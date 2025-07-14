Rian Johnson on his scrapped ‘Star Wars’ trilogy: ‘Nothing really happened with it’

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Rian Johnson is sharing an update about his scrapped Star Wars trilogy.

The director, who helmed the 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, had been set to direct a trilogy of films set in the Star Wars universe. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson said he had been developing a three-film saga with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, but that plans were eventually scrapped.

“Nothing really happened with it,” Johnson said. “We had a great time working together, and they said, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ I said, ‘Great!’ I would kick ideas around with Kathy.”

Johnson said the main reason his new Star Wars trilogy never got off the ground was the success of his 2019 film Knives Out.

“The short version is Knives Out happened. I went off and made Knives Out, and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries,” Johnson said.

The director also said the scrapped trilogy was “all very conceptual” and that there was never even an “outline or a treatment or anything” for the series of films. Even so, Johnson said he would be happy to reenter the galaxy far, far away at some point.

“It’s the sort of thing if, down the line, there’s an opportunity to do it, or do something else in Star Wars, I would be thrilled,” Johnson said. “But right now I’m just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy.”

