throw my support to President Trump.”
Just before he took the stage, his campaign filed a court document in Pennsylvania which said Kennedy would endorse Trump.
Trump, who was in Nevada campaigning as Kennedy spoke, quickly celebrated his support. Trump will be in Arizona later Friday to hold a rally in Glendale, where he teased he would be joined by a “special guest.”
“We just had a very nice endorsement from RFK Jr., Bobby,” Trump said in Las Vegas. “That’s big. He’s a great guy, respected by everybody.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee responded to Kennedy’s announcement with a statement of “good riddance.”
“Today, in a bizarre, rambling announcement, RFK Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump for President,” the DNC’s senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill. “This should come as no surprise, his candidacy has never been anything other than a spoiler campaign for Trump.”
Kennedy began his White House run in April 2023 as a Democrat to challenge President Joe Biden, but months later dropped the bid and the party that his family has symbolized for decades to chart a new course as an independent. He named Nicole Shanahan, a Silicon Valley lawyer, to be his running mate.
Kennedy’s anti-vaccine stance and controversial remarks about COVID-19 had alienated him among Democrats, and he frequently sparred with the Democratic National Committee about the primary process, which he decried as unfair.
Members of his own family, too, were critical of his views and of his presidential run. Fifteen Kennedy family members made a statement by endorsing Biden at a campaign stop in Philadelphia when he was still in the race.
Five of his siblings released a joint statement on Friday stating they believed in Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
“We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride. We believe in Harris and Walz,” said Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy and Rory Kennedy.
“Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear,” the continued. “It is a sad ending to a sad story.”
(CHICAGO) — The final day of the Democratic National Convention wraps up with Kamala Harris’ big moment: her acceptance speech in which she gets to tell her story to the millions of Americans watching.
Her campaign says, in addition to describing her middle-class upbringing, she will continue to stress optimism and patriotism — the “politics of joy” — the overall themes we’ve heard throughout the gathering.
Harris, Emhoff wish each other happy 10th anniversary
Vice President Kamala Harris wished her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff a happy anniversary on Thursday ahead of her acceptance speech at the DNC. The couple are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.
“To the best partner I could ask for: Happy anniversary, Dougie,” Harris posted on social media, with a picture of the two visiting campaign headquarters in Wilmington the day after she announced her candidacy.
Earlier Thursday, Emhoff did the same, posting a slideshow of photos of himself and Harris.
“Ten years of marriage, forever to go,” Emhoff wrote. “Happy anniversary, @WRQ11HGNB. I love you.”
-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow
Meet the oldest DNC delegate, Angie Gialloreto
Angie Gialloreto, 95, has attended every Democratic National Convention since 1976, when Jimmy Carter was on the ticket.
Since the 99-year-old former president could not attend this year’s DNC due to his health issues, Gialloreto is the oldest delegate to travel to Chicago, where she will watch Harris accept her party’s nomination.
The Pennsylvania native told ABC News the possibility that Harris could become the first woman to serve as president was a long time coming because women “have taken a back seat many years and now we’ll have a leader.”
When asked how she would celebrate if Harris ends up victorious during the November general election against Donald Trump, Gialloreto said she will focus on “getting ready for the next election of local candidates.”
-ABC News’ Morgan Gstalter
Walz meets with former students in Chicago
The morning after accepting his party’s nomination for vice president, Walz gathered in Chicago with former staff, family, friends and former students — including some of the football players who appeared on-stage Wednesday night at the United Center.
ABC News spotted Walz at a Chicago hotel on Thursday morning.
During that meeting, he mingled with several of his former Mankato West High School students over an informal breakfast, according to a source familiar with Walz’s movements. Some of those who met with Walz at the hotel were observed by ABC News donning “Harris-Walz Alumni” T-shirts.
Earlier in the day, Walz posted a video on X showing him hug and greet the students backstage at the convention.
-ABC News’ Lucien Bruggeman, Allison Pecorin and MaryAlice Parks
How Harris prepares for big speeches
Former campaign managers and senior staffers who worked Harris through the years shed light on how she prepares for big speeches.
They said she’s a trial lawyer at her core, and so preparation was key as well as being ready for audience reactions.
In crafting a speech, she would start with themes, outline and then focus in on what she wanted to say well in advance. She would be intimately involved in every speech, making edits and collaborating with those around her.
They said like most people she gets nervous, but would relax, review the remarks, save her voice, conserve energy and rest up.
-ABC News’ Zohreen Shah
What some of Chicago’s young voters think about the 2024 election
Three young voters — one liberal, one moderate and one conservative — discussed their thoughts on the 2024 election while in Chicago for the DNC.
-538’s Nathaniel Rakich
Trump to do live play-by-play of Harris’ speech on Truth Social
Former President Donald Trump said he will do a “LIVE PLAY BY PLAY on TRUTH Social” of Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech at the DNC Thursday night.
“We will start at 10 P.M., Eastern, and be covering and commenting on some of the earlier Speeches made, prior to hers,” Trump posted on his social media platform before going on to slam the dropout of President Joe Biden and saying he was going to “expose” Harris’ policies.
-ABC News Lalee Ibssa
Harris campaign dodges question on why there isn’t a Palestinian speaker at DNC
The Harris campaign at a briefing Thursday morning dodged a question from ABC News on why there isn’t a Palestinian speaker at the convention and why simply saying former President Donald Trump would be worse for Arab-Americans is not the campaign taking their votes for granted.
“No, we’re absolutely not taking their votes for granted,” campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said. “I think, as it relates to uncommitted delegates at this convention, we’re proud, glad that they are here. We’ve worked to engage them throughout the convention.”
Tyler noted a panel conversation that was held with members of the uncommitted movement and said Harris recently engaged with the movement’s leadership in Michigan. He also emphasized that the vice president is working toward a resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict “with a permanent cease-fire that allows Israel to fully secure itself, that fully continues and make sure that we have full humanitarian aid, but also make sure that Gazans are able to peacefully live and prosper in Gaza.”
-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie
12:58 PM EDT Gun control to be featured ahead of Harris’ remarks
Before Vice President Kamala Harris takes center stage Thursday night, gun violence survivors and gun safety advocates will address the DNC, according to Harris-Walz campaign spokesman Michael Tyler.
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, Rep. Maxwell Frost and the “Tennessee Three” — state Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, are also expected to speak.
Tyler told reporters Govs. Gretchen Whitmer and Roy Cooper, Sens. Mark Kelly and Elizabeth Warren, and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger — a member of Jan 6. select committee — will give remarks too.
-ABC News’ Will McDuffie
10:11 AM EDT Kamala Harris to tell her personal story in acceptance speech
The fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention is leading up to a dramatic finale: Kamala Harris giving her acceptance speech and getting to tell her personal story — in her own words — to an audience of millions.
She’s expected talk about a middle-class upbringing with a working mother. She will continue to stress the themes we’ve heard from speakers throughout the convention: optimism and patriotism — the “politics of joy” — drawing a contrast, her campaign says, with the “dark” vision of Donald Trump.
(MILWAUKEE, W.I.) — The Republican National Convention is bringing a hoard of die-hard Donald Trump supporters from across the country to Wisconsin, where some residents are echoing they’re support for the former president.
At Milwaukee Public Market, ABC News asked local voters who they plan to support in the 2024 election.
“Donald Trump, 100%. I’ve been voting for him since 2016, and I’ll keep doing it till he stays alive,” said Joseph Savaglio, who grew up in Milwaukee and has lived here for decades. “Because he hasn’t changed his stance one bit on anything he’s started with, and he’s going to stay the same way till he goes.”
Savaglio said the issues that matter to him most are the economy and border security.
Mary Jo McBurney, a born-and-raised Milwaukeean, also said she is all in for Trump.
“We need to balance our checkbook,” she said. “In Washington, they don’t care what they spend our money on. And it’s not their money. It’s the people’s money. And they just act like it’s theirs. It’s okay. Spend it however they want, and it’s not fair. And I think I’ve always thought a businessperson should run the country.”
But for other residents of the city, Election Day is still months away and they’re minds are not yet made up. These are the voters that both President Joe Biden and former President Trump will have to vye for in the critical swing state that was determined by just 20,000 votes in the 2020 election.
Wayne Beckes, said he has not decided who he will vote for in 2024, and believed both Biden and Trump were too old to be president and didn’t support Vice President Kamala Harris.
The lack of choices, he said, means he will either look to go “third party or have to knuckle down to figure out which one of the other guys is going to get it.”
What is he looking for in a leader?
“Somebody decisive. Somebody that wants to take control of situations that need to be taken control of and make quick decisions and get things done,” he said.
Beckes said his top concerns as a voter were funds being sent overseas, as he’d like to see that money spent helping Americans, as well abortion rights and gun control. He said he supports a woman’s right to choose and would like to see some form of gun control passed.
Atlas, a 23-year-old who just moved to the area, expressed similar frustration about Biden and Trump being the major candidates.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “I think it’s insane. I just think, I wish anything else was happening, any other presidential candidates were possible.”
As things stand right now, she said she was leaning more toward Biden.
“I don’t see a world in which I vote for Trump, ever,” she said. “Because he’s a felon, he is sexist, misogynistic, has said racist comments.”
But she said she believes both are too “old to be president.”
Endia Frazier, a young Black voter, said she was trying to do research on different candidates and wasn’t supportive of either Trump or Biden.
“The candidates we have is just not up to par to what the United States really needs honestly,” she said, adding that an ideal candidate is someone younger who can understand the current issues most Americans are facing and someone they want to celebrate.
“I don’t want to just not use my vote because my vote has been fought for through generations. So I know my vote is very important, but the candidates that are presented to me right now, they suck, honestly.”
(WASHINGTON) — Unless President Joe Biden removes himself from the 2024 presidential race, it’s essentially impossible for any other candidate to earn the Democratic nomination, according to party rules. And even if he does leave, it would be challenging to confirm a replacement.
Following Biden’s debate performance on Thursday, a groundswell of panic from political observers — including from some Democrats — triggered discussion over the possibility of replacing Biden at the top of the party’s ticket in November.
Biden — who has maintained he plans to remain in the race — is set to soon be formally nominated as the Democratic presidential nominee. Biden will be nominated at a virtual convention between the dates of July 21 and Aug. 7, party members decided during a vote last month — a move that rectifies a conflict over election deadlines in Ohio, which complicated the president’s ballot access in that state. It also puts the virtual convention before the party’s Aug. 19 in-person convention.
If Biden remains in the race, there is only one real option for forcibly ousting him as the nominee at this stage: for more than 1,976 out of the more than 3,894 individuals who have already selected to be Biden’s pledged delegates to refrain from voting on for him on the first ballot during the Democratic National Committee’s virtual nomination. Then, there would be a sort of “brokered convention” with the involvement of unpledged delegates on additional rounds of balloting.
But there are several reasons why this scenario would be far-fetched, including the will of delegates and the technicalities of several party rules.
Longtime members of the party who have worked closely on writing rules changes in the past tell ABC News that they have been actively discussing how it would work to change rules should the nominee need to be replaced, however. And some DNC and state party members have argued that a delegate selection of the nominee, in the event of an open convention, would be hugely undemocratic because voters would not be involved in the process at this stage.
If Biden remains in the race
Most of Biden’s delegates, which were finalized at the completion of delegate selection on June 22, were chosen on a state-by-state basis as top supporters of the president and are unlikely to shift their backing, according to conversations between ABC News and national and state party leaders, along with seven individual delegates.
“That’s not even remotely a topic of conversation,” said Aaron Sims, a Biden delegate in Nevada, said of changing his vote from Biden.
“We were a little bit worried about [his debate], but we think that so far, he’s run a really great campaign. You know, we’re four months away from the election, and the idea of changing — shifting to someone brand new that we have to introduce to the country, it would just be so much of a cluster that I don’t think it’s doable. I think … we would actually be forfeiting the election if we did that,” Sims added.
There is still technically a chance that any of these delegates could change their minds, however.
“I am still supporting President Biden until this moment,” Sami Khaldi, a Biden delegate from Michigan, told ABC News.
But Khaldi added that he was “definitely monitoring the situation very closely.”
“If he will do much better on the campaign trail, we see that he’s still a strong candidate, I’ll support him. Otherwise, we will have a different discussion later on with the rest of the Democratic Party.”
Unlike Republican delegates, Democratic delegates are “pledged” rather than “bound” to a candidate, and party rules say that delegates “shall in all good conscience” reflect the views of those who elected them. There is no official penalty if a delegate votes differently.
The party could vote during one of their upcoming committee meetings to create some sort of penalty for pledged delegates who don’t support Biden. But as of now, there will be no punishment.
If a Biden delegate sits out of the first round of balloting instead of backing the president, their vote would simply not count.
But if that delegate supports another candidate — or even backs former candidate Dean Phillips, who earned three delegates from Ohio, or Jason Palmer, who earned three delegates from American Samoa, their votes would just be counted as “present.”
This is because Biden is the sole candidate who is officially eligible for nomination at this stage, according to the party, which cites party rules that will be formalized on Aug. 19.
One of the rules requires that a presidential candidate has “established substantial support for their nomination,” and has a proven track record as a Democrat who is faithful to the interests of the party. The rule states that the candidate must publicly affirm — in writing — that they are a Democrat, which comes with any of the other necessary eligibility requirements on a state level. That written affirmation needs to have been accepted by the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, too.
Another rule echoes that sentiment, along with requiring the candidate must be registered to vote and that they were registered during the last election. It also means the candidate should be a bona fide Democrat “as determined by the National Chairperson” of the DNC.
The temporary rules also state that each nomination request must be accompanied by a petition including between 300 and 600 delegate signatures, not more than 50 of which may come from one delegation. A delegate may not sign more than one petition — over 99% of delegates are pledged already to Biden so they would be unable to nominate another candidate.
If there were more “present” votes than Biden votes, the opportunity for a “brokered” convention arises (though virtually, as voting will take place). This would happen because Biden would be unable to secure the majority of the pledged delegates on the first ballot.
But the party would be at a loss for who they would be able to replace him, as no other candidate is eligible for nomination at this time.
Again, thousands of these pledged delegates would have to revolt in order to make any sort of impact on Biden’s nomination.
“I don’t anticipate there being a real groundswell of opposition at the convention. I mean, he has 99% of the pledged delegates. It would take, you know, thousands of delegates all converging and opposing him at once, against the sitting president of the United States,” election law expert Derek Muller, a professor at Notre Dame, told ABC News.
And because Biden’s nomination will occur even earlier now (ahead of the party’s in-person convention beginning on Aug. 19) — and virtually — Muller said the likelihood of any real opposition is even smaller.
“To the extent they’re doing that even earlier and continue to adhere to that process, I think it’s just deeply unlikely that it would result in anyone except Biden. Again, I think it really would take him voluntarily stepping down, for most — for any of these serious scenarios to play out realistically,” Muller said.
If Biden drops out
On the off-chance that Biden drops out of the race ahead of the nomination — without a rule change — many delegates who were assigned to Biden would likely go into the Democratic convention uncommitted, according to Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and member of the DNC.
These delegates would not automatically shift to Vice President Kamala Harris. The presidential and vice presidential ballots are separate at the Democratic convention.
Individual delegates would suddenly have a lot of influence on whom their party nominates.
Harris — as Biden’s running mate — would be a natural, even likely, destination for many Democratic delegates if Biden does leave the race.
Lara Brown, a political scientist and author of “Jockeying for the American Presidency: The Political Opportunism of Aspirants,” told ABC News in January that she does not believe that the Democratic convention would be all that contested in the event Biden passed away. There could be a symbolic first ballot vote for Biden, “then essentially, [the convention could] create a point of order … and then do a second ballot,” likely for Harris to be the nominee, Brown said.
But there remains the possibility of other options, including high-profile governors as well as members of Congress or Biden’s cabinet.
An unclear variable still exists here, however, as no other candidate other than Biden is officially eligible for nomination without a party rule change.
