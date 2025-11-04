Rick Springfield brings his music and acting experience to Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’

Rick Springfield on Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’ (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Rick Springfield appears in Ryan Murphy’s new Hulu legal series, All’s Fair, where he plays a musician divorcing his wife, played by Jessica Simpson.

Being that he is a musician, you’d think the role wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for him. But the “Jessie’s Girl” singer tells ABC Audio not all musicians would necessarily be able to handle the part.

“It’s like you don’t hire a doctor to play a doctor, you hire an actor,” he says. “If it was just you had to be a musician to be good in the part, every musician would be working.”

Springfield says it’s also rare that he sees a musician written in a way that’s believable.

“The musician thing is a tough thing to pull off on written stuff, you know, I’ve never really seen a fictional one that you go, ‘Wow, they nailed it,'” he says. “Most of the written stuff you kind of look at and you go, ‘I wouldn’t do that.'”

He says that All’s Fair is different, because his role isn’t so much about being a musician, it’s about how he interacts with Simpson’s character.

And Springfield says working with Simpson was “great” because “she goes for it.”

“It was a lot of fun to work with her,” he says, “and certainly fun to work with the other actors.”

The series features an all-star female cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Kim Kardashian and Niecy Nash-Betts. Springfield says being around all the actresses inspired him while acting.

“I ad-libbed a line … about estrogen overload or something like this walking through their offices,” he says. “I guess they liked it because they kept it.” 

All’s Fair is now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez tease the mystery of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5
Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5. (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

The Only Murders in the Building crew is investigating the death of their beloved doorman in season 5.

This new season, which premiered its first three episodes Tuesday on Hulu, finds Steve MartinMartin Short and Selena Gomez back as Charles, Oliver and Mabel. The trio refuses to believe the death of the Arconia’s doorman, Lester, was an accident. In untangling the web of what happened, the trio discover dangerous secrets that connect powerful billionaires with old-school mobsters.

“Our first suspicion when there’s a crime in the building [is] that we suspect it’s ‘the mob,’ in quotes, you know, the old-fashioned cliche, Sopranos-type situation,” Martin told ABC Audio. “Slowly we discover that there’s a new mob. And they are defined in a very contemporary way. It has nothing to do with the old mob.”

As for how their characters are doing emotionally in season 5, Gomez says Mabel is “exploring her independent side,” more solidified and confident. Charles, on the other hand, has been feeling pretty lonely as of late, especially after Oliver’s marriage to Loretta (Meryl Streep) at the end of season 4.

In previous seasons, Charles keeps picking “a female who tries to murder him,” Martin said.

“This year, he is very conscientious about not doing that. He’s very conscientious about trying to get out there more. And so he’s online, he’s doing some online dating, and he’s got a profile that Mabel makes fun of,” Martin said. “And he’s seeking medical help to sort of alter his mindset.”

Without missing a beat, Short quipped: “Not just his mindset!”

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to return Sept. 29
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ (NBC Universal)

Despite her recent family tragedy, Kelly Clarkson will be front and center when the seventh season of her award-winning talk show premieres in September.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will kick off Sept. 29 from the show’s New York City headquarters, with show tapings beginning Sept. 8. This season’s guests will include Lionel Richie, Colin Farrell, Julia Roberts, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Blunt and Scarlett Johansson.

Additionally, the season 7 premiere week will spotlight the heroes who rescued campers from the flood in Texas in July.

While Kelly’s show has been off for the summer, she hasn’t been absent from our screens. Her Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories four-part special, which features her chatting and singing with musicians like Jonas Brothers and Teddy Swims, began airing on NBC in August.

Kelly, whose former husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children, died of cancer on Aug. 7, is also set to return to The Voice in the spring of 2026.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Abbott Elementary’ films season 5 episode at Philadelphia Phillies game
ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ cast. (Disney/Pamela Littky)

Abbott Elementary is taking a field trip.

The hit ABC sitcom filmed an upcoming season 5 episode at a Philadelphia Phillies game on Thursday night.

Photos of the cast on the field at Citizens Bank Park with the Phillies mascot, Phillie Phanatic, were posted on Instagram.

Show creator and star Quinta Brunson previously teased the episode during San Diego Comic-Con in July, saying, “You can expect us to be filming at a live event, but I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy.”

It’s not the first time the Philadelphia-set classroom comedy has featured Philly sports. Season 2 featured an appearance from Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, and season 3 featured appearances by Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham.

Season 5 of Abbott Elementary debuts Oct. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.