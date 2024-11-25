Ringo Starr appears to confirm who’ll play him in Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies

ABC/Randy Holmes

Ringo Starr appears to have confirmed the rumors that Saltburn star Barry Keoghan is going to play him in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles movies.

Back in February, Mendes announced plans to make four separate Beatles movies, one for each member — Ringo, Paul McCartneyJohn Lennon and George Harrison — and almost immediately speculation began as to who’ll play the Fab Four, with Keoghan’s name mentioned for Ringo.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 84-year-old Ringo appeared to let it slip that the rumor is true.

When asked how he feels about Keoghan playing him, Ringo shared, “Well, I think it’s great. I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”

So far there’s been no official announcement about the casting.

Mendes’ films will be made by Sony Pictures, and will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music. Each film will be told from the point of view of one of the band members.

“I was broke”: Al Pacino confesses he lost million
“I was broke”: Al Pacino confesses he lost $50 million
The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Although he’s an icon, he’s an “idiot” with money — that’s one the takeaways from Al Pacino‘s new memoir, Sonny Boy.

According to excerpts from the New York Post, Pacino found himself in a shortfall, partially from his own lavish spending and partially because his accountant was involved in — and later jailed for — a Ponzi scheme.

Although The Godfather was a huge hit, Pacino only got $35,000 for playing Michael Corleone, and after paying his agents and the like, he was “broke.”

He explained it was his Godfather co-star, then-girlfriend Diane Keaton, who marched the actor before his attorney in the mid-’80s to try to beat some financial sense into him. “You’re going to tell me, ‘Oh, he’s an artist.’ No. He. Is. An idiot,” she reportedly said.

Calling his spending even into the 2010s “a crazy montage of loss,” he said at one point he had 16 cars, 23 cellphones and paid a landscaper $400,000 a year for “a house I didn’t even live in.”

And then there was the shady accountant.

Pacino said, “I had fifty million dollars, and then I had nothing.”

He was also supporting his three children at the time — and added a fourth in 2023.

Pacino said his now “dear friend” Adam Sandler threw him a lifeline — and a big check — for 2011’s Jack and Jill

Jack and Jill was the first movie I made after I lost my money. To be honest, I did it because I didn’t have anything else. Adam Sandler wanted me, and they paid me a lot for it.” 

At 84, the actor says he “has to think very seriously about my estate now … I have to get advice from people who are way smarter than me.”

In brief: Lori Loughlin makes TV series return and more
Prime Video has released first-look images for the new Dick Wolf police drama On Call, featuring Lori Loughlin‘s TV series return. The series “follows a rookie and veteran officer duo,” played by Pretty Little LiarsTroian Bellisario and The Good Doctor‘s Brandon Larracuente, “as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California.” The show will explore “the morality of protecting and serving a community.” Loughlin, who served two months behind bars for her role in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, will play Lit. Bishop. ER‘s Eriq La Salle and Tulsa King‘s Rich Ting also star. On Call premieres Jan. 9 …

A sequel to the 2023 film The Family Plan is in the works, with Mark Wahlberg set to produce and reprise his role as Dan Morgan, a government assassin turned suburban dad, Apple Original Films has announced. Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby will also return. The sequel “takes place during Christmas in Europe. Dan has planned the perfect vacation for the Morgans, but his past continues to haunt them in unexpected ways.” The Family Plan premiered as the most-watched film on Apple TV+ last year, according to the streaming service …

Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone and Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston have been tapped to star in the upcoming action-thriller Lone Wolf, according to Deadline. The movie follows Gladstone as a troubled vet struggling with addiction who is recruited by Cranston for a covert government plot to assassinate a high-level politician, per the outlet. But after being set to take the fall, she must use her skills to outwit the shadow agents to protect the future of her son …

CBS has picked up the Young Sheldon spin-off George and Mandy’s First Marriage for a full season, the network has announced. The series “follows Georgie and Mandy,” played respectively by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, “as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.” Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez also star. The premiere episode of George and Mandy’s First Marriage amassed 10.6 million multiplatform viewers in its first seven days, according to VideoAmp and Paramount+ internal data. The show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS …

‘One Tree Hill’ alum Bethany Joy Lenz talks leaving “cult” in new memoir
Simon & Schuster

One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz is opening up about leaving a group she describes as a “cult” in her new memoir, Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!).

Lenz, who played Haley James Scott on the iconic teen drama, described the group, known as The Big House Family, in an interview with Good Morning America that aired Tuesday.

“It was just a home group Bible study, and then it morphed with the entrance of a pastor from another state,” Lenz said. “I think he just saw a lot of young professionals and got dollar signs in his eyes and went, ‘Oh, I know what I can do here.'”

Lenz said the pastor then began a “long-game con” and a “long-game manipulation.”

“After about a year I was totally entrenched in it,” she said.

Lenz married a fellow member of the group and split her time between the group’s home base in Idaho and the One Tree Hill sets in North Carolina.

Lenz said she eventually left the group and her marriage in search of a better life for her daughter.

These days, Lenz is reconnecting with old friends — her One Tree Hill castmates Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan. The trio now host the podcast Drama Queens.

“We didn’t make those connective points when we were younger for various reasons — one of which being: I was in a cult, and so it was harder for me to make connections with people,” she said. “But yeah, I’m really grateful that the opportunity came back around.”

Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!) is out now.

