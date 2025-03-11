RFK Jr. tells food leaders he wants artificial dyes removed from food products before he leaves office

Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told food industry leaders in a closed-door meeting on Monday that he wants them to remove artificial color additives from their products by the end of his time in office, according to a memo describing the meeting, which was obtained by ABC News.

At the Washington gathering, which included the CEOs of Kellogg’s, Smucker’s and General Mills, Kennedy said it is a top priority of the Trump administration to rid America’s food of the artificial dyes, wrote Melissa Hockstad, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group, who penned the memo.

Hockstad addressed the memo to “Consumer Brands Member CEOs.”

“The Secretary made clear his intention to take action unless the industry is willing to be proactive with solutions,” Hockstad wrote.

Kennedy has long championed removing artificial coloring from America’s food, and the effort has become a pillar of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

In January, the Food and Drug Administration revoked its authorization of one type of red food dye — Red No. 3. The dye is known to cause cancer in laboratory animals but was allowed to be used by manufacturers for years because scientists didn’t believe it raised cancer risk in humans at the level typically consumed.

The FDA, under then-President Joe Biden, acted after longtime pressure by consumer advocates.

But a different type, Red No. 40, remains on the market and hasn’t been studied by the FDA in more than 20 years. FDA and health officials said there is no evidence though that it is harmful, and food manufacturers said they need to be able to rely on ingredients generally recognized as safe.

In the memo, Hockstad said her association will work with HHS leaders about removing “roadblocks” so food companies can help meet Kennedy’s goal.

“We will be working with your teams to gain as much alignment as possible about how we move forward and ensure the industry is positioned in the best possible way as we navigate next steps forward,” she wrote. “But to underscore, decision time is imminent.”

A spokeswoman for the Consumer Brands Association confirmed the authenticity of the letter, which was first reported by Bloomberg, but did not provide further comment.

The spokeswoman provided ABC News with a copy of a thank-you letter Hockstad sent Kennedy after the meeting.

“The industry is committed to delivering safe, affordable and convenient product choices to consumers,” she wrote. “We will engage with you and the administration on solutions to improve transparency, ensure ingredient evaluations are grounded in a science and risk-based process and increase healthier options for consumers.”

Vani Hari, an activist and founder of Food Babe and Truvani who delivered 400,000 petition signatures to the Michigan headquarters for Kellogg’s last year asking the company to remove artificial food dyes, applauded Kennedy.

“I have been working on this issue for over a decade and I am thrilled Secretary Kennedy laid out an ultimatum,” Hari told ABC News in a statement.

“These food companies have already reformulated their products without dyes in so many countries, now it’s time for them to do the same in America. Americans deserve the same safer foods other countries get,” she continued.

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — “Border czar” Tom Homan said President Donald Trump won’t hesitate to use the U.S. military if Mexican cartels target American troops on the southern border.

“I think the cartels would be foolish to take on the military, but we know they’ve taken on the Mexican military before, but now we have the United States military,” he told ABC News Live on Thursday.

“Do I expect violence to escalate? Absolutely, because the cartels are making record amounts of money,” Homan said, going on to say that they continue to secure the border, “We’re taking money out of their pocket.”

Homan said the troops “need to protect themselves” and that he would send a warning to the cartels if any U.S. soldiers are harmed: “The wrath of President Trump’s going to come down.”

“He has the ability to wipe them off the face of the Earth,” he said.

On his first day in office, Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, allowing the Department of Defense to deploy armed forces to the region.

He also signed an executive order to designate drug cartels and other criminal organizations as foreign terrorist organizations or specifically designated global terrorists.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also been conducting raids across the nation to round up undocumented migrants for deportation as part of the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policies.

The administration has said the first priority in these raids is to target violent criminals.

About three-quarters — 76% — of the 14,000 migrants who have been arrested so far are criminals, Homan told ABC News Live on Thursday.

“Where do the collaterals come? The collateral arrests happen when we’re looking for the bad guy and we find others with them,” he said.

Homan said he doesn’t have a daily quota on arrests of undocumented migrants, saying, “I want to arrest as many as we can arrest.”

“If you’re in the country illegally, you’re not off the table, but you’re not going to be a priority,” he said.

Asked how the administration contends with deporting families back to dangerous countries, Homan responded, “What country is dangerous?”

Many migrants entering the U.S. come from countries such as Haiti and Venezuela, which have the strictest “do not travel” warnings from the State Department due to violence.

“People need to understand what is asylum. Asylum is, you’re escaping fear and persecution from your home government because of race, religion, political affiliation and participation in a specific social group,” he said.

Homan argued there are many “fraudulent” asylum claims that have overwhelmed the system and legitimate asylum-seekers are “sitting in the back seat.”

“What you don’t do to claim asylum is enter the country illegally,” he said. “You go to a port of entry.”

Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — After taking the oath of office to be sworn in as the nation’s 72nd secretary of state, Rubio promised that every action taken by the State Department will be determined by the answers to three questions: “Does it make us stronger? Does it make us safer? And does it make us more prosperous?”

The Senate unanimously confirmed Rubio’s appointment to secretary of state Monday evening, making Rubio the first confirmed Cabinet member of the second Trump administration.

Rubio also gave remarks in Spanish, giving thanks to God and his family members both present and not present — including his parents, who he said came to the United States in 1956 and that the purpose of their lives was that their children could realize dreams that were not possible for them.

Rubio, a Cuban American son of refugees, is the first Hispanic American ever to hold this position.

“It’s an incredible honor to be the secretary of state of the most powerful, best country in the world,” he continued in Spanish, thanking President Donald Trump for the opportunity.

Switching back to English, Rubio joked, “I just said I saved a bunch of money by switching to Geico — that’s what I said.”

The former senator also echoed themes from Trump’s inaugural address and reiterated the president’s platform.

“[Trump’s] primary promise when it comes to foreign policy is that the priority of the United States Department of State will be the United States. It will be furthering the national interest of this country,” Rubio said.

“We will work hard every second of the day to help him achieve the agenda the American people have given him to achieve,” he added.

In addition to thanking his former colleagues, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Idaho Sen. James Risch, Rubio expressed gratitude to his family and emphasized that “the most important job I’ll ever have is that of a father and husband.”

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning, Rubio spoke with CBS and was asked about Trump’s statement that he is “not confident” the ceasefire in Gaza will hold.

“Well, I’m hoping and praying it will hold — but remember, on Oct. 6 there was a ceasefire in place between Israel and Hamas. Oct. 7 was a violation of that,” Rubio said. “So when you’re dealing with a terrorist organization that has committed atrocities, motivated by all kinds of evil, I don’t think you can go into it very confident that things will hold in the long term.

“We want it to work out. We think there is the broader hope of a peace in the region,” he added. “So we’re hopeful, but I think we need to be realistic about what we’re dealing with here.”

Rubio also spoke with ABC’s “Good Morning America” and discussed Trump’s pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, TikTok and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rubio sidestepped directly weighing on the pardons, saying his “focus needs to be 100% on how I interact with our counterparts, our adversaries, our potential enemies around the world to keep this country safe, to make it prosperous.”

When asked about Trump’s campaign pledge to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on Day One, Rubio contended the matter is more complex and that negotiations will not be played out in public.

“Look, this is a complex, tragic conflict, one that was started by Vladimir Putin that’s inflicted a tremendous amount of damage on Ukraine and also on Russia, I would argue, but also on the stability of Europe,” Rubio said. “So the only way to solve these things, we got to get back to pragmatism, but we also get back to seriousness here, and that is the hard work of diplomacy. The U.S. has a role to play here. We’ve been supportive of Ukraine, but this conflict has to end.”

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York City on Wednesday pushed back against House Republicans’ claims that they are harboring dangerous immigrants and violating immigration laws as so-called “sanctuary cities.”

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and New York City Mayor Eric Adams all defended their actions on immigration enforcement in their respective cities as Republicans on the committee accused them of increasing crime and impeding on law enforcement actions.

Chairman James Comer, a Republican, said these mayors lead towns that have policies that only create “sanctuary for criminals” and promised to hold them accountable for “their failure to follow the law and protect the American people.” Comer and other Republicans on the committee suggested that the mayors should be doing more to cooperate with the Trump administration and its deportation efforts.

Sanctuary cities still enforce U.S. federal immigration laws, but the term often refers to a limited collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while enacting policies that are more favorable to undocumented people.

“As mayor, I do not control who enters or remains in our country, but I do have to manage the population that is within our city,” said Adams, who said as New York City mayor he is working with the Trump administration on immigration aid. “In order to carry out this function without having long term negative ramification, I must create an atmosphere that allows every law-abiding resident, documented or not, to access vital services without fear of being turned over to federal authorities.”

Wu said that the Trump administration is making “hard-working, tax-paying, God-fearing residents afraid to live their lives.”

“A city that scared is not a city that’s safe. A land ruled by fear is not the land of the free,” Wu said.

Democrats immediately criticized the Trump administration, arguing the overreach of federal officials has led to unlawful detentions and created fear in communities.

“Let’s be clear, the state and local laws that Republicans have issue with today are in full compliance with federal law. They do not obstruct ICE from carrying out its duties, and they are backed by evidence demonstrating that they keep people safe,” Ranking Member Gerry Connolly said.

Wednesday’s committee hearing comes as President Donald Trump’s administration officials have ramped up their immigration enforcement efforts with Attorney General Pam Bondi shutting down federal grants to sanctuary cities and multiple threats from “border czar” Tom Homan toward these mayors if they refuse to comply.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, Homan criticized Boston and its police commissioner, saying he’ll be “bringing hell” to the city over its sanctuary city policy.

“Let’s talk about Tom Homan,” Wu said Wednesday. “Shame on him for lying about my city, for having the nerve to insult our police commissioner who has overseen the safest Boston’s been in anyone’s lifetime. Bring him here under oath, and let’s ask him some questions.”

The mayors pushed back heavily on assertions from Republicans that they are welcoming criminals into their cities, blaming the Trump administration for labeling immigrants as criminals and pushing misleading crime statistics.

“If you wanted to make us safe, pass gun reforms,” Wu later added. “Stop cutting Medicaid. Stop cutting cancer research. Stop cutting funds for veterans. That is what will make our cities safe.”

Many Republican lawmakers pointed to specific incidents in each of the mayor’s cities about U.S. citizens getting injured or killed at the hands of undocumented people, attempting to dispel the mayors’ arguments.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan got in a contentious back-and-forth with Johnston involving a Venezuelan gang member who injured officers during an arrest. Due to the state’s sanctuary city policy, police were forced to arrest the man in public rather than travel into the jail to detain him, something the Republicans criticized.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace had harsh words for the mayors, saying “you all have blood on your hands” over deaths and injuries at the hands of these undocumented people.

“All of the mayors here today are actively working to harm the American people you represent,” Mace said. “You all have blood on your hands.”

As the committee members accused the mayors of interfering with Trump’s deportation efforts, the mayors continued to assert that they were in compliance with federal law.

However, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna disputed the mayor’s claims and argued that the sanctuary city policies were in violation of federal law, announcing she was going to send criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

“I do not think you guys are bad people, but I think that you are ideologically misled, which is why, unfortunately, based on your responses, I’m all going to be criminally referring you to the Department of Justice for investigation, and as soon as I leave here, these will be going over to Pam Bondi,” Luna said.

“I’m not doing that … [in] an effort to bully you guys, but I do believe that your policies are hurting the American people.”

