Richard’s Dinner turns 40

Travis Turner. (U.S. Marshals Service)

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward of up to $5,000 on Monday for information leading to the arrest of a Virginia high school football coach who is wanted on charges involving child sexual abuse material and solicitation of a minor.

Travis Turner, 46, of Appalachia, Virginia, has been missing since Nov. 20, authorities said. He is wanted on multiple felony charges, including five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, according to Virginia State Police.

The U.S. Marshals warned that Turner “may be armed” and to “use caution” in a wanted poster released on Monday amid the search for the Union High School football coach.

Turner was last seen walking into the woods with a gun, according to the coach’s family.

“The last known contact the family had with Travis occurred on or about Thursday, November 20, after he left his residence to walk in the woods with a firearm,” a statement released on Friday from a law firm representing Turner’s family said. “He is believed to have entered a heavily wooded and mountainous area.”

At that time, the statement from attorney Adrian Collins said, no warrants had been issued for Turner’s arrest.

When Turner did not return home that evening, his wife notified law enforcement, the attorney’s statement said.

“She was advised that a missing-person report could not be taken until at least 24 hours had passed,” the attorney’s statement said. “The following day, she filed a missing-person report with the Virginia State Police. The family has cooperated fully with law enforcement in their ongoing efforts to locate Travis.”

Agents with the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office were en route to Turner’s home on Nov. 20 as part of an investigation, when they were informed he was no longer there, police said.

State police said they obtained 10 warrants for Turner on Nov. 24.

“Since his disappearance, VSP has utilized a number of assets, including search and rescue teams, drones and k9s, to assist in the search,” state police said in a statement last week. “VSP’s main priority is locating Turner safely; he is now considered a fugitive.”

Turner is a physical education teacher and head football coach at Union High School, in the Wise County public school district, according to the school’s website. Amid his disappearance, the football team has advanced to the state semifinals, scheduled for this weekend, during its undefeated season.

In response to a request for comment on Turner, Wise County Public Schools it is “aware that law enforcement has filed charges against a staff member who has been on administrative leave.”

“The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students,” the statement continued. “The division will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this process moves forward.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.