Ridley Scott says he’s already “playing with an idea” for a third ‘Gladiator’ film

Ridley Scott says he’s already “playing with an idea” for a third ‘Gladiator’ film
Mescal in ‘Gladiator II’ – Paramount Pictures/Aidan Monaghan

Gladiator II, the sequel to Ridley Scott‘s 2000 Oscar winner, doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 22, but the filmmaker says he’s already looking ahead to a third installment. 

As reported, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington star in the upcoming sequel, which centers on Mescal’s Lucius, who returns to Rome against his will, but with vengeance on his mind.

While promoting the picture to the French-language publication PremiereScott revealed, “I’m already playing with the idea of Gladiator III,” before adding, “No, seriously! I lit the fuse.”

Scott, who will be turning 87 just after the second film debuts, reveals another famous sequel inspired him to push the story further. “The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone ending up with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘And now, Father, what do I do?’ So, the next [one] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is.”

It’s likely in this case he’s referring to Mescal’s character as the stand-in for Al Pacino‘s Michael. However, Mescal isn’t putting the chariot before the horse: he said Scott only recently clued him in to a third film.

“I’m waiting to see what will happen, but I’m interested, of course,” the actor said. “But we must not hurry anything,” stressing it’s all up to whether a third film would serve the story.  

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jon Stewart to miss ‘The Daily Show’ after COVID-19 diagnosis
Jon Stewart to miss ‘The Daily Show’ after COVID-19 diagnosis
Comedy Central

The Daily Show will be without Jon Stewart Monday after the part-time host tested positive for COVID-19.

As he recovers, Michael Kosta will host the show at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central; each episode debuts the next morning on Paramount+.

Stewart will return to the anchor desk Aug. 12, ABC Audio has learned.

With Stewart anchoring Monday nights since his return on Feb. 12, the Emmy-winning program features a rotating series of hosts, including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper and Kosta.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Prime Video drops trailer to its Italian spin-off ‘Citadel: Diana’
Prime Video drops trailer to its Italian spin-off ‘Citadel: Diana’
Prime Video

Prime Video just dropped an action-packed trailer to Citadel: Diana, the Italian-language spin-off of Joe and Anthony Russo‘s spy series. 

While the original series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden — and its second season will also star What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry — Diana stars Matilda De Angelis.

Citadel: Diana, like the Indian spin-off Citadel: Honey Bunny and the flagship show, centers on the titular spy agency, which was scattered by a rival one, Manticore. 

In Diana, De Angelis’ title character, a former Citadel agent, “is alone trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore” and “finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever” — but she has to trust “an unlikely ally … the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization.”

Along the way, she’ll hunt the people who murdered her family and tackle a multinational cabal of arms dealers developing bleeding-edge weapons of war. 

The actress goes full-on John Wick in the trailer, which features car chases, gunplay and a show-stopping chase using zip lines over European locations.

The show debuts on Prime Video on October 10.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ unite for record-setting 5 million box office debut
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ unite for record-setting $205 million box office debut
Disney

Deadpool & Wolverine debuted with an estimated $205 million at the domestic box office — the biggest opening of 2024 so far, surpassing the recent record of $155 million recently set by Inside Out 2.

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular duo, also had the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated film, eclipsing the first Deadpool movie, which grossed $132 million. Deadpool 2 ranks third with $125 million.

Globally, Deadpool & Wolverine has topped $438 million.

Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is now the first film franchise ever to top $30 billion worldwide, according to Variety, making it the most prolific Hollywood franchise with 34 installments over 15 years.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Twisters finished the weekend in second place, earning an estimated $35.3 million at the North American box office in its second week of release. Its domestic tally now stands at $154.9 million.

Third place went to Despicable Me 3, which delivered an estimated $14.2 million at the domestic box office, bringing its four-week total to $290.9 million.

The aforementioned Inside Out 2 landed in fourth place, collecting an estimated $8.3 million in North America, bringing its seven-week tally to $613.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was the Nicholas Cage thriller Longlegs, adding an estimated $6.7 million in it’s third week at the domestic box office. The film has earned $58 million, surpassing Talk to Me as the highest-grossing indie horror film in North America, per Variety.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.