Robert De Niro literally dives into 81st birthday

Robert De Niro literally dives into 81st birthday
David Livingston/Getty Images, FILE

Robert De Niro turned 81 on August 17, and he’s diving headfirst into it. Well, almost.

The legendary actor’s eldest daughter Drena posted a Happy Birthday message complete with video of the Oscar winner diving off a boat into the water. Although he started off headfirst, he didn’t quite stick the landing, making a huge splash.

“He’s so crazy!” she admonished him for the stunt from the deck above him, laughing, adding, “Oh my God, are you all right?”

“I’m OK,” the Wading Bull said after he surfaced, and began treading water.

“Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my [heart]” she captioned the post, adding, “#BobbyD forever.”

“Happy Birthday to the king of the jungle,” she wrote alongside a photo of her in a white dress perched up in her father’s arms.

Another photograph on Drena De Niro’s Instagram Story shows her and her father arm-in-arm in formal attire. “Happy Birthday to my favorite Fella,” the text on the photo read.

Other throwback photos showed Robert with Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Drea’s 19-year-old son, who died of an accidental drug overdose in July of 2023.

The Taxi Driver actor is a father of seven. He shares daughter Drena, who was adopted by Robert De Niro while he was married to his now ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, and son Raphael with Abbott.

In 1995, Robert De Niro welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. His children with ex-wife Grace Hightower include son Elliot and daughter Helen Grace. Robert De Niro welcomed daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April 2023.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jay and (not so) Silent Bob cameo, sort of, in new ‘That ’90s Show’ trailer
Jay and (not so) Silent Bob cameo, sort of, in new ‘That ’90s Show’ trailer
(L to R) Kevin Smith as Sonny, Jason Mewes as Bunch, Reyn Doi as Ozzie in episode 305 of That ’90S Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2024

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, known to fans by their aliases Jay and Silent Bob, make a cameo in the forthcoming episodes of That ’90s Show

OK, technically they’re called Sonny and Bunch on the show, but it’s close enough for any Mallrats fans. 

The third chapter of the second season drops on Aug. 27, a new trailer announced.

Smith, in costume as the normally mute character he’s played since his 1994 black-and-white breakout movie Clerks, evidently rams his car into the home of Red and Kitty Forman, played again respectively by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp

It’s not evident, but knowing the pair, weed was likely to blame. That said, Silent Bob (oh wait, “Sonny”) actually speaks after the mishap: “My bad,” he smiles. 

The new season takes place in 1996, when Leia (Callie Haverda) visits her grandparents for her annual vacation in the summer of 1996.

Seth Green is also shown in the sneak peek, reprising from That ’70s Show as Mitch, who has always had a thing for Laura Prepon‘s Donna. “I’m not seeing Eric, is he dead?” he asks her hopefully of Topher Grace‘s character. “We’re still happily married,” she replies. 

“Took you a while to answer,” he counters, even though it didn’t. 

This season also introduces Kira Kosarin as Betsy Kelso, the previously unseen daughter from a fling between That ’70s Show vet Ashton Kutcher‘s Michael Kelso and Shannon Elizabeth‘s Brooke. Kelso’s son with wife Jackie (Mila Kunis), Mace Coronel‘s Jay, was already a cast member.  

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comedy and TV legend Bob Newhart dead at 94
Comedy and TV legend Bob Newhart dead at 94

Comedian and TV star Bob Newhart has died, ABC News has confirmed. He was 94.

His longtime publicist, Jerry Digney, reported the legendary comedian with the trademark deadpan delivery died at his home in Los Angeles “after a series of short illnesses.”

The Chicago native, born George Robert Newhart, became a household name with the release of his 1960 comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. It won Newhart three Grammys: Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Comedy Album.

After the success of The Button-Down Mind, Newhart got his own variety show with NBC, The Bob Newhart Show. Though it was canceled after one season, Newhart earned an Emmy nomination and a Peabody Award.

He went on to guest star on shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Ed Sullivan Show over the next few years, and in 1972 he took on the starring role in The Bob Newhart Show. In that show, Newhart played a psychologist named Robert Hartley who was constantly interacting with patients and colleagues.

That show lasted six seasons, and in 1982 he took on a new sitcom, Newhart, in which he portrayed an innkeeper named Dick Loudon. Newhart earned the actor three Emmy nominations, and its finale — which saw him wake up in his bedroom from The Bob Newhart Show — has been lauded as one of the greatest in television history.

Newhart went on have two other shows, Bob and George and Leo, though neither became the hits that The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart were.

In 2003, he starred in Jon Favreau‘s holiday classic Elf as Will Ferrell‘s adoptive father, Papa Elf.

Newhart won his first Emmy in 2013 for a guest-starring role in The Big Bang Theory.

A voice-over artist who lent his talent to films such as The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under, Newhart is survived by four children — Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy and Robert — and numerous grandchildren.

Virginia “Ginnie” Newhart, his wife of 60 years, passed away in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix announces fourth annual Geeked Week coming in September
Netflix announces fourth annual Geeked Week coming in September
Netflix

Netflix has just announced it is holding its fourth annual Geeked Week, starting Sept. 16 and “culminating with a live, in-person fan event” in Atlanta on the evening of Sept. 19.

The streaming giant notes it will be the first time its celebration of nerd-friendly titles — from live-action shows like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday and Avatar: The Last Airbender to anime titles including Cowboy Bebop and Neon Genesis Evangelion — will be live.

More details on the week of programming will be released in the coming weeks, but last year’s celebration saw the streaming service debut a slew of new trailers, teases for video games and celebrity interviews. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.