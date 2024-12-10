Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller in talks to return for new ‘Meet the Parents’ film: Report

Aidan Monaghan/Paramount Pictures

Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande are among the stars reacting to their 2025 Golden Globes nominations.

Washington detailed his experience filming Gladiator II — the film that earned him his 11th nomination, the most of any Black performer at the Golden Globes — after being nominated in the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category.

“Before I even worked with Sir Ridley Scott, I was a fan of his movies and his talent,” Washington said in a statement. “The sheer size of this particular production and the incredible cast of actors and crew he assembled, not to mention what he literally built of ancient Rome, humbles me – it humbled me every day on set. And giving me Macrinus – to embody, to enjoy, to create – what an incredible honor this is, and has been.”

Kidman shared a statement reacting to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) for her work in Babygirl.

“Wow!!!! Thank you to the members of The Golden Globes. I am so grateful to be included on this extraordinary list of nominees and to Halina Reijn for trusting me with the role of Romy,” she said. “I share this with Harris, Antonio, Sophie and the entire cast of BABYGIRL.”

Grande shared a reaction to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in Wicked to her Instagram Story.

“oh my goodness oh my goodness… i am floored and honored to be recognized by members of the @goldenglobes. crying (of course) … It’s impossible to find my words, but I am simply, so deeply grateful for this acknowledgement,” she wrote. “i can’t possibly express my gratitution.”

Hugh Grant shared a statement reacting to his nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his role in Heretic.

“I feel like a gate crasher. But a very warmly received one,” he said. “Massive thanks to the Golden Globes and to Scott Beck and Bryan Woods for spotting my need to kill, and to A24 for sponsoring it.”

