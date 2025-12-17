Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner’s children speak out after Nick Reiner’s arrest on murder charges

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner attend Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner, March 22, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, the children of renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner, are speaking out for the first time after their brother, Nick Reiner, was arrested for allegedly killing their parents.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner said in a statement released by a family spokesperson on Wednesday. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner said. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Nick Reiner, 32, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders, for allegedly stabbing his parents to death on Sunday, according to prosecutors.

Romy Reiner is the one who found her parents’ bodies in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, who met while Rob Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally…, married in 1989 and shared three children. Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall.

Kim Kardashian in ‘The Kardashians.’ (Hulu)

Kim Kardashian revealed that she was diagnosed with an aneurysm in a preview clip from the newest season of The Kardashians.

The clip aired during the show’s season 7 premiere on Thursday and teased upcoming episodes.

“There’s, like, a little aneurysm,” Kim says in the clip.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian appears to react to the news, saying, “Woah.”

The following shots show what appears to be a brain scan followed by footage of Kim inside an MRI machine.

In a voice-over, the All’s Fair star can be heard discussing her condition, saying, “They’re, like, just stress.”

The clips that follow show Kim discussing her family dynamic, including the four children she shares with ex-husband Ye.

ABC News has reached out to Hulu and a rep for Kim Kardashian for more information on her diagnosis.

An aneurysm is a bulge in the wall of an artery, according to the National Institutes of Health. Arteries carry blood to the heart and other parts of the body to supply oxygen.

If an aneurysm grows large, it can rupture and cause dangerous bleeding, stroke or even death.

Imaging testing is used to diagnose aneurysms. Treatment and surveillance processes vary based on the size, rate of change, symptoms and location of the aneurysm.

It is unclear if stress can directly cause aneurysms, however, the American Heart Association states that stress can be linked to cardiovascular disease through both direct physiological effects and indirect behavioral changes.

Chronic stress may lead to the release of hormones that subsequently increase your blood pressure, and elevated blood pressure is a key contributor to increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

The Brain Aneurysm Foundation estimates that 1 in 50 people in the U.S. have an unruptured brain aneurysm, though the annual rate of rupture is estimated between eight and 10 ruptures per 100,000 people.

There are almost 500,000 deaths worldwide each year caused by brain aneurysms, and half of those victims are younger than 50.

 

Jonathan Bailey attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week at Hyde Park on September 22, 2025, in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bailey has been revealed as one of the three TIME100 Next cover stars for 2025. The actor was recognized along with 100 other emerging leaders, including a group of notable entertainers TIME described as the world’s most influential rising stars.

Among the celebrities included on this year’s list are Monica Barbaro, David Corenswet, Kaitlyn Dever, Meghann Fahy, Damson Idris, Manny Jacinto, Nico Parker, Jack Quaid, Megan Stalter, Teyana Taylor, Tramell Tillman and Lola Tung.

Ariana Grande penned an essay about Bailey to coincide with the recognition.

“I first met Jonathan Bailey at dance rehearsal for Wicked. I was nervous because I have always found him so brilliant—having bookmarked and memorized a few bootleg clips of him onstage in Company and The Last Five Years—but from the moment we met, I felt like I was giggling with someone I had known for 20 years,” Grande wrote. “I can’t even begin to describe what a privilege it is to see just how thoughtful he is about his craft and also how generous he is with himself on such a demanding level.”

Bailey also spoke to TIME about returning as Fiyero in the upcoming film Wicked: For Good.

“Fiyero’s got an easy charm, which comes with his easy glow of privilege, but it feels like he’s in a state of quiet rebellion,” Bailey said. “The regime starts identifying who is good and who is bad, who is acceptable and who isn’t. Fiyero steps outside of his privilege and Glinda battles in her own way.”

Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day,’ directed by Steven Spielberg. (Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

The title and official teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg‘s newest film have been released.

Universal Pictures announced Tuesday the movie will be called Disclosure Day. The studio also shared the film’s first trailer.

Disclosure Day, which returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots, arrives in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Emily Blunt stars as a TV weather woman from Kansas City in the upcoming film. The trailer finds her unable to hold herself together while broadcasting live on air as she is seemingly possessed by something.

Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?” the film’s official logline asks. “This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

“People keep wondering. Encountering the unknown. They are starved for the truth!” Domingo’s character says in the teaser.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

