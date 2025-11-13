Rian Johnson series ‘Poker Face’ canceled at Peacock

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in ‘Poker Face’ season 2. (Sarah Shatz/Peacock)

Poker Face is ending at Peacock.

The mystery series from creator Rian Johnson will not return for season 3 at the streaming service, ABC Audio has learned.

Even still, all may not be lost for the show. Deadline reports that Johnson has plans to shop the show to other distributors for two additional seasons. There will be one major difference, however.

In this new iteration of the series, Natasha Lyonne would not return to the lead role of Charlie Cale. Instead, Peter Dinklage would take on the role of the sleuth who has the superpower to tell who is lying to them.

While she would be exiting the series as star, Lyonne plans to remain an executive producer.

“We’ve been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale,” Johnson and Lyonne told Deadline. “We love our Poker Face and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway.”

When Poker Face season 2 premiered back in May, it launched as a top-five title across all of streaming based on minutes viewed. It debuted as the #2 original streaming show based on average audience during the week of May 5. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Vivica A. Fox attends the premiere of Netflix’s “The Six Triple Eight” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on December 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Vivica A. Fox is returning to a role she played in three movies — this time for the small screen.

Variety reports that Fox, who played Shoog in three True to the Game films, which were based on the Terri Woods book trilogy, will reprise the role in a new TV adaptation of the romantic crime drama. The series will start production in LA this fall.

The first True to the Game movie came out in 2017 and told the story of Quadir, a drug lord played by Columbus Short, who falls in love with a woman named Gena, played by Erica Peeples. The sequel, True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story, came out in 2020, followed by 2021’s True to the Game 3.

Along with Fox, the series will star Sierra Capri, Bentley Green, Angell Conwell and Carl Anthony Payne II. The series does not have a distributor yet.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘A Very Jonas Christmas’ (Disney+)

The first teaser for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie has arrived.

The holiday film, which will debut on Disney+ Nov. 14, finds the Jonas Brothers — Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — attempting to travel from London to New York to spend Christmas with their families, and encountering unexpected obstacles along the way.

In the teaser, we see the brothers taking planes, trains and automobiles to get home, only to end up in a forest being menaced by a pack of wolves. “I’m sorry we never got to hear you sing, Kevin!” yells a terrified Joe. “I’m sure your voice is pretty OK!” “Thank you!” replies an equally terrified Kevin.

Notably, the movie was shot before Joe and Nick — and their fans — finally did hear Kevin sing. He debuted his first-ever solo song at a show in Boston in August.

In addition to the group, the cast of the film includes Randall Park, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, Andrea Martin, Billie Lourd, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Santa and Kenny G as himself. At least that explains why, back in February, Jonas Brothers posted a video of themselves watching Kenny G playing in their trailer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Poster for ‘One to One: John & Yoko’/(HBO)

The John Lennon and Yoko Ono documentary One to One: John & Yoko is coming to HBO.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, will debut Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

One to One follows the 18 months John and Yoko lived in New York’s Greenwich Village in the early ’70s. It culminates with the pair’s 1972 One to One concerts, which were Lennon’s only full-length performances after The Beatles‘ 1970 breakup.

The film features never-before-seen and fully restored footage of the concerts. It also includes audio recordings the couple made of themselves when they feared the FBI was listening in on their phone.

One to One previously screened at a variety of festivals, including the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival. It opened in IMAX theaters in April.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.