‘Road House 2’ adds six professional fighters to cast

A photo of Rico Verhoeven. (Glory Kickboxing)

Road House 2 has added six professional fighters to its cast.

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that Rico Verhoeven, Michael Chandler, Michael “Venom” Page, Dustin Poirier, Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley have joined the cast of the action sequel. Additionally, Jay Hieron has been set to reprise his role as Jax “Jetway” Harris in the upcoming film.

This group of actors joins star Jake Gyllenhaal and the previously announced ensemble members Leila George, Aldis Hodge and Dave Bautista.

Will Beall wrote the film’s script, although its plot still remains under wraps. The film’s production will take place in the U.K., Malta and Savannah, Georgia.

The studio promises that the new film will be “an even bolder, more adrenaline-charged ride” that brings “the franchise’s signature fighting spirit to new heights,” according to a press release.

Road House 2 is a direct sequel to the 2024 film Road House, which was a reboot of the ’80s classic film starring Patrick Swayze.

Verhoeven is a 13-time and the reigning Glory heavyweight world champion fighter, who has been recognized as The King of Kickboxing. Chandler is a UFC fighter and has won many Fight Of The Night and Fight Of The Year honors. Page is a British mixed martial artist and a former kickboxing champion. Poirier is a former UFC lightweight fighter, and Thompson is a former kickboxing world champion currently competing in the UFC’s welterweight division. Woodley is a professional fighter and boxer who has gone head to head with Jake Paul twice.

Related Posts

‘The Batman Part II’ will begin filming in spring 2026
Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025, in Paris, France. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Battinson will be back in action next spring.

Robert Pattinson will return to the role of Bruce Wayne to start filming Matt Reeves‘ sequel The Batman Part II in spring 2026.

The news came from the Warner Bros. Discovery letter to shareholders from CEO David Zaslav as reported on by Variety. The superhero film will begin shooting next spring ahead of the scheduled October 2027 release.

Also shared in the letter to shareholders was the upcoming schedule of DC Universe films, hot off the success of James Gunn‘s Superman. The shared plan shows off what else is to come from the new superhero cinematic universe.

“In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development.”

Zaslav also elaborated more on the 10-year vision for the DC Universe, including its slate of TV projects such as The Penguin, a new season of Peacemaker and the upcoming series Lanterns, which is set to debut in 2026.

“In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social,” the shareholder letter reads.

The Batman Part II flies into theaters on Oct. 1, 2027.

‘Love Island USA’ host Ariana Madix to guest star on ‘St. Denis Medical’
Ariana Madix while filming ‘Love Island USA’ season 7. (Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

I got a text! It says Love Island USA host Ariana Madix is coming to St. Denis Medical.

NBCUniversal has announced that Madix will appear as a guest star in season 2 of the comedy series. She will play Dr. Emerson on the show.

video of Mekki Leeper on set and in costume as Matt announcing Madix’s casting news was shared to NBC’s Instagram.

“Ariana Madix?” Leeper says after answering a red cord phone. “Is coming to St. Denis Medical? That’s where I am right now!”

The video also has the sentence, “This just in: the queen is coming to St. Denis Medical,” written on top of it.

St. Denis Medical follows an underfunded and understaffed Oregon hospital and the people who work there. The mockumentary stars Wendi McLendon-CoveyDavid Alan GrierAllison TolmanJosh Lawson and Kahyun Kim.

St. Denis Medical returns for season 2 with back-to-back episodes on Nov. 3. Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on late husband’s death, opens up about grief
Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on late husband’s death, opens up about grief
Aubrey Plaza attends the “Honey Don’t” New York Screening, August 13, 2025 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Aubrey Plaza is opening up about her grief following the death of her late husband Jeff Baena earlier this year.

Plaza touched on the topic during a recent appearance on her former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler‘s podcast.

“I think, like, I’m OK. But you know, it’s like a daily struggle,” Plaza told Poehler.

Baena, a film director and screenwriter, died in January at the age of 47. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena’s death to ABC News at the time and said Baena had died of suicide.

Plaza told Poehler that she felt “happy” to be recording the podcast together and was “grateful” to be alive.

“Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” said Plaza. “I feel, overall, I’m here and I’m functioning — and I feel, you know, like I feel really grateful to be moving through the world.”

The 41-year-old also compared grief and loss to the 2025 thriller The Gorge, which starred Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as two operatives who get sent to guard opposite sides of a mysterious gorge.

“In the movie … there’s a cliff on one side, and then there’s a cliff on the other side, and then there’s [a] gorge in between, and it’s filled with all these, like, monster people that are trying to get them,” Plaza explained. “I swear, when I watched it, I was like, ‘That feels like what my grief is like’ … or what grief could be like, where it’s like, at all times, there’s a giant ocean of just awfulness that’s, like, right there, and I can see it. And like, sometimes, I just want to just dive into it and just be in it. And then sometimes, I just look at it. And then sometimes, I’m like, I just try to get away from it, but it’s always there. It’s just always there, and the monster people are trying to get me, like Miles [Teller’s character].”

If you are or someone you know is experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [TALK].

