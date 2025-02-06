Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and more winners returning to present at this year’s Oscars

John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images

The first batch of Oscars presenters have been revealed.

Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will return to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

All four actors are returning to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year. They’ll present the awards for best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming weeks, they announced.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the first time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The 97th Oscars will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Jack Nicholson hugs daughter Lorraine in sweet new social media photo
Noel Vasquez/GC Images via Getty Images

Jack Nicholson made an appearance in daughter Lorraine Nicholson‘s recent social media post.

The 87-year-old actor, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed sharing a hug with his daughter in a slideshow she shared to her Instagram on Jan. 2.

“The giving season,” Lorraine Nicholson, who appeared in the 2004 film The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and the 2011 film Soul Surfer, captioned the post.

In the photo, the father-daughter duo embrace in front of a wall of bookshelves that seemingly contain some of the actor’s awards he’s won throughout his career, including his Academy Awards, Golden Globes and a Grammy.

Nicholson’s most recent acting role was in the 2010 rom-com How Do You Know, but he has continued to be a courtside regular at Lakers games in recent years.

Nicholson shares Lorraine and son Ray Nicholson — who channeled his dad’s haunting The Shining performance in the 2024 film Smile 2 — with Rebecca Broussard. He has several other children from previous relationships.

‘Ghostbusters’ animated film coming from Sony Animation, Netflix: Report
Sony

Who you gonna call?

Sony Animation and Netflix are teaming up for a Ghostbusters animated film, Deadline reports. While plot details are under wraps and the project is currently in early development, Kris Pearn is attached to direct the movie.

This new movie will be part of the preexisting Ghostbusters universe, adding to the world last seen in the live-action movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which was released in March 2024.

Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix are also working on a separate, brand-new animated series, in partnership with Ghost Corps. The project, which is currently in development, will also be based on Ghostbusters.

Pearn has helmed films for both Sony Animation and Netflix before, including the Sony sequel Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and Netflix’s The Willoughbys.

