Rian Johnson on his scrapped ‘Star Wars’ trilogy: ‘Nothing really happened with it’

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Rian Johnson is sharing an update about his scrapped Star Wars trilogy.

The director, who helmed the 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, had been set to direct a trilogy of films set in the Star Wars universe. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson said he had been developing a three-film saga with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, but that plans were eventually scrapped.

“Nothing really happened with it,” Johnson said. “We had a great time working together, and they said, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ I said, ‘Great!’ I would kick ideas around with Kathy.”

Johnson said the main reason his new Star Wars trilogy never got off the ground was the success of his 2019 film Knives Out.

“The short version is Knives Out happened. I went off and made Knives Out, and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries,” Johnson said.

The director also said the scrapped trilogy was “all very conceptual” and that there was never even an “outline or a treatment or anything” for the series of films. Even so, Johnson said he would be happy to reenter the galaxy far, far away at some point.

“It’s the sort of thing if, down the line, there’s an opportunity to do it, or do something else in Star Wars, I would be thrilled,” Johnson said. “But right now I’m just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

A Beatles reunion: Ringo Starr part of voice cast of Paul McCartney’s animated film
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are going to be working together again, just not on music.

Variety has revealed the voice cast for the the 3D animated film High in the Clouds, based on McCartney’s children’s novel, and Starr is on board for the film.

Others lending their voices to the film include Celine DionLionel RichieHannah Waddingham, Idris Elba, Jimmy FallonClémence Poésy, Guardians of the Galaxy’Pom Klementieff, French actor Alain Chabat and Himesh Patel, who starred in the Beatles-themed film Yesterday.

High in the Clouds, which McCartney wrote with Philip Ardagh in 2005, follows a teenage squirrel named Wirral in his quest to overthrow an owl named Gretsch who banned music in their city of Gretschville in an attempt to be the town’s only singer. 

Toby Genkel, who directed the 2022 film The Amazing Maurice, is on board to helm the project, which will feature original songs written and composed by McCartney. In addition, Michael Giacchino, who did the music for Coco, is writing the score and Paddington 2’s Jon Croker is writing the script.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Felton to play Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway
Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

Tom Felton is returning to the Wizarding World.

The actor, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight of the Harry Potter films, is reprising the role of the Slytherin wizard on Broadway.

Felton is joining the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for a 19-week engagement starting on Nov. 11.

The website for the Broadway production of the show promotes the newly announced casting decision with a photo of Felton as the older version of the character he originated in the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

“Don’t miss your chance to witness wizarding world history. Tom Felton returns to the role he made famous, Draco Malfoy, as he joins the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child live on Broadway this fall,” the Cursed Child website reads.

Felton’s time in the role is scheduled to last through March 22, 2026.

The ticket presale begins on June 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child runs at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.

The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Carrie Coon stars in ‘The Gilded Age’ season 3 trailer
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The official teaser trailer for season 3 of The Gilded Age has arrived.

HBO released the teaser for the new season on Thursday. The eight-episode third season of the period drama arrives June 22 on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

“Happiness is a byproduct of a well-ordered life. Our children will be among the highest-ranking people on Earth,” Carrie Coon‘s Bertha Russell says in the trailer.

“Well, when you set your mind on a thing no one can stop you,” her husband George Russell, played by Morgan Spector, says back.

Bertha responds: “I take that as a compliment.”

The Gilded Age follows the period of immense economic and social change in America when empires were built.

Season 3 picks up following the Opera War, where “the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society,” according to its official logline. “Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.”

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton and Taissa Farmiga also star in the third season. Julian Fellowes, who created Downton Abbey, also created, writes and executive produces this series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.