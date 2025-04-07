Robert De Niro to recieve honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Robert De Niro is set to receive an honorary Palme d’Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

The film festival announced Monday De Niro will be honored with the lifetime achievement award. It will be presented to him at the opening ceremony of the festival on May 13. That just so happens to be exactly 14 years after he presided over the Cannes jury in 2011.

“I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes,” De Niro said in a statement. “Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together — storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It’s like coming home.”

The actor has a long history with the festival, going back to 1976. He starred in two films both in competition that year — 1900 and Taxi Driver. The latter won the Palme d’Or. He has starred in one other film that has won the Palme d’Or, Roland Joffé‘s The Mission.

On May 14, the day after he’s awarded the prize, De Niro will meet festivalgoers for a masterclass on the Debussy Theatre stage.

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 13 to May 24 in Cannes, France.

In brief: ‘The Rehearsal’ season 2 trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Rehearsal’ season 2 trailer and more

Nathan Fielder is back in the season 2 trailer for The Rehearsal. In the trailer for the new season, which premieres April 20 on HBO, Fielder once again helps ordinary people rehearse for some of their biggest life moments. Season 2 will consist of six episodes, all of which star and were written, directed and executive produced by Fielder …

Alec Baldwin has found his next project. The actor will star in the upcoming psychological drama The Cutting Room Floor, which is the debut feature film from Victoria DeMartin. He will act alongside Karen Allen and Michael Boatman in the film, which follows an aspiring film editor whose world is turned upside down when the film she is working on begins to mirror her real life. The movie is set to begin filming this summer …

The GOAT is in talks to be the lion. Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig‘s upcoming Narnia adaptation for Netflix. Deadline reports the talks are not yet at the offer stage. In C.S. Lewis‘ books, Aslan is a talking lion who serves as Narnia’s guardian. The character was created as an allegory for Jesus and is generally portrayed as male …

In brief: Michelle Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in new thriller and more
In brief: Michelle Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in new thriller and more

Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star in A Place in Hell, the new film from director Chloe Domont. Deadline reports that Domont will write and direct the film, which is described as a thriller that follows two women at a high-profile criminal law firm …

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is making its streaming debut. The animated film from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation will be available to watch exclusively on Max on Feb. 28. It’ll debut on HBO linear on March 1. Set 183 years before the events of the original trilogy, the film tells the story of the House of Helm Hammerhand, who is the legendary King of Rohan …

Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon are joining forces on their next project. Deadline reports that the pair will star in the film Driver’s Ed, which will be a teen road trip comedy directed by Bobby Farrelly. The film, which will begin shooting in North Carolina in March, follows a group of teens who steal their school’s driver’s ed car for a road trip to help a high school senior win back his college freshman former girlfriend …

‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer shows off ‘USS Callister’ sequel
‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer shows off ‘USS Callister’ sequel
Netflix

Black Mirror is coming back for more.

Netflix has released the trailer for season 7 of the sci-fi anthology series. The show returns to the streamer on April 10.

Notably, season 7 finds Black Mirror revisiting characters from a past season for the first time. The seventh season will mark the return of characters from the popular season 4 episode “USS Callister.” This means Cristin Milioti and other key actors from that episode will return to continue their virtual voyage.

Milioti returns to her character Nanette Cole, a computer programmer who was sucked into a video game. Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile and Jimmi Simpson will all also reprise their roles.

As for new actors joining the show, Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson and Michael Workéyè are being added to the Black Mirror family.

Previously announced season 7 cast members include Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross and Harriet Walter.

Black Mirror was created by Charlie Brooker. He executive produces the show alongside Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones.

