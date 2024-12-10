Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller in talks to return for new ‘Meet the Parents’ film: Report
It seems there’s more of the family left to meet.
Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo and Blythe Tanner are in talks to return for another movie in the Meet the Parents series, Deadline reports.
There are no plot details for the new film, which is being developed for Universal Pictures, but John Hamburg is set to write the screenplay. Hamburg wrote all three of the franchise’s films and produced Little Fockers. No director has been slated to helm it as of yet.
De Niro and Jane Rosenthal will produce the film through Tribeca Productions, as will Stiller and John Lesher through Red Hour Films.
The original Meet the Parents film was released in 2000, when it grossed more than $330 million worldwide and was the seventh-highest-grossing film globally that year.
Its sequel, Meet the Fockers, was released in 2004, while the third film in the franchise, Little Fockers, was released in 2010. As a whole, the franchise has generated over $1.13 billion.
Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande are among the stars reacting to their 2025 Golden Globes nominations.
Washington detailed his experience filming Gladiator II — the film that earned him his 11th nomination, the most of any Black performer at the Golden Globes — after being nominated in the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category.
“Before I even worked with Sir Ridley Scott, I was a fan of his movies and his talent,” Washington said in a statement. “The sheer size of this particular production and the incredible cast of actors and crew he assembled, not to mention what he literally built of ancient Rome, humbles me – it humbled me every day on set. And giving me Macrinus – to embody, to enjoy, to create – what an incredible honor this is, and has been.”
Kidman shared a statement reacting to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) for her work in Babygirl.
“Wow!!!! Thank you to the members of The Golden Globes. I am so grateful to be included on this extraordinary list of nominees and to Halina Reijn for trusting me with the role of Romy,” she said. “I share this with Harris, Antonio, Sophie and the entire cast of BABYGIRL.”
Grande shared a reaction to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in Wicked to her Instagram Story.
“oh my goodness oh my goodness… i am floored and honored to be recognized by members of the @goldenglobes. crying (of course) … It’s impossible to find my words, but I am simply, so deeply grateful for this acknowledgement,” she wrote. “i can’t possibly express my gratitution.”
Hugh Grant shared a statement reacting to his nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his role in Heretic.
“I feel like a gate crasher. But a very warmly received one,” he said. “Massive thanks to the Golden Globes and to Scott Beck and Bryan Woods for spotting my need to kill, and to A24 for sponsoring it.”
Ariana Grande turned a Wicked screening into a family affair.
The star of the production took to Instagram on Monday to share that she flew to her hometown theater in Boca Raton, Florida, to see her new film with her grandmother, Marjorie “Nonna” Grande.
Ari posted a video of her grandmother taking in the movie which hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 22. The video shows her grandmother watching the film’s rendition of the song “Popular,” smiling and clapping at the song’s conclusion.
“Flew to Boca for a day to watch with Nonna,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “At the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca,” she continued, tagging Ethan Slater and her brother Frankie Grande.
In another photo, Ariana wrote, “Thrilled to report that when the sugar glider had her drum solo nonna exclaimed loudly ‘oh i LOVE that,'” tagging director Jon M. Chu.
Ari plays Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the new film adaption of the Broadway classic.
In March, at the age of 98, Marjorie Grande became the oldest living person to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since the chart’s inception in August 1958, thanks to her feature on Grande’s song “ordinary things.”
The hit series Nobody Wants This is getting a second season.
Netflix announced Thursday that the romantic comedy about a podcast host named Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), an unconventional rabbi, will continue next year.
The series, which was created by executive producer Erin Foster and debuted on the streaming platform in September, followed Joanne and Noah’s unexpected relationship as they navigated their differing outlooks on life, as well as their “well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families,” according to a synopsis.
The show became an instant hit for its realistic and charming take on modern dating.
In a statement shared in a press release from Netflix about season 2 of Nobody Wants This, Foster said working on the show will “forever be a career highlight for me.”
“The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed,” she said. “I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls. … Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”
The series also stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Sherry Cola and Tovah Feldshuh.
Nobody Wants This season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2025, according to the streaming platform.