RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump to step down amid speculation about Florida senate seat
(WASHINGTON) — Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump whom he tapped to co-chair the Republican National Committee for the 2024 election cycle, said she intends to step down from her position.
The move comes amid mounting speculation that she could be tapped to fill an upcoming Senate vacancy in Florida, whose Sen. Marco Rubio has been nominated for secretary of state.
“The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting,” Lara Trump said in a post on X.
Should Rubio be confirmed as secretary of state in Trump’s incoming administration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would need to choose a successor to serve out the rest of Rubio’s term, which expires in 2026.
“It is something I would seriously consider,” Lara Trump said in an interview with The Associated Press.
She added, “If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.”
(NEW YORK) — Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told “Good Morning America” Wednesday that presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver what “Americans are hungry for — a unifying president, one that wants to find solutions.”
Walz also sought on Wednesday to downplay comments made by President Joe Biden, who a day earlier had seemingly referred to supporters of the Republican ticket as “garbage” in response to former President Donald Trump‘s controversial Madison Square Garden rally.
When asked about Biden’s comments on Wednesday, Walz said, “The president’s clarified his remarks.”
“Let’s be very clear,” Walz added. “The vice president and I have made it absolutely clear that we want everyone part of this.”
Speaking during a Voto Latino campaign call, Biden had referenced a joke by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump’s Sunday event at MSG.
“Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a ‘floating island of garbage,'” Biden said, according to a video clip on CNN.
“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” the president had added. Biden later said the comment was only referring to the comedian in question, not Trump’s supporters more broadly.
But Republicans seized upon the comments to energize supporters. Trump’s running mate JD Vance, for example, described Biden’s remarks as “disgusting,” adding, “Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There’s no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it.”
With less than a week of campaigning left, Walz said Harris’ Tuesday night address at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. featured “the rhetoric that a president of the United States gives.”
The Democratic ticket, he added, is “one that understands we’re all in this together, one that welcomes robust debate about the issues.”
Walz said “dissenting voices” would “have a seat at the table because that’s how we find real solutions.”
The Minnesota governor contrasted Harris’ remarks to former President Donald Trump’s “divisive rhetoric,” which he said “needs to end.”
Harris’ closing argument at the Ellipse swiped at Trump while calling for unity.
“Unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe people who disagree with me are the enemy,” Harris said. “He wants to put them in jail; I’ll give them a seat at the table,” she added, in reference to her campaign platform to include a Republican in her cabinet if elected.
“I pledge to you to approach my work with the joy and optimism that comes from making a difference in peoples’ lives,” Harris said.
“And I pledge to be a president for all Americans — and to always put country above party and self,” Harris added.
Walz told “Good Morning America” the campaign is confident.
“We’re winning this thing,” he said. “There’s energy out there. I have done this long enough to know these things are won at the end. We’re not taking anything for granted.”
“We know it’s going to be close,” Walz added. “We’ve got the better ground game. We’ve got the momentum on our side.”
“There will be a clear result,” Walz replied when asked about his concerns for the final week of the campaign.
“My biggest concern is Donald Trump has brought pessimism to folks. People believe their votes don’t matter. Your vote does matter. Get out there. Participate in this democracy.”
“I think you’re going to see Donald Trump continue to spiral downward in this really difficult and hateful rhetoric,” he added.
“We saw our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico have to endure this. We’ve seen it in Ohio with folks. That’s what’s going to end.”
Trump meanwhile, defended the MSG event as a “love fest” and said it was an “honor to be involved.”
(WASHINGTON) — Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr — the first openly trans lawmaker in the state — has won her bid for reelection to the Montana House of Representatives after she was censured and barred from the House floor for almost two years. Her win allows Zephyr to take to the House floor for debate once more.
Zephyr’s censure stemmed from her pleas on the House floor against a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youth.
“If you are denying gender-affirming care and forcing a trans child to go through puberty, that is tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed,” Zephyr said in the April 18, 2023 debate. “If you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”
She later elaborated on the comments in an April 2023 interview with ABC News, arguing that gender-affirming support and care improves the mental health of trans children, who face higher rates of discrimination and bullying.
“I have lost friends to suicide this year,” Zephyr said. “I’ve had families call me when there have been … suicide attempts by trans youth, including one trans teenager who attempted to take her life watching one of these hearings on legislation targeting the transgender community.”
Republican lawmakers responded to her comments on the House floor by refusing to allow her to speak or comment on the House floor, she said. Some legislators, including House Speaker Matt Regier, argued she had broken House rules of decorum.
Demonstrators in support of Zephyr interrupted House business several days later to protest her silencing, and she showed her support by holding up her mic.
“Let her speak,” protesters chanted.
House Republicans voted to censure her in response, representing just over the two-thirds needed to bar her from the House floor.
“All representatives are free to participate in House debate while following the House rules. The choice to not follow House rules is one that Representative Zephyr has made,” said Regier in a statement to reporters following the censure. “The only person silencing Representative Zephyr is Representative Zephyr.”
Several of her colleagues argued that Zephyr was inciting “violence” and showing “flagrant disregard for the safety and well-being” of those at the House, according to one statement from the Montana Freedom Caucus.
Zephyr argued the real violence is the negative impact gender-affirming care bans may have on transgender youth.
The day after her censure, Zephyr could be found seated in the public area of the state capitol building, voting and participating with her laptop as close to the House floor as she was allowed.
“The people sent me here to do the work, and much of that work is on the House floor,” she told ABC News at the time. “I need to be as close as possible, so I can have the conversations with legislators and make sure that I can, at least in some way, make sure the voice of my constituents can be discussed.”
Zephyr filed a lawsuit against the state, Regier and Sergeant at Arms for the Montana House of Representatives Bradley Murfitt in an attempt to reinstate her legislative privileges and duties. The lawsuit was dismissed.
“The recent actions violate my 1st amendment rights, as well as the rights of my 11,000 constituents to representation,” Zephyr said in a tweet Monday. “Montana’s State House is the people’s House, not Speaker Regier’s, and I’m determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard.”
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office, which represented the state against the lawsuit, denounced the effort as “political activism masquerading as a lawsuit.”
“The ACLU is trying to use the courts to interfere with the legislature as it carries out its constitutional duties on behalf of Montanans,” said Emily Flower, Knudsen’s press secretary. “Any relief granted by the court would be a gross violation of the separation of powers.”
(WASHINGTON) — Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, released a video statement Thursday afternoon saying he’s staying in the race following damning allegations reported by CNN.
CNN claims that Robinson – under a username he allegedly used frequently online — made several inflammatory comments on a message board of a pornography website more than a decade ago, including one comment where he allegedly referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” ABC News has not confirmed this reporting or the online username allegedly linked to him.
Just before the story was posted, Robinson denied he made the comments and claimed the allegations were “salacious tabloid lies.”
“Let me reassure you the things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson,” Robinson said in the video posted on X. “You know my words, you know my character and you know that I have been completely transparent in this race and before.”
CNN reports the comments were made by Robinson between 2008 and 2012 under the username “minisoldr” on “Nude Africa,” a pornographic website that includes a message board.
CNN said it was able “to identify as Robinson by matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two,” according to the report.
CNN also reports that under the username used by Robinson on “Nude Africa,” Robinson allegedly describes a memory of “peeping” on women in the shower as a 14-year-old and allegedly also posted about watching transgender pornography. ABC News has not confirmed that the comments were made by Robinson.
ABC News has reached out to the North Carolina Republican Party and has not heard back.
CNN asked Robinson to explain all the matching details in the profile mentioned in the report. Robinson claimed, without providing evidence, that $1 million is being spent through AI to undermine him.
“I’m not going to get into the minutia of how some might manufacture this, these salacious tabloid lies, but I can tell you this: there’s been over $1 million spent on me through AI by a billionaire son who’s bound and determined to destroy me,” he said Thursday to CNN. “The things that people can do with the internet now is incredible, but what I can tell you is this, again, these are not my words.”
Robinson, who is the sitting lieutenant governor, will face off against Democratic nominee Josh Stein, the state’s current attorney general, in November.
“North Carolinians already know Mark Robinson is completely unfit to be Governor,” Stein said in a statement Thursday. “Josh remains focused on winning this campaign so that together we can build a safer, stronger North Carolina for everyone.”
ABC News’ Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.