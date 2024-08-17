Ridgeway man arrested after vehicle pursuit

On Friday, August 16, 2024, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Interdiction Unit
attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Chrysler 300 on Summit Road in Henry County
Virginia. The vehicle was operated by Derrick Mananda Hairston. During the traffic stop, Hairston
failed to obey emergency lights and sirens. Hairston was pursued and exceeded speeds of 100 miles
per hour. A short time later while traveling on Carver Rd., Hairston failed to maintain control of his
vehicle striking the guard rail and a concrete pillar. Hairston’s vehicle came to rest in the ditch in the
area of 3785 Carver Road in Henry County. Hairston refused commands to exit the vehicle and
attempted to drive away before deputies from the Interdiction Unit apprehended him. A Henry County
Patrol/Narcotics K9 unit was on scene and assisted with the apprehension of Hairston. During the
search, multiple items were seized including an undisclosed amount of Cocaine, Marijuana, U.S.
Currency, and a cellular device all consistent with the distribution of narcotics. All suspected narcotics
will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.
The suspect, Derrick Mananda Hairston, 47 years of age, 1350 Kings Mill Road, Ridgeway
Virginia, was arrested for the following charges and held without bond at the Henry County Adult
Detention Center.
- Violation of Virginia Code Section 46.2-816: Following Too Closely
- Violation of Virginia Code Section 46.2-817: Felony Elude Law Enforcement
- Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-460: Obstruction
- Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-266: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (DUID)
- Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-248: Felony Possess Schedule I or II Drug With Intent
to Distribute 2nd Offense (Cocaine)
The Henry County Sheriff’s is dedicated to ridding this community of illegal narcotics, drug
dealers and will always continue to be proactively pursuing these individuals to keep
our community safe. Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is
asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-
CRIME (632-7463). The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500.00 for
information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information
provided determines the amount of reward paid.