Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 37th wedding anniversary

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 37th wedding anniversary
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are celebrating 37 years together.

The actors, both 68, shared Instagram tributes to one another on Wednesday.

“Happy 37th Anniversary my love!!!” Wilson captioned a photo of her and her husband bundled up in hats and jackets.

Hanks, meanwhile, shared a warm-weather selfie his wife took of them while out for a swim.

“37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs. -Mr.THanks,” Hanks wrote, capitalizing the first two letters in “thanks” as a play on his own initials.

Back in 2013, Hanks opened up about his marriage to Wilson in a CNN interview, calling “every day” with her a “blast” and “fun.”

“I must say that when I met Rita, I thought, ‘Oh, this is what it’s supposed to be like when you are married to somebody,” Hanks said. “It’s supposed to be this carefree and easy and, you know, oddly enough, weighty.”

Over the years, Wilson has expressed her gratitude for Hanks as well, writing in a 2019 Instagram post that her song “The Spark” was inspired by her relationship with her husband.

“In any long term relationship, if you’re lucky, you started with a spark, that beautiful glimmer that ignites into a lasting love,” Wilson wrote in part. “Fires need to be tended to, stoked, added to, watched. As long as there is a spark you’ll always have a fire. I love you, Tom.”

Hanks and Wilson married on April 30, 1988, and share a blended family: their sons Chester “Chet” Marlon Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks, and Tom’s son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, whom he shares with ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Eric Dane reveals he’s been diagnosed with ALS, says he’ll return to ‘Euphoria’
Eric Dane reveals he’s been diagnosed with ALS, says he’ll return to ‘Euphoria’
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The 52-year-old shared the health update with People, saying, “I have been diagnosed with ALS,” and adding, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

ALS, short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neurological disorder where the symptoms worsen over time, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The NIH notes that ALS causes motor neurons, a type of nerve cell in the brain and spinal cord, to deteriorate, causing the muscles to weaken and eventually leads to paralysis, taking away a person’s ability to move, speak or even breathe.

There is currently no known cure for ALS but some treatments, including FDA-approved medications and physical and speech therapies, may slow down the progression of the disorder and improve an ALS patient’s quality of life.

Dr. Leah Croll, a neurologist for Maimonides Health, told ABC News that a person’s age is considered to be one of the risk factors of ALS.

“Most people will be diagnosed somewhere between the ages of 40 and 70. And typically, the average age of diagnosis is about 55,” Croll said. “There’s really only two known risk factors for ALS. One is a family history of it and the other is age. So the older you are, the more likely you are to get it.”

Dane, who has built a 30-year acting career, shot to fame amid six seasons on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Dr. Mark Sloan, affectionately known as “McSteamy.”

More recently, the longtime actor portrayed Cal Jacobs, the head of the Jacobs family, on Euphoria.

Dane told People that despite his diagnosis, he’s continuing to work on the hit HBO show, which begins filming its third and final season on April 14.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of ‘Euphoria’ next week,” Dane said.

But Dane, often in the spotlight, is also requesting space, telling People, “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

The actor is married to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple share two daughters.

Gayheart had filed for divorce in 2018 but called it off in March 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bryce Dallas Howard on her new documentary, ‘Pets’
Bryce Dallas Howard on her new documentary, ‘Pets’
Disney/Natasha Campos

Bryce Dallas Howard directs the new documentary Pets, all about our furry little friends.

The film, which is streaming now on Disney+, explores the relationship between animals and the people who own them all over the world. All types of animals are highlighted in the documentary: from dogs and cats to pigs and birds of prey. Howard told ABC Audio every story highlighted in the film spoke to her in different ways.

“I think that the healing benefits of having a pet in your life is significant,” Howard said. “As you’re getting older and things are slowing down and things can start to feel [like] there’s some loneliness, the relationship with a pet is especially powerful in one’s last chapter of their life.”

If she had to pick a part of the film that really resonated, it would have to be the section that highlighted Dog Duca, an animal shelter in Japan that was founded by Shinobu Takahashi.

The shelter is named after Takahashi’s late pet dog, Duca. It is known for its Senior Dog Supporter program, which connects senior citizens with older dogs who need loving homes.

“Dog Duca and the stories in Japan and whatnot, that really touched me deeply,” Howard said. “I just felt that the way that they spoke to that relationship and that journey and the gratitude that we feel for pets was just very profound.”

As for what inspires her filmmaking, Howard says she likes making movies about relatable topics.

“I like connecting with people about things that we can bond over, that we have in common,” Howard said. “I just am always attracted to that. I’m attracted to it as an actor. I like to make movies that a lot of people are wanting to see.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Claire Danes to reunite with ‘My So-Called Life’ creator for new series
Claire Danes to reunite with ‘My So-Called Life’ creator for new series
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

It’s a My So-Called reunion.

Claire Danes is looking to reteam with Winnie Holzman, the creator of My So-Called Life, over 30 years after they originally worked together on the coming-of-age TV show.

The pair is aiming to reunite on a family drama series for HBO called The Applebaum Curse. According to the show’s logline, the series would be an “ongoing one-hour drama series about a dysfunctional family with Claire Danes as the lead role.”

In addition to starring in the show, Danes would serve as an executive producer on the project. Holzman would write and executive produce along with serving as showrunner.

Holzman shared the news on the red carpet of the Writers Guild Awards, where she was asked why there has not been any attempt to remake My So-Called Life in this age filled with reboots and remakes.

“It’s interesting that you’re asking me that. I am writing something that I’m hoping to do with Claire. It’s not a reboot in the traditional sense, but I think Claire Danes and I back together would be a kind of version of that,” Holzman said.

She made it clear that while it’s not a reboot and instead “a completely different story,” she’s excited about the prospect of working with Danes again.

“I’m writing it now, and it’s hopefully gonna be at HBO, so we’ll see,” Holzman said. “I have to cross my fingers! You never know what’s gonna happen, but Claire would love to do this with me, so I’m excited.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.