Ridgeway man arrested for child pornography

On July 1, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), began actively investigating the alleged manufacturing and distribution of child pornography at a residence located on Lakes Edge Drive in the Ridgeway community.

As a result of this joint investigation, investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and HSI executed a search warrant at the residence. During the search, investigators located evidence related to the production of child sexually explicit material.

Ryan Michael Workman, 32 years of age, has been identified as the primary target of the investigation. Workman has been arrested in connection with the incident and charged with five counts of Production of Child Sexually Abusive Material.

Ryan Workman is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The exploitation of children is a serious and reprehensible crime. Our agency, along with our federal partners, is committed to identifying, investigating, and prosecuting those responsible for these acts to the fullest extent of the law.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or submit tips anonymously through the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.