Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, faces 1st-degree murder charges with special circumstances: DA

Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, faces 1st-degree murder charges with special circumstances: DA

Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner attend the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York City, May 4, 2016. (Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) — Nick Reiner will be charged with the murders of his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer, Los Angeles officials announced on Tuesday.

The charges of two counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstance of multiple murders, will be filed on Tuesday afternoon, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, Hochman said.

“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty,” the DA said.

The Reiners’ daughter found her parents stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Nick Reiner, 32, had been living on his parents’ property, according to a former family security guard, but was not at home when his parents’ bodies were discovered, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

He was found near the University of Southern California on Sunday night thanks to “good, solid police work” and was taken into custody, police said. He is in jail on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Nick Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson — who helped defend Karen Read in Massachusetts — told reporters on Tuesday that the 32-year-old had not yet been medically cleared to appear in court. 

Nick Reiner had been open about battling drug addiction since he was a teenager. In 2016, Nick Reiner worked with his dad on the movie “Being Charlie,” which was based largely on his struggle with drug addiction.

On Saturday night, Rob and Nick Reiner got into an argument at a holiday party, and at the party Nick was seen acting strangely, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner, a famed director, producer and actor, is known for massive Hollywood hits, including “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally…,” “Stand By Me,” “This is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men” and many more.

A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police arrived on Sunday.

“Billy looked like he was about to cry,” the neighbor said.

Rob Reiner and Singer, who met while Rob Reiner was directing “When Harry Met Sally …,” married in 1989 and share three children: Jake, Nick and Romy.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

Rob Reiner, the son of comedian Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Lebost, first became famous on the Norman Lear TV sitcom “All in the Family.”

He played the role of Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, Michael Stivic, known as Meathead, from 1971 to 1978, winning two Emmys for the role.

“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner,” the family said in a statement on Sunday night. “Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world.”

“Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft,'” the statement added.

Rob Reiner was also known for his advocacy work.

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”

ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

What we know about the 2 National Guard members shot near White House
What we know about the 2 National Guard members shot near White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Two National Guard members from West Virginia remain in critical condition after being shot in downtown Washington, D.C., near the White House on Wednesday, according to officials.

“Unfortunately today, as most families join together to give thanks for the blessings that have been bestowed upon them, two families are shattered and destroyed and torn apart as a result of the actions of one man,” Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said on Thursday.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, officials announced on Thursday. They were sworn in just 24 hours before the shooting, officials said.

Brigadier Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, commander of the D.C. National Guard, was emotional while discussing the struggles the families of the victims will face this Thanksgiving — with all their lives “changed forever because one person decided to do this horrific and evil thing.”

The two Guardsmen were armed at the time of the shooting, Jeffrey Carroll, the executive assistant chief for the Metropolitan Police Department, said on Wednesday.

The National Guard was deployed to the nation’s capital as part of President Trump’s federal takeover of the city in August. According to the most recent update, there are 2,188 Guard personnel assigned to D.C.

After the shooting, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump has asked to send another 500 National Guardsmen to D.C.

The suspected shooter was identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who allegedly drove across the country from Washington state to the nation’s capital and targeted the Guardsmen, officials said.

Lakanwal was charged with three counts of assault with the intent to kill while armed and criminal possession of a weapon, but he could also face the charge of first-degree murder depending on the conditions of the Guardsmen, Pirro said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Washington state braces for dangerous flooding from atmospheric river event
Washington state braces for dangerous flooding from atmospheric river event
Heavy rain fall (Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — An atmospheric river event that’s been slamming the Pacific Northwest with rain is now focused on western Washington, where dangerous flooding is forcing people to evacuate.

Four to 8 inches of rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday in the higher elevations of western Washington state.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson issued a state of emergency on Wednesday and he pleaded with residents to follow evacuation orders.

“The situation is extremely serious,” he said at a news conference.

Most rivers in the region are forecast to reach moderate and major flood stages. Record flooding is forecast for some rivers, especially the Skagit River at Mount Vernon and Concrete, Washington, which could swell 3 to 5 feet above record levels beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday.

The Snoqualmie River, between Snoqualmie and Carnation, will continue to rise through Thursday morning, reaching major flood stage and bringing flooding to farmlands, roads and residential areas from Snoqualmie to Fall City to Carnation. 

Amtrak said trains are suspended between Seattle and Vancouver on Thursday and Friday due to the level of the Skagit River.

While the heavy rain will be over by Thursday afternoon, some rivers will take several days to fully recede. 

The heavy rain will also impact northern Idaho and Montana over the next 24 hours, with localized flash flooding possible.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Federal charges for man accused of threatening to shoot up Atlanta airport
Federal charges for man accused of threatening to shoot up Atlanta airport
Police body camera footage of an arrest at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is shown during a press briefing, Oct. 20, 2025. Atlanta Police Department

(ATLANTA) — A man accused of going to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after making a threat to shoot it up now faces multiple federal charges, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Billy Joe Cagle, 49, was taken into custody in a terminal at the airport on Monday after a family member reported the alleged threat to police, authorities said. An AR-15-style firearm was located in his pickup truck, which was parked in a crosswalk in front of the terminal, according to the DOJ.

Cagle has now been charged via criminal complaint with attempted violence at an international airport, interstate communications containing threats to injure the person of another and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the DOJ said Tuesday.

Cagle allegedly threatened to “shoot up the airport” in a FaceTime call, prosecutors said.

He allegedly told the individual on the FaceTime call, “I’m at the airport, and I’m gonna go rat-a-tat-tat,” then abruptly ended the call, the DOJ said in a press release.

In a prior call that morning with the same individual, Cagle allegedly said he had a gun and that he was “driving on Interstate 75 and was going to ‘shoot some cars,'” the federal complaint stated.

Following that call, the individual was en route to the Cartersville Police Department with Cagle’s wife to “report their concern that Cagle was unstable and was on his way to shoot up some cars,” when Cagle made the FaceTime call from the airport, according to the complaint.

The individual reported the alleged shooting threat on the airport, and officers alerted the Atlanta Police Department while providing images of Cagle and a description of his vehicle, the DOJ said.

After arriving at the airport at 9:29 a.m. on Monday, officers encountered him in the terminal at 9:54 a.m. and he was taken into custody unarmed, Atlanta police said.

“As alleged in this complaint, Cagle senselessly threatened to do heinous violence to innocent travelers, at the world’s busiest airport, with a high-powered weapon that he had no legal right to possess,” U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said in a statement. “Thanks to the vigilance of other citizens and the quick action of law enforcement, a horrible tragedy was averted.”

Cagle additionally faces state charges, including terroristic threats and firearm counts, Atlanta police said.

He remains in custody and was scheduled to make his first appearance on the state charges on Wednesday in Clayton County. Online court records did not list any attorney information for him.

In addition to the gun, 27 rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle, police said.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he believes Cagle was “scouting” the TSA screening area and was walking back to his truck with the intent to retrieve the weapon when officers, who had been canvassing the area for the suspect encountered him in the terminal.

“The tragedies that we’ve seen play out across our nation didn’t happen here yesterday,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Schierbaum said the incident serves as an example of the system working, where “we ask Americans, if you see something, say something, and we ask your police officers to stand in danger for each of us every day.”

He added, “Yesterday is what played out exactly as we would like it to be.”

Atlanta police said federal authorities are investigating how Cagle obtained a firearm, which was manufactured outside the state of Georgia, according to the federal complaint.

Cartersville Police Capt. Greg Sparacio told reporters on Monday that the department is “familiar” with Cagle and he has a criminal history, including a prior drug possession arrest.

According to the federal complaint, Cagle was convicted in 2000 of felony possession of marijuana and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Officials said Cagle also has a history of mental health challenges.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.