Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner faces 1st-degree murder charges with special circumstances: DA

Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner attend the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York City, May 4, 2016. (Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Nick Reiner will be charged with the murders of his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, Los Angeles officials announced on Tuesday.

The charges of two counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstance of multiple murders, will be filed on Tuesday afternoon, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, Hochman said.

“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty,” the DA said.

The Reiners’ daughter found her parents stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Asked if a murder weapon was recovered, Hochman confirmed a knife was used, but he added, “As to where and how the weapon was located, or will be located, that will actually be evidence we’ll present in court.”

Nick Reiner, 32, had been living on his parents’ property, according to a former family security guard, but was not at home when his parents’ bodies were discovered, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

He was found near the University of Southern California on Sunday night thanks to “good, solid police work” and was taken into custody, police said. He is in jail on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Nick Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson — who helped defend Karen Read in Massachusetts — told reporters on Tuesday that the 32-year-old had not yet completed the standard medical clearance to appear in court.

Nick Reiner had been open about battling drug addiction since he was a teenager. In 2016, he worked with his dad on the movie Being Charlie, which was based largely on his struggle with drug addiction.

On Saturday night, Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner got into an argument at a holiday party; Nick Reiner was seen acting strangely at the party, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner, a famed director, producer and actor, is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and A Few Good Men.

Rob Reiner and Singer, who met while Rob Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally …, married in 1989 and share three children, Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner and Romy Reiner.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

