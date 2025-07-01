Robbery in Walmart parking lot

On June 30, 2025, at approximately 6:30 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery that had occurred in the parking lot of Walmart located 976 Commonwealth Blvd. Martinsville, Virginia.

The caller reported that her juvenile son and his friends were approached by several young males in a blue-colored vehicle while walking through the parking lot. According to the victims, the vehicle pulled up beside them, and after a brief interaction, several occupants of the vehicle brandished firearms. The suspects, who had their faces partially covered, took two book bags from the juveniles before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed toward Virginia Avenue.

The stolen items included an iPhone 13, clothing, phone chargers, and cologne.

During the investigation, deputies obtained surveillance footage from nearby businesses. Video evidence captured the vehicle pulling up to the juveniles, followed by the victims approaching the car. Moments later, the vehicle sped away from the scene.

This is an active investigation. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to identify all individuals involved in this incident. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (276-632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $ 2,500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.