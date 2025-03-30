Richard Chamberlain, star of ‘Shōgun,’ ‘Dr. Kildare’ and ‘The Thorn Birds,’ dead at 90

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Actor Richard Chamberlain, best-remembered for roles in the hit 1980s miniseries Shōgun and The Thorn Birds, as well as in the ’60s TV series Dr. Kildare, has died at the age of 90.

The actor died on Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii, from complications following a stroke, according to publicist Harlan Boll.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure,” read a statement from Chamberlain’s lifelong partner, Martin Rabbet.

Born in LA in 1934, Chamberlain graduated from Pomona College before beginning his acting career with TV roles in the late 1950s and early 1960s following a stint in the U.S. Army.

The actor’s breakout role came in 1961 when he was cast as the lead role of Dr. Kildare in the TV medical drama of the same name, playing the role of a dedicated doctor at Blair General Hospital for five seasons and winning a Golden Globe for best male TV star. Chamberlain also sang the show’s theme song, “Three Stars Will Shine Tonight,” which became a top 10 hit.

Some 20 years after, Chamberlain found renewed success when he starred as John Blackthorne in the 1980 TV miniseries adaptation of the James Clavell novel Shōgun. He won another Golden Globe for his role as a British seaman captured by samurai in 17th century Japan who rises in stature to become an advisor to the titular feudal military ruler.

He won a third Golden Globe for his starring role in the hit 1983 miniseries The Thorn Birds, playing a family priest who has a forbidden romance.

In later years, Chamberlain appeared in TV series like Nip/Tuck, Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives, Brothers & Sisters and Twin Peaks: The Return.

Chamberlain revealed he was gay in his 2003 memoir titled Shattered Love. He told The New York Times in 2014, “When you grow up in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s being gay, it not only ain’t easy, it’s just impossible”

He added, “I assumed there was something terribly wrong with me. And even becoming famous and all that, it was still there.”

Chamberlain is survived by his partner, Martin Rabbett.

Scott Yamano/Netflix

Adam Sandler is back in the tee box as Happy Gilmore.

Happy Gilmore 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 golf comedy, has a brand-new trailer out Tuesday featuring Sandler taking his iconic running golf hack.

Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Bad Bunny and Christopher McDonald as Happy’s arch rival, Shooter McGavin, appear in the new look. Real-life golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau also appear briefly in the trailer.

Netflix also announced Sandler’s two daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, have joined the cast.

In the trailer, Happy is seen eyeing a collection of busts of golf legends Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, as well as a goofy-looking bust of himself.

Happy previews his return to the game, saying, “I haven’t swung a club in years.”

Later, the trailer shows Bad Bunny’s character recklessly driving a golf cart with Happy on board before shattering a club over his knee.

Stiller, who appeared in the original film as Hal, is also seen reprising his role by greeting a shocked Happy.

Bowen, who plays Virginia, Happy’s love interest from the first film, looks at him lovingly at one point in the trailer and teases, “We’re not done with golf.”

The teaser trailer ends with a hilarious modern twist, with Happy taking a swing on a golf simulator and launching a ball straight through the screen.

Netflix announced in May that Sandler would reprise his role from the 1996 comedy. The original film has evolved into a cult classic over the years and tells the story of a down-and-out hockey player who uses his prior experience to pick up golf.

Happy Gilmore 2 will hit Netflix July 25.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images, FILE

Jessica Alba announced Thursday that she and husband Cash Warren are splitting after 16 years of marriage.

The actress and The Honest Company co-founder shared a statement about their split to Instagram.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years-both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she began. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Her statement continued, “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba and Warren married in May 2008 and share three children — daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7.

The couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary last May.

In a post shared to her Instagram at the time, Alba wrote, “16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren.”

“I’m proud of us for making it this far,” she continued at the time. “There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.”

The trailer for the upcoming documentary Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna arrived on Wednesday. The film, which arrives on Hulu on March 11, tells the story of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin fired a live bullet. Hutchins’ friend Rachel Mason directs the documentary, which a press release described “goes beyond the public narrative to reveal the untold human story of that terrible day and all that followed” …

It’s official. Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are appearing on The Boys. The Prime Video series made the announcement that the former Supernatural co-stars will appear on the fifth and final season of the show in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday. While details on their guest appearance have not yet been released, the duo will reunite with their other Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles

The first Saturday Night Live episode after their 50th anniversary special will air this weekend, and its promo released Wednesday. In the promo, host Shane Gillis finds that the cast is still recovering from the anniversary special, even as cast member Ashley Padilla tries to reassure him that they are ready to move on. Tate McRae will be the musical guest on Gillis’ second hosting gig, which airs on March 1 …

