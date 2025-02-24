Road to the Oscars 2025: Where to watch the nominated films

Road to the Oscars 2025: Where to watch the nominated films

It’s time to roll out the red carpet and butter the popcorn.

If you can believe it, the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. Perhaps the awards season has flown by and you’ve found yourself needing to catch up on this year’s Oscar-nominated films. With that in mind, here’s a guide to where you can watch the films nominated for best picture at the 97th annual Oscars.

A Complete Unknown, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bob Dylan biopic, will be available to watch online on Feb. 24. It’s currently available for preorder on Apple TV and Prime Video. Chalamet is nominated for best actor, while Monica Barbaro picked up a nod for best supporting actress, Edward Norton is up for best supporting actor and James Mangold received a nomination for best director.

Anora, which follows a young sex worker’s marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch, is available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. In addition to best picture, it picked up nominations for best director, best actress, best supporting actor, best original screenplay and best editing, with director Sean Baker personally up for an impressive four awards.

Brady Corbet‘s The Brutalist is still available in movie theaters, but it’s also available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. The film, which follows a Hungarian Jewish architect who flees Europe after the war to build a new life in America, is up for an impressive 10 nominations at the awards ceremony.

Conclave, which follows the behind-the-scenes workings of selecting a new pope after the previous one’s death, is available to stream on Peacock, while the Denis Villeneuve-directed Dune: Part Two is streaming on Netflix, Max and Hulu.

Emilia Pérez, which follows a Mexican drug lord who wants to undergo gender-affirming surgery, is available to stream on Netflix. It leads the pack with the most nominations of the ceremony with 13 in total, including best director, best actress and best supporting actress.

I’m Still Here, the Brazilian film starring Fernanda Torres, is available to watch in theaters and is available to preorder on Apple TV and Prime Video, while RaMell Ross‘ Nickel Boys is currently available to buy or rent on both of those platforms.

Finally, the Demi Moore-starring The Substance is available to watch on Mubi, while Jon M. Chu‘s movie-musical Wicked will begin streaming on Peacock a few weeks after the Oscars ceremony on March 21. It is currently available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Peacock
The Traitors: Will you be a traitor or a faithful? Watch reality stars make that choice in season 3 of the competition show.

Netflix
The Upshaws: Streaming’s funniest family is back for more chaos. Part 6 of the sitcom is now available to watch.

Max
The Pitt: Noah Wyle is back in scrubs. The ER actor stars in the brand-new medical drama series.

Prime Video
On Call: From the creators of Law & Order comes a series about police officers in Long Beach, California.

Hulu and Disney+
Goosebumps: The Vanishing: David Schwimmer stars in the new chapter of the thrilling anthology series.

MGM+
Rogue Heroes: Watch how the special forces unit SAS came to be in season 2 of the drama series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Kristen Wiig, Bill Murray to star in comedy ‘Epiphany’ and more
In brief: Kristen Wiig, Bill Murray to star in comedy ‘Epiphany’ and more

Kristen Wiig and Bill Murray are joining forces in the upcoming odd-couple comedy film Epiphany. Deadline reports that the pair will star in the new film from director Max Barbakow, who will direct from a script by Scrooged screenwriter Mitch Glazer. The film will follow an heiress, played by Wiig, who embarks on a two-week search for a rich husband after her fortune evaporates overnight. She then meets an eccentric billionaire, played by Murray, who needs her spontaneity like she needs his money …

Focus Features will handle the release of Wes Anderson‘s latest film, The Phoenician Scheme, the studio has announced. The movie, which is described to follow the story of a family and a family business, will get a limited theatrical release on May 30 and a wider expansion on June 6. Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera star in the film, which also features Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Benedict Cumberbatch

Amy Adams will lead the Cape Fear series in the works at Apple TV+, Variety reports. She joins Javier Bardem in the show, which will have 10 episodes. According to the series’ logline, it follows a storm that “is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden when Max Cady (Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison.” The show will be based on the John D. MacDonald novel The Executioners, as well as the 1962 film Cape Fear and its remake, which was directed by Martin Scorsese in 1991 …
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Whitney Cummings on hosting ‘Friends’ trivia show ‘Fast Friends’
Whitney Cummings on hosting ‘Friends’ trivia show ‘Fast Friends’
Barbara Nitke/Max

So no one told you life was gonna be this way. Thirty years later, Friends is still there for you.

The NBC sitcom Friends celebrated the 30th anniversary of its premiere episode in 2024. In honor of the milestone, Max is releasing a four-part Friends fan trivia special hosted by Whitney Cummings.

The show, called Fast Friends, premieres Thursday, and Cummings told ABC Audio it’s special to be a part of something that is fun to watch.

“Everyone’s arguing about everything at this point. No one agrees on anything. I think the one thing we can all agree on as a species is that Friends is a great show,” Cummings said. “It is so cool to be a part of something that is, like, uniting people and not dividing people.”

Contestants compete for the title of Ultimate Fast Friends Champion on the show, which was filmed at The FRIENDS Experience: The One in New York City, the tourist attraction in New York that recreated all the iconic sets from the show.

“I thought I had a pretty encyclopedic knowledge of Friends until I met these contestants. These contestants are not messing around,” Cummings said. “In Friends lingo, I’ll just say they never took a break from watching Friends.”

A celebration of the beloved show would not be complete without a familiar face. Luckily Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, appears in episode 2 of Fast Friends. She also happens to be Cummings’ favorite Friends character.

“I love Janice. She is who made me think I could be on television, because she’s loud and abrasive and, you know, kind of obnoxious,” Cummings said. “So, she’s kind of my north star … just like unapologetically loud and, you know, intense and has an annoying laugh. My brand as well.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.