Ridgeway man arrested after domestic threat

A man has been arrested following a domestic disturbance in Ridgeway last week. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating the incident that occurred at 779 Wright Road.

The investigation revealed that a domestic altercation had taken place between Richard John Smith and his wife, Jeanie Hawks Smith. During the incident, Richard Smith allegedly retrieved a firearm, brandished it, and threatened both his wife and his brother-in-law, Jimmy Hawks.

Smith then reportedly discharged the firearm in their direction, preventing them from leaving the room. During the incident, Richard demanded Jeanie to hand over her cell phone, then threatened to shoot her if she refused. After approximately thirty minutes, Jeanie and Jimmy were able to leave the residence and contact law enforcement.

Smith was taken into custody at the residence without incident. Smith has been charged with shooting or stabbing with intent to maim or kill, abduction and kidnapping, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and robbery.

Smith is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.