RFK Jr. to tell medical schools to teach nutrition or lose federal funding

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he plans to tell American medical schools they must offer nutrition courses to students or risk losing federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Speaking at an event in North Carolina in April, Kennedy lamented, “There’s almost no medical schools that have nutrition courses, and so [aspiring physicians] are taught how to treat illnesses with drugs but not how to treat them with food or to keep people healthy so they don’t need the drugs.”

He added, “One of the things that we’ll do over the next year is to announce that medical schools that don’t have those programs are not going to be eligible for our funding, and that we will withhold funds from those who don’t implement those kinds of courses.”

The idea, which Kennedy mentioned in passing at an event focused on plastics in the environment, lacks details but has drawn optimism from some nutrition experts who have for years sought ways for medical schools to teach more nutrition content.

An HHS official told ABC News that Kennedy “is committed to understanding and drastically lowering chronic disease rates and ending childhood chronic disease, which includes fresh thinking on nutrition and over-reliance on medication and treatments.”

The official did not respond to requests for more information about Kennedy’s plan, like whether he would require medical schools to follow a specific curriculum. Nor did the official say whether Kennedy has begun speaking with medical schools about the issue.

A study published in the Journal of Biomedical Education in 2015 surveyed 121 American medical schools in 2012-2013 and found that medical students spend, on average, only 19 hours on required nutrition education over their four years.

This does not account for education during residency or fellowship training after medical school, or continuing medical education required throughout a doctor’s career to maintain a medical license or board certification.

Those numbers have frustrated some nutrition experts, who argue doctors should focus more on preventing diet-driven conditions like obesity and diabetes and less on prescribing drugs that treat the problems.

“I think there’s a great sense of urgency that we have to do something about this,” said Dr. David Eisenberg, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who told ABC News that requiring nutrition education at all medical schools is “long overdue.”

“I think the public imagines that physicians are required to know a lot more than they are trained to know about nutrition and giving practical advice about food to patients,” added Eisenberg.

When presented with Kennedy’s threats to withhold funding, some medical schools reached by ABC News said they already offer sufficient nutrition education.

“We have an extensive nutrition curriculum as part of our medical school training,” Sarah Smith, a spokeswoman for Weill Cornell Medicine, said in an email.

A spokesperson for the University of North Carolina School of Medicine touted the school’s Department of Nutrition, which the spokesperson said is “recognized as a global leader in research and training, and is unique in that it is the only nutrition department in the U.S. that is situated in both a school of public health and a school of medicine.”

A representative for the Association of American Medical Colleges, which counts more than 170 medical schools among its members, declined to comment but told ABC News that an e-survey of medical schools the group conducted last year found that every school that responded reported “covering nutrition content in some form.”

Still, the 2015 study, conducted by two researchers from the University of North Carolina and one from Harvard, painted a damning picture of the state of nutrition education at America’s medical schools.

“Many US medical schools still fail to prepare future physicians for everyday nutrition challenges in clinical practice,” the authors wrote.

Dr. Jo Marie Reilly, a professor at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, told ABC News that since the 2015 study (the most recent “scoping review” of medical schools’ nutrition offerings, she said), medical schools have gradually begun offering more nutrition education.

The problem, though, according to Reilly, is the absence of a consistent set of standards for medical schools to abide by.

“Every school has got their own thing,” she said.

That could be changing: Reilly and Eisenberg are among a group of medical and nutrition experts who last year published proposed recommendations in JAMA Network Open for a national curriculum, which would involve 36 “nutritional competencies” for medical students to meet.

“Nothing before this had said, well here’s what we want [medical students] to know, this is what we think we should teach. Now we have those,” Reilly told ABC News.

“We’re moving in the right direction, but we have quite a ways to go,” she said.

Kennedy has long spoken of the need to address chronic disease through changes to what Americans eat.

Withholding or withdrawing federal funding from medical schools, if HHS were to do so, would follow similar moves from departments across the new Trump administration.

This spring, HHS was among several departments which canceled grants to Columbia University in protest of what it called the school’s “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.” The university said it planned to work with the federal government to restore its funding.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Van Hollen: ‘I am not defending the man, I am defending the rights of this man to due process’
ABC News

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said Sunday that his recent trip to El Salvador was not about defending Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident deported despite a court order, but about defending the Constitution.

“I am not defending the man. I’m defending the rights of this man to due process,” Van Hollen told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday. “And the Trump administration has admitted in court that he was wrongfully detained and wrongfully deported. My mission and my purpose is to make sure that we uphold the rule of law, because if we take it away from him, we do jeopardize it for everybody else.”

Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador last week to seek answers about the detention and safety of Abrego Garcia, who was deported in March to the country’s notorious CECOT prison, despite a 2019 court order prohibiting his removal due to safety fears. The Trump administration alleged he was affiliated with the MS-13 gang — an accusation his attorneys and his family firmly deny.

Abrego Garcia, who fled from gang threats in El Salvador in 2011, is married to a U.S. citizen and is the father of a 5-year-old son with autism. He was apprehended by ICE in Maryland on March 12, transferred to a Texas detention center, and then deported — something the administration later called an “administrative error.” He remains under a final order of removal.

“I think, at some point, the president of El Salvador realized it was looking really bad to have this person who had been absconded from the streets of Maryland in one of their prisons and not able to communicate,” Van Hollen said. “So I ended up getting a call saying, ‘We will bring him to your hotel,’ and that’s how we met.”Initially denied access to CECOT, Van Hollen had been preparing to leave the country when he was notified that Abrego Garcia would be brought to him.

Karl asked the senator what Abrego Garcia shared during their meeting.

“He told me about the trauma he had been experiencing, both in terms of the abduction and the fact that he was originally sent to CECOT, which is this notorious prison,” Van Hollen said. “He specifically mentioned his 5-year-old boy who has autism, because that boy had been in the car with him when U.S. agents had stopped them and handcuffed him and then taken him away.”

Van Hollen also criticized the role of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, saying his government was “complicit in this illegal scheme with the Trump administration,” and called it a violation of international law to prevent any communication with a prisoner.

“The family hadn’t heard from him. Nobody had any contact for weeks,” Van Hollen said. “This is a guy who’s just abducted off the streets of Maryland, put in a couple airplanes, didn’t know he was going to El Salvador, and ends up in the most notorious prison.”

The senator also addressed questions about optics after Salvadoran authorities reportedly tried to stage the meeting at a hotel pool.

“They actually wanted to have the meeting by the hotel pool,” Van Hollen said. “They wanted to put me right overlooking the pool. You’re absolutely right that the Salvadoran authorities tried to deceive people. They tried to make it look like he was in paradise.”

Karl asked if Van Hollen had walked into a trap.

“It wasn’t a trap. My goal was to meet with him and make sure I could tell his wife and family he was OK. That was my goal, and I achieved that goal,” the senator said.

Van Hollen also weighed in on broader implications for presidential power.

“This is a person who the United States courts have determined was illegally taken from the United States,” he said. “And my whole purpose here is to make sure that we observe the rule of law, the Constitution, due process, rights….It just goes to show the lengths that Bukele and Trump will go to try to deceive people about what this case is all about, and simply complying with the Supreme Court order to facilitate his return and make sure he gets due process.”

Of the Trump administration, Van Hollen said: “Here’s where they should put their facts: They should put it before the court. They should put up or shut up in court, because the district court judge in this case said, and I quote, ‘They put no evidence linking Abrego Garcia to MS-13 or to any other terrorist activity.’”

On criticism from Republicans that Democrats are defending a gang member, Van Hollen pushed back forcefully.

“The idea that you can’t defend people’s rights under the Constitution and fight MS-13 and gang violence is a very dangerous idea. That’s the idea the president wants to put out. That’s why they’re spreading all these lies.” Van Hollen said. “I would say that anyone that’s not prepared to defend the constitutional rights of one man when they threaten the constitutional rights of all doesn’t deserve to lead.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

American George Glezmann freed by Taliban after being detained for over 2 years
Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — George Glezmann, a U.S. citizen who was detained by the Taliban for more than two years, has been released, according to the State Department.

“Today, after two and a half years of captivity in Afghanistan, Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann is on his way to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio thanked Qatar, which said it “facilitated” the release of Glezmann, for its “steadfast commitment and diplomatic efforts,” calling Qatari officials “instrumental in securing George’s release.”

“George’s release is a positive and constructive step,” Rubio added. “It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan. President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world.”

Afghanistan is classified by the State Department as a Level 4 country, meaning Americans should not travel there under any circumstances.

Glezmann, an airline mechanic for Delta Air Lines, was visiting Afghanistan as a tourist in late 2022 and intended to spend five days in the country exploring its history and culture, according to his family. He was detained by the Taliban’s intelligence service on Dec. 5 but was never charged with any crime or offense.

In September 2023, he was declared wrongfully detained by the Biden administration.

The Taliban jailed Glezmann in a 9-foot-by-9-foot cell with other detainees and sometimes held him in “solitary confinement and underground for months at a time,” according to a resolution put forward by Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock from Glezmann’s home state of Georgia.

While in custody, Glezmann also suffered from “from facial tumors, hypertension, severe malnutrition and other medical conditions” and experienced a rapid decline in his physical and mental health, per the senators.

Talks aimed at bringing Glezmann home have been happening on and off since shortly after his detention, according to U.S. officials.

Negotiators came close in January, when officials cut a deal to bring Americans Ryan Corbett and another U.S. national in a prisoner swap — but the Taliban rejected efforts to include Glezmann in the exchange.

“Today is a good day. We succeeded in obtaining the release of an American citizen, Georg Glezmann, after two years in detention in Kabul,” former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad posted on X following his release. “The Taliban government agreed to free him as a goodwill gesture to @POTUS and the American people. George is on his way home to his family.”

Taliban foreign affairs office posted on X that U.S. and Taliban officials met in Afghanistan on Thursday and discussed “bilateral relations” and “positive economic relations” as they negotiated the release of Glezmann.

Glezmann has arrived in Doha, Qatar, per the Qatari government, and is travelling with Adam Boehler, the Trump administration’s special envoy for hostage response, and is likely to arrive back in the United States on Friday, according to a U.S. official, though the plans could change.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FBI arrests alleged MS-13 leader with help of Mexican government
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(MEXICO) — The FBI extradited an alleged senior leader of the MS-13 gang who was on the agency’s “10 most wanted” list with the help of the Mexican government, FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday.

Patel said Mexican authorities arrested Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales — who Patel said is believed to be a “key senior leader” of the gang. Roman-Bardales is being extradited to the United States, Patel added.

Patel touted the arrest as a “major victory.”

“He was arrested in Mexico and is being transported within the U.S. as we speak, where he will face American justice,” Patel wrote in a post on X. “This is a major victory both for our law enforcement partners and for a safer America.”

Roman-Bardales, 47, has been charged with several offenses for “his alleged role in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians and rival gang members, as well as his role in drug distribution and extortion schemes in the United States and El Salvador,” the FBI said.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Roman-Bardales in a New York court in 2022 after he was charged with conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists; narco-terrorism conspiracy; racketeering conspiracy; and alien smuggling conspiracy.

Mexican authorities got intelligence that Roman-Bardales was in Baxtla, Mexico. Mexican law enforcement was deployed to the area, where Roman-Bardales was identified and arrested, the FBI said.

Patel thanked Mexican partners for their help in bringing Roman-Bardales to the U.S.

“This crucial step enhances the safety of communities across America,” Patel said.

The arrest comes as President Donald Trump and his administration target gangs such as MS-13.

He discussed his efforts during his address to a joint session of Congress last month, mentioning the deaths of Jocelyn Nungaray — who was killed by two undocumented men from Venezuela — and Laken Riley — who was killed by an undocumented immigrant.

“All three savages charged with Jocelyn and Laken’s murders were members of the Venezuelan prison gang — the toughest gang, they say, in the world — known as Tren de Aragua. Two weeks ago, I officially designated this gang, along with MS-13 and the bloodthirsty Mexican drug cartels, as foreign terrorist organizations. They are now officially in the same category as ISIS, and that’s not good for them,” Trump said in his joint address to Congress.

Also, Trump’s administration is working to deport gang members from the U.S. Over the weekend, the Trump administration handed over more than 200 alleged gang members — including two top members of the Salvadoran MS-13 gang — to El Salvadoran authorities. The move has raised questions as to whether the deportations could be in violation of a federal judge’s order temporarily blocking the removal of Venezuelans pursuant to the administration’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.