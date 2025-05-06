Robert De Niro, Jenna Ortega to star in David O. Russell film ‘Shutout’

Robert De Niro, Jenna Ortega to star in David O. Russell film ‘Shutout’
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega are set to act together in the upcoming film Shutout.

The duo will star in the film that director David O. Russell will helm, Variety reports. Shutout will be based on a screenplay written by Alejandro Adams.

The film follows a pool hustler named Jake Kejeune, who will be played by De Niro.

“Having lived and lost by the roll of a ball in smoky backroom halls, Jake encounters Mia (Ortega), a young prodigy whose raw, electrifying talent reignites a fire he thought long extinguished,” according to the official synopsis.

Jake senses a rare opportunity to shape a legend in the craft, so he takes Mia under his wing in the high-stakes world of pool.

The film will be produced by Russell, as well as Joe Roth and Judd Kirschenbaum of RK Films.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O. Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons,” Kirschenbaum said. “It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-caliber team coming together to tell a compelling story — a lineup so precise, it feels like the perfect break.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Charli XCX crashes a college campus in ‘Overcompensating’ trailer
Charli XCX crashes a college campus in ‘Overcompensating’ trailer
Prime Video

Charli XCX crashes a college campus in the official trailer for Overcompensating.

Prime Video released the trailer for the upcoming series produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios on Tuesday.

Set to Charli XCX’s hit song “I Love It,” the trailer shows off the college-set ensemble comedy created, written and executive produced by Benito Skinner.

Skinner stars as Benny, a closeted former high school football player and homecoming king who is on a mission to fit in at college at all costs.

“Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are,” according to its official synopsis.

Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah co-star in the new series, while Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber and Charli XCX guest star.

Prime Video also announced a new list of additional guest stars for the season, including Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and James Van Der Beek.

“I’m starting to think I’m better at being in the closet,” Benny says in the trailer. Van Der Beek’s character then says: “Just remember no matter how much we try to be something that we are not, does not mean that we are that thing.”

In addition to guest starring, Charli XCX also serves as the executive music producer on the series. She is featured at the end of the trailer, where she yells at a student: “What the f*** am I f****** doing here?”

The eight-episode first season of Overcompensating premieres on May 15.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 will be available to stream in American Sign Language
‘The Last of Us’ season 2 will be available to stream in American Sign Language
Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us is making sure season 2 will be accessible to as many fans as possible.

The drama series will be available to stream in American Sign Language, Max announced on Wednesday.

The first season of the show will also be made available to stream in ASL starting on March 31. This will make it possible for interested fans to catch up on season 1 in time for the season 2 premiere on April 13.

The ASL versions of The Last of Us will be performed by CODA star Daniel Durant and Leila Hanaumi.

This makes Max the first streaming service to offer ASL versions of a major series alongside its premiere episode. It is also the first time original HBO programming will be available to stream in ASL on the platform.

Max previously offered ASL versions of several Warner Bros. movies, including Barbie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

“We are thrilled to expand our ASL program and debut our first HBO Original series in ASL with The Last of Us,” Naomi Waibel, SVP of global product management at Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “This debut brings the show to life in an authentic and fully accessible way for Deaf audiences and is another meaningful step towards our goal of offering an inclusive streaming experience.”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie in season 2 of The Last of Us. Set five years after the first season, “Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind,” according to season 2’s official logline.

Season 2 also stars Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright and Catherine O’Hara.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sheryl Lee Ralph honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Sheryl Lee Ralph honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s contributions to the entertainment industry were recognized Wednesday when she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Loretta Devine and Quinta Brunson spoke on her behalf, representing her start in a Broadway version of Dreamgirls to her current role in Abbott Elementary, the show that helped her win her first Emmy.

“I’m amazed at her ability to get things done,” Devine said during the ceremony, as reported by ABC7. “That’s Sheryl Lee Ralph. She was strong then and she still is strong.”

“To be around her is to be around Hollywood history, grace and legend,” Brunson told the crowd at the ceremony. “She is a master class in what it means to be an eternal and consistent diva. She commands the room and gives you a show. She is who you came to see, and she is our star.”

Sheryl then took the mic to share a message of gratitude, especially for those who paved the way for her.

“I want generations to see what’s possible, that their dreams are valid,” Ralph said. “That their voice is powerful and their potential limitless.”

Sheryl’s husband, Vincent Hughes, daughter Ivy Coco Maurice and son Etienne Maurice were in attendance, as well as Jenifer Lewis, the cast of Abbott Elementary and many of her sorority sisters from Delta Sigma Theta.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.