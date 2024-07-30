Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo Bros. reportedly getting superpowered paychecks for MCU return

(L-R): Joe Russo, Downey, Anthony Russo – Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

After Robert Downey Jr.‘s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo commented, “We’ve always said green is your color.” 

Turns out that’s true of more than just his sage-colored suit: Variety is reporting Marvel Studios is shelling out lots of green to bring the Oppenheimer Oscar winner back into the fold.

The trade says Downey would only return if the Russos did, and the directing duo who also helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War will be paid $80 million to direct him as Dr. Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

For his part, Downey will reportedly be getting “significantly more” than that for his work in the films.

In addition to however many zeros are in his paycheck, Downey will also be getting perks like “private jet travel, dedicated security and a whole ‘trailer encampment’,” according to the trade’s sources.

Thanks to salary and profit participation deals from playing Tony Stark across 10 MCU films, Variety says Downey has been paid like Tony Stark, too: To the tune of between $500 million and $600 million.

The Russos won’t get profit participation from Doomsday and Secret Wars‘ box office take according to the trade, but the pair whose four Marvel films made $4.85 billion-plus for the studio will get bonuses when and if their two new films cross the $750 million and $1 billion marks.

Jack Black “blindsided” by Kyle Gass’ Trump assassination joke, cancels Tenacious D tour
Gass and Black on 2023 – Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Jack Black says he was “blindsided” by a joke about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump that was made on stage by his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass, and has canceled their tour as a result.

On his Instagram, Black posted a statement reading, “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star added, “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

The band was playing in Australia on July 14, Gass’ 64th birthday, when, according to video of the moment, Black serenaded him and had a performer in a robot costume present him onstage with a birthday cake. When he asked Gass what his birthday wish was, Gass said, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Black exhaled sharply, and didn’t acknowledge the statement, instead addressing the robot to take the cake backstage and cut it.

Gass’ comment — made a day after Trump narrowly missed being slain by a would-be assassin’s bullet at an event in Butler, Pennsylvania — immediately went viral.

A last-minute turn of his head apparently saved the former president, and the bullet instead struck and injured his ear, but a rally attendee was killed in the shooting.

Gass posted an apology on Tuesday, writing, “The line I improvised on stage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate dangerous and a terrible mistake.”

“I don’t condone violence of any form, in any form against anyone,” he said. “What happened was a tragedy and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment.”

Gass concluded, “I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

Richard Simmons, iconic fitness guru, dead at 76
C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Richard Simmons, the exercise guru who became a pop culture icon, has died, his rep confirmed to ABC News. He had just celebrated his 76th birthday on July 12.

LAPD sources tell ABC News that they went to Simmons’ home after a 911 call from his housekeeper. He was found dead, apparently of natural causes. No foul play is suspected, and there’s nothing that would prompt an investigation, sources said.

In March of 2024, Simmons clarified he was “not dying” following a cryptic Facebook post that seemed to intimate the opposite. The reclusive Simmons took to Facebook again a day later to say he’d had a cancerous growth removed from his face.

Simmons, born Milton Teagle Simmons in New Orleans, built a fitness empire after losing more than 100 pounds. He started by opening exercise studios and gyms. After his success in that area led to a TV appearance, he drew media attention and began landing guest roles on multiple shows, including Win, Lose or Draw, Match Game and Hollywood Squares. He also had a recurring role as himself on General Hospital for four years.

With his energetic, flamboyant personality, curly hair and signature wardrobe of super-short shorts and tank top, Simmons soon became a pop culture icon, hosting TV shows, authoring multiple books, hosting fan cruises and making exercise videos and DVDs. These were especially popular, especially the Sweatin’ to the Oldies series.

Simmons continued to appear in multiple TV shows, talk shows and commercials until 2014, when he dropped out of public view. His exercise studio in Beverly Hills closed in 2016.

Simmons’ absence from the public eye inspired the 2017 podcast Missing Richard Simmons, produced by a former friend. In early 2024, Pauly Shore announced that he’d be playing Simmons in an upcoming biopic, which prompted Simmons to write Facebook, “I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful.”

