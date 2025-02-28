Road to the Oscars 2025: All about Sunday’s broadcast

Road to the Oscars 2025: All about Sunday’s broadcast

The 97th Academy Awards is Sunday, where the best movies from the past year will be honored and celebrated.

Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time. At the 97th Oscars Creative Team press conference, O’Brien said he reached out to Billy Crystal after he found out he was to host the show this year.

O’Brien called Crystal “the all-time great and master of hosting the Oscars,” saying the actor “defined it” and “will always be the top, in my opinion.”

Additionally, O’Brien said former Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, reached out to give him some advice.

“They could not be lovelier to me. They are supportive and helpful. So that’s nice. Because I came up in a different era of late night. Not everybody was chummy and friendly,” O’Brien said. “The new era of people are lovely to each other. It is something I don’t take for granted.”

As for what people can expect, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor says he loves the “element of surprise.”

“There is still more to come. There are people that are not going to be announced. You need to keep a sharp lookout for cameos that happen throughout,” Kapoor said.

That being said, fans can expect a musical performance tribute to Quincy Jones, who was the recipient of an Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards this year.

“We planned and curated a beautiful moment that will uplift the room and celebrate his greatness. We are happy to say Queen Latifah is part of that performance. You need to tune in Sunday to see what we have in store. It is a beautiful moment and will make everybody feel good,” Kapoor said.

Additionally, the ceremony will feature a tribute to the iconic songs from the James Bond franchise in honor of producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who also received Honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards.

The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Road to the Oscars 2025: Records that could be broken
Road to the Oscars 2025: Records that could be broken

The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. This year’s crop of nominees have cemented their place in Oscar’s history. Here’s a look at some of the historical things and records that could be broken at this year’s ceremony.

Cynthia Erivo has the chance to become the youngest person to ever earn an EGOT. Already a Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner, if Erivo wins the best actress Oscar for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked, she’ll have won all four of the most prestigious awards in entertainment at age 38. That would make her the youngest person to achieve such a feat. She would also become the second Black woman to win in the category.

Timothée Chalamet is the youngest two-time best actor nominee since James Dean. If he wins this year for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Chalamet would become the youngest best actor winner, having turned 29 in December. He would surpass Adrien Brody, who is also nominated for best actor this year for his performance in The Brutalist. Brody became the youngest actor to win in the category for his performance in the 2002 film The Pianist a few weeks before his 30th birthday.

If The Substance wins best original screenplay, it will become the second horror film to win in the category, after Jordan Peele‘s Get Out. Additionally, if the film’s star Demi Moore wins best actress, she will become the sixth-oldest winner in the category.

Anora filmmaker Sean Baker is nominated for four awards at the ceremony — best picture, director, original screenplay and editing. If he wins all of his nominations, he will become the first person to win four Oscars on the same night for the same film. Walt Disney previously won four Oscars on the same evening in 1952, but the trophies were won for separate projects.

The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dick Van Dyke reflects on escaping California wildfire and turning 99
Dick Van Dyke reflects on escaping California wildfire and turning 99
Disney/Randy Holmes

Legendary film and television actor Dick Van Dyke is giving credit to neighbors and other good Samaritans for helping him escape a raging wildfire in Malibu, California.

In an interview with Los Angeles ABC station KABC, the Mary Poppins star reflected on the close call as he wrestled with a fire hose and grew tired before neighbors and good Samaritans saved him before the Franklin Fire closed in on his home last week.

“I have a fire hose, which I put in the pool, and it makes a nice big stream,” he told KABC. “I got it out and it was in snarls, and I’m down on the ground wrestling with this thing, trying to get it undone and the fire is coming over the hill … I didn’t realize, but I had exhausted myself.”

“I couldn’t get up. They had to pick me up and carry me to the car,” Van Dyke said. He said the group also put out the fire, which was burning his guest house.

“They saved my house and my life, these guys. Otherwise, I wouldn’t even be here,” he said.

In the interview with KABC, Van Dyke also discussed his 99th birthday, which he celebrated on Friday, sharing that the secret to his long and prosperous life is to avoid being hateful. “Haters don’t live very long,” he said.

“The funny thing is I’ve never met a 99-year-old person, so I don’t know how to behave. How do you act when you’re 99?” he joked.

Van Dyke was one of about 20,000 people under evacuation as the Franklin Fire swept the coastal community beginning Monday, Dec. 9. As of Sunday, the more than 4,000-acre fire was 42% contained and had destroyed at least nine structures, including four homes, and damaged six additional homes, officials said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun inherit the Earth in new trailer for ‘Love Me’
Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun inherit the Earth in new trailer for ‘Love Me’
Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun are a buoy and a satellite in the new trailer for Love Me.

The film, which is the debut feature from writers and directors Sam and Andy Zuchero, blends genre to explore what it means to be alive and in love. Through the use of live action, animation and animatronics, the movie also explores artificial intelligence and self-identity.

Taking place after humanity is extinct, Love Me follows a buoy and a satellite who inherit the Earth with only the internet to teach them about what it means to be humans who are alive and in love.

Over the course of the trailer, the buoy and the satellite search about humanity on several different websites, such as Google and YouTube. Eventually, they take on the physical form of a once real-life couple who made videos about their lives for YouTube, played by Stewart and Yeun.

“Have you ever considered how impossible it is that we found each other?” Stewart asks Yeun in the trailer. “Life, it’s full of rainbows and light. It’s intense … I’m not even a buoy anymore. I’m just me.”

Love Me arrives in theaters on Jan. 31.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.