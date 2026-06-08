Ridley Scott to direct Hugh Jackman in new ‘Treasure Island’ film adaptation

Ridley Scott to direct Hugh Jackman in new ‘Treasure Island’ film adaptation
Hugh Jackman attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City. (John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images) | Ridley Scott poses for a portrait ahead of his conversation on stage at BFI Southbank on October 5, 2025, in London, England. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

Ridley Scott and Hugh Jackman are taking on an adaptation of a classic novel.

Scott is set to direct Jackman in a new film adaptation of Treasure Island, ABC Audio has confirmed. Jackman will play the pirate Long John Silver in this new take on the Robert Louis Stevenson novel.

According to Deadline, Adolescence writer Jack Thorne wrote the film’s script and will executive produce. Scott will also produce the film alongside Michael Pruss for the production company Scott Free.

There is currently no studio attached to the project, but it is set to hit the market on Monday, the outlet reports.

Treasure Island follows a young boy who discovers a map to a legendary buried treasure. He sets out on a journey across the sea to find the fortune, all the while finding himself in a battle of wits with the pirate Long John Silver.

This upcoming adaptation is described as a new take on Stevenson’s classic, which was originally published in 1883.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Hulu shares trailer for Lisa Ann Walter’s debut comedy special
Hulu shares trailer for Lisa Ann Walter’s debut comedy special
Lisa Ann Walter in her new comedy special ‘Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident.’ (Disney)

The trailer for Lisa Ann Walter’s first comedy special has arrived.

Hulu has released the trailer for the Abbott Elementary actress and comedian’s debut comedy special, called Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident.

Walter covers many topics during the new special, including feral Gen-Xers, self-loathing and navigating a backsliding America, all told from the “no-filter lens of a grown-a** woman who has been paying attention,” according to an official description.

The trailer for the special, which was filmed in Philadelphia, shows off several of Walter’s jokes.

“I had a young boyfriend for a while after the divorce,” Walter says. “I didn’t want to, but I was divorced in LA and that’s the law.”

This new comedy special was written, performed, executive produced and directed by Walter. Her Abbott Elementary costar Sheryl Lee Ralph serves as one of its executive producers.

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident arrives to Hulu on May 15.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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Billie Eilish is ‘grateful’ she and her fans will be able to watch her 3D concert film ‘forever’
Billie Eilish is ‘grateful’ she and her fans will be able to watch her 3D concert film ‘forever’
Billie Eilish and James Cameron attend the ‘Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D’ U.S. Premiere on May 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), a concert film the Grammy-winning star co-directed with James Cameron, hits theaters Friday, and Billie says she’s happy that she and her fans will be able to watch it “forever.”

At the LA premiere, Billie told ABC News of the film, “I just feel really, really grateful that it’s gonna exist forever, and I’ll get to watch this show and this tour that I loved so much, and made so many memories with them, forever.”

“I think that’s really magical for them to have and for me to have,” she continued. “It’s just a moment in time captured forever.”

Billie also wants her fans to “sing and dance if they want and just have fun” while watching the film. She notes, “It’s a concert. It is a movie, but it’s a concert.”

The Oscar winner was also “really grateful” that a director “as incredibly talented and legendary” as James was “so eager to collaborate with me and listen to my feelings and thoughts and opinions” while working on the project.

As for James, he tells ABC News that initially they were simply going to film a show on Billie’s tour. But then, he says, “It got complicated, because then we started trying to tell a story about [Billie’s] relationship with her fans … and what her … reality is like.” As a result, he says, “It kind of grew a little bit.”

But throughout, James says he was impressed with “how in control … of the show and of the process” Billie was while filming. In fact, he says, “I had to keep up with her, and that energy of — I don’t want to say perfectionism, because that sounds a bit elitist — but I would say, the pursuit of excellence.” 

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ wins another weekend atop the box office
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ wins another weekend atop the box office
Luigi, Yoshi, Mario and Toad in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Nintendo, Illumination)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is still winning at the box office.

The animated movie, the sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, topped the box office for a third straight week, taking in an additional $35 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It’s already the year’s highest grossing film in the U.S., with a total gross of over $355 million.

Project Hail Mary hung on to the #2 spot for the second week, taking in $20.5 million. A new release this week, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, came in at #3 with $13.5 million.

The Drama and You, Me & Tuscany rounded out the top 5 with $4.8 million and $3.8 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $35 million
2. Project Hail Mary – $20.5 million
3. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – $13.5 million
4. The Drama – $4.8 million
5. You, Me & Tuscany – $3.8 million
6. Hoppers – $2.9 million
7. Normal – $2.65 million
8. BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING – $1.8 million
9. Busboys – $1.65 million
10. Bhooth Bangla – $950,000

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