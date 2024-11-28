Ridgeway woman arrested for solicitation of murder

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office charged Gennevieve McGhee, 44 years of age, with criminal solicitation of murder, following an investigation that revealed her alleged involvement in planning a murder for hire.

On November 26, 2024, a confidential source met with McGhee at her residence located at 4399 Chestnut Knob Rd., Ridgeway, Virginia. Acting under law enforcement direction, the source utilized a recording device that captured audio and video evidence during their interactions.

In the recorded conversation, McGhee was positively identified as the individual speaking with the source. During the exchange, McGhee allegedly discussed detailed plans regarding payment arrangements and provided instructions for carrying out the robbery and murder. According to the evidence, McGhee gave detailed instructions how she wanted this carried out.

McGhee is charged with the following offense:

Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-29: Criminal Solicitation of Murder

Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-22: Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

On November 27, 2024, McGhee was taken into custody by deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. McGhee is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The case is currently under review by the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. No additional information will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.