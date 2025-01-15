Riley Keough says she wants her kids to ‘find joy’ in simple things

Riley Keough says she wants her kids to ‘find joy’ in simple things
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Riley Keough is sharing how she wants to raise her kids differently than her own upbringing.

In an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast released on Wednesday, the actress, who is the eldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, opened up about her childhood, talked about the relationship she had with her mother and shared what she wants to instill in her children.

“I think she was such an amazing parent and she wanted us to have — I think her father did — these amazing experiences all the time,” Keough told host Alex Cooper. “For me personally, I think that the problem there could be for some that when you’re used to so much, it’s hard to find joy in simple things.”

“I really want my children to be able to find joy … just playing in the backyard and doing normal kid stuff and not need like elephants and circus and all these things all the time,” she said.

The actress also talked about the mother-daughter dynamic she had with Presley, who died in January 2023 at 54 from a small bowel obstruction. Keough said the dynamic with her mom “changed” when Presley “fell into her addiction.”

“There was a certain point, probably in my mid 20s, when I sort of became more of the caretaker in the relationship. And I think it was around when she became addicted to opiates,” Keough said.

As a mom to daughter Tupelo Storm, whom she shares with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, Keough said she doesn’t want to ever burden her kids and make them feel like they have to take care of her.

“I really am going to try my best,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s just inevitable, but as a parent, I don’t ever want my kids to feel like they have to take care of me, or unless they literally do. But I mean like emotionally, you know?”

“I don’t want my children to feel like my happiness is their responsibility,” she added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Keke Palmer graces cover of December’s ‘SELF,’ talks handling fame, isolation and more
Keke Palmer graces cover of December’s ‘SELF,’ talks handling fame, isolation and more
Jason Kim 

Keke Palmer has been grinding since she was 11, but not without some ups and downs. The star of December’s SELF cover, Keke opened up about some of her struggles, which at one point included handling fame.

“I wouldn’t understand it at the time, but I think when I was younger, I did hold a lot of grudges and it was truly suffocating for me,” she said. “I felt so isolated in my experience and I blamed everyone around me … I never really told anybody. I was just writing it in my journal.”

Over time, Keke learned how to deal with the feeling of isolation by understanding she’s not alone. “How I deal with it is to not center myself,” she says. “I think about all the other people who feel weird in the world, because if we take all the glamour out of it, and all the specifics and uniqueness of what it means to be famous, it just means feeling weird.”

“I think everybody in the world feels extraordinarily alienated,” she continues, “and we feel even more alienated when we alienate others. And that’s what comes with fame.”

Though she knows her journey from humble beginnings was far from easy, Keke clarifies that her struggle made room for her success story.

“Everybody always felt so bad for me, like I was so much better than where I came from—when the reality is, I am who I am because of where I came from. I love my parents. We are doing this together,” she says. “So it’s also a lot of reclaiming the fact that my life may be different, but please don’t pity me and don’t make me feel like I’m some kind of sob story, because I’m proud of who I am.”

Meanwhile, the release of Keke’s buddy comedy with SZA, One of Them Days, has been moved up from Jan. 24 to Jan. 17.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Heidi Klum wows as E.T. at her 2024 Halloween party
Heidi Klum wows as E.T. at her 2024 Halloween party
TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Heidi Klum once again pulled out all the stops for her highly anticipated annual Halloween party, showing up as E.T. in a costume that has everyone talking.

The supermodel and TV host keeps her fans on their toes and eagerly awaiting her big costume reveal each year. This year, she took her signature extravagance to new heights with her nostalgic ’80s costume, a choice that underscores her reputation as the “Queen of Halloween.”

“HEIDI HALLOWEEN 2024 OUT OF THIS WORLD,” Klum shared in a post on Instagram Thursday night, showcasing the big reveal of her costume inspired by the hit 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Her look stands out as one of the night’s highlights, with makeup elements and eye-catching details that look like they came straight out of Steven Spielberg‘s iconic film.

Klum’s party is always the season’s must-attend event, drawing celebrities in their best Halloween attire.

This isn’t Klum’s first time making a splash at her annual bash. Known for her elaborate, jaw-dropping costumes, the model has turned Halloween into her personal runway, transforming into otherworldly creatures and larger-than-life characters, such as a peacock and a giant worm in past years.

She’s also donned costumes such as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, as well as the werewolf from Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” music video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: Short lists in 10 categories announced
Oscars 2025: Short lists in 10 categories announced
Universal Pictures

The short lists for the 2025 Oscars are in.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the short lists in 10 award categories on Tuesday: best documentary feature film, best documentary short film, best international feature film, best original score, best original song, best makeup and hairstyling, best visual effects, best animated short film, best live action short film and best sound.

Some of the films on the short lists that may receive nominations at the 97th Academy Awards include Emilia Pérez, Dune: Part Two, Mufasa: The Lion King, Gladiator II and Wicked.

Ahead of the official Oscar nominations announcement on Jan. 17, each short list was determined by members of each corresponding branch, except for international feature film and live action short film lists. For those two categories, Academy members from all branches who have “met a minimum viewing requirement” were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting.

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2. The ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and, for the first time ever, stream live on Hulu.

See the short lists for best documentary feature, best international feature and best visual effects below:

Best documentary feature film
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Dahomey
Daughters
Eno
Frida
Hollywoodgate
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Queendom
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Union
Will & Harper

Best international feature film
Brazil, I’m Still Here
Canada, Universal Language
Czech Republic, Waves
Denmark, The Girl with the Needle
France, Emilia Pérez
Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Iceland, Touch
Ireland, Kneecap
Italy, Vermiglio
Latvia, Flow
Norway, Armand
Palestine, From Ground Zero
Senegal, Dahomey
Thailand, How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies
United Kingdom, Santosh

Best visual effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mufasa: The Lion King
Twisters
Wicked

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.